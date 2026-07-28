Market Structure Leviathan

Market Structure Leviathan

Market Structure Leviathan  is a price-action indicator designed to present important structural movements directly on the trading chart. It automatically detects confirmed swing highs and swing lows, classifies market structure, identifies structural breakouts, and displays optional 50% retracement levels between significant price points.

The indicator helps traders understand whether the market is forming higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, or lower lows. This information can be used to evaluate trend direction, recognize possible continuation patterns, and observe early signs of a structural transition.

All calculations are based on confirmed swing formations. A swing point becomes available only after the required candles have formed on both sides of the potential high or low.

Main Features

  • Automatic detection of confirmed swing highs and swing lows

  • Higher High, Higher Low, Lower High, and Lower Low labels

  • Bullish and bearish Break of Structure detection

  • Optional Change of Character classification

  • Candle-close or wick-based breakout confirmation

  • Optional 50% retracement levels

  • Adjustable swing sensitivity

  • Clear market structure lines and labels

  • Suitable for different symbols and chart periods

  • Fully customizable visual settings

Swing Structure Classification

The indicator analyzes consecutive confirmed swing points and assigns one of four structural labels:

Higher High — HH

A Higher High is formed when a confirmed swing high is positioned above the previous relevant swing high. It may indicate that bullish momentum remains active.

Higher Low — HL

A Higher Low appears when a confirmed swing low remains above the previous relevant swing low. During an established bullish structure, this area may represent a corrective phase before another upward movement.

Lower High — LH

A Lower High is detected when a confirmed swing high forms below the previous relevant swing high. It may indicate weakening bullish pressure or continuation of a bearish structure.

Lower Low — LL

A Lower Low is formed when a confirmed swing low moves below the previous relevant swing low. This structure is commonly associated with continued bearish price development.

These labels allow traders to follow the progression of market structure without manually marking every significant high and low.

Break of Structure

A Break of Structure, or BOS, is displayed when price moves beyond an important previously confirmed swing level in the direction of the current market structure.

A bullish BOS may occur when price breaks above a relevant swing high. A bearish BOS may occur when price breaks below a relevant swing low.

BOS events can help identify:

  • Trend continuation

  • Expansion after consolidation

  • Development of a new structural high or low

  • Increasing directional momentum

  • Important breakout areas

A Break of Structure should not be considered an automatic entry signal. Market conditions, volatility, liquidity, and additional confirmation should also be evaluated.

Change of Character

The optional CHoCH setting changes the first structural break against the established market direction from BOS to CHoCH.

For example, when the market has been forming higher highs and higher lows, a break below a relevant structural low may be classified as a bearish CHoCH. During a bearish sequence, a break above an important structural high may be classified as a bullish CHoCH.

A Change of Character may indicate:

  • Weakening of the current trend

  • A possible transition into a new structure

  • The beginning of a consolidation phase

  • A potential reversal

  • A temporary counter-trend movement

CHoCH highlights a change in structural behavior, but it does not guarantee that a complete trend reversal will follow.

Swing Length

The Swing Length parameter controls how many candles are evaluated on the left and right sides of a potential swing point.

A lower value increases sensitivity and produces more swing points. This can provide a detailed view of short-term price movement, but it may also include smaller fluctuations and market noise.

A higher value requires a broader formation before confirming a swing. This reduces the number of displayed points and emphasizes larger structural movements.

General interpretation:

  • Lower Swing Length: more frequent signals and short-term structures

  • Higher Swing Length: fewer signals and broader market structures

The appropriate setting depends on the symbol, timeframe, volatility, and trading approach. Traders may need to adjust the parameter when moving between lower and higher chart periods.

BOS Confirmation Method

The indicator provides two methods for confirming structural breaks.

Candle Close

A BOS or CHoCH is confirmed only when a candle closes beyond the relevant swing level.

This method generally produces fewer structural breaks and may help filter temporary price spikes.

Wick

A structural break is confirmed when the candle’s high or low crosses the relevant swing level, even when the candle closes back inside the structure.

This method is more sensitive and can identify breakouts earlier, but it may also produce more signals during volatile market conditions.

The confirmation method should be selected according to the trader’s preferred balance between sensitivity and confirmation.

50% Retracement Level

The optional retracement feature displays the midpoint between two structural points of an expansion move.

The level is calculated as:

Retracement Level = (Swing High + Swing Low) / 2

During bullish market structure, the midpoint can be drawn between a Higher Low and the following Higher High.

During bearish market structure, the midpoint can be drawn between a Lower High and the following Lower Low.

The 50% level may be used as a visual reference for:

  • Monitoring possible pullback areas

  • Evaluating the depth of a correction

  • Identifying the midpoint of an impulsive move

  • Planning continuation setups

  • Comparing current price with the previous expansion range

The level represents a mathematical midpoint and should not be treated as guaranteed support, resistance, or an automatic trade entry.

Input Parameters

Swing Length

Defines the number of candles used on each side of a potential swing high or swing low.

BOS Confirmation

Selects the method used to confirm a structural break:

  • Candle Close

  • Wick

Show CHoCH

When enabled, the first break against the current structural direction is labeled as CHoCH instead of BOS.

Show Swing Points

Shows or hides HH, HL, LH, and LL labels on the chart.

Show 0.5 Retracement Level

Enables or disables the midpoint level between the relevant swing points of a structural expansion.

Visual Settings

Allows users to adjust the appearance of bullish structures, bearish structures, labels, lines, and retracement levels.

Suggested Applications

The indicator may assist traders with:

  • Determining the current structural direction

  • Following bullish and bearish swing sequences

  • Identifying trend continuation through BOS

  • Monitoring possible structural transitions through CHoCH

  • Locating previous swing breakout levels

  • Evaluating pullbacks around the 50% midpoint

  • Aligning lower-timeframe setups with higher-timeframe structure

  • Adding structural confirmation to an existing trading method

For multi-timeframe analysis, traders can use a higher timeframe to determine the primary market structure and a lower timeframe to study entries and short-term reactions.

Important Information

Swing points require confirmation from candles on both sides of the potential turning point. For this reason, structural labels appear only after the complete swing formation is available.

Signals may be delayed during fast market movements because confirmation requires additional closed candles. Lower swing settings may generate more frequent structures, while higher settings may respond more slowly.

BOS, CHoCH, swing labels, and retracement levels are analytical references only. They do not predict future price movement and cannot eliminate false breakouts, market noise, or unexpected volatility.

This indicator should be combined with appropriate risk management, position sizing, stop-loss planning, and independent market analysis.


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5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
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Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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