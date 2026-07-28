TrendCluster Matrix

TrendCluster Matrix is an adaptive trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify market direction, trailing stop levels, and potential trend transition areas directly on the chart.

Unlike a standard SuperTrend with one fixed multiplier, this indicator analyzes multiple SuperTrend factor values at the same time. It then groups their recent performance into different clusters and selects a final adaptive factor based on the user’s chosen mode: Best, Average, or Worst cluster. This allows the trailing stop to adjust more dynamically to changing market conditions.

The indicator displays a SuperTrend trailing stop line, an adaptive moving average of the trailing stop, optional candle coloring, performance-based signal labels, and an on-chart dashboard showing cluster information. The dashboard helps traders understand how different factor groups are behaving, including cluster size, factor distribution, and performance dispersion.

Signals are generated only after a candle is closed. The indicator does not use future bars to confirm signals and does not change confirmed historical signals. This makes it suitable for traders who prefer clean non-repaint trend-following tools for manual analysis.

Main features:

  • Adaptive SuperTrend calculation using multiple factor values

  • K-Means inspired clustering logic for factor selection

  • Best, Average, or Worst cluster selection mode

  • Non-repaint confirmed signals on closed candles

  • Trailing stop line for trend direction analysis

  • Adaptive moving average of the trailing stop

  • Optional candle coloring based on trend performance

  • Performance score labels on trend change signals

  • Dashboard with cluster size, factor groups, and dispersion data

  • Optimized calculation window for better chart performance

Input settings:

ATR Length controls the ATR period used for SuperTrend calculation.

Factor Range defines the minimum and maximum multiplier values used to test different SuperTrend variations.

Step controls the increment between each factor value inside the selected range.

Performance Memory controls how much recent price movement affects the performance calculation. Higher values produce a smoother, longer-term performance response.

From Cluster allows the user to select which cluster should be used for the final adaptive factor: Best, Average, or Worst.

Maximum Iteration Steps limits the number of clustering iterations.

Historical Bars Calculation limits how many historical bars are used during calculation to improve performance.

This indicator can be used for trend direction, trailing stop analysis, support and resistance observation, and filtering trade setups. It is not a trading robot and does not open or close trades automatically. Traders should combine it with their own strategy, risk management, and market confirmation before making trading decisions.


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SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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HighVolume SR Box
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Indicators
Support zones are created from confirmed pivot lows with positive volume conditions, while resistance zones are created from confirmed pivot highs with negative volume conditions. The visual boxes are color-coded to make analysis easier: green zones represent potential support areas, and red zones represent potential resistance areas. The indicator also includes hold signals and breakout labels. Hold markers help traders observe when price reacts from a zone, while breakout labels show when a su
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Supply Deman Range
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Indicators
Supply Demand  is a market structure indicator that automatically identifies confirmed swing highs, swing lows, supply zones, demand zones, and break of structure events on MetaTrader 5 charts. The indicator helps traders study how price reacts around important historical areas without drawing every level manually. It can also display Point of Interest levels, ZigZag swing connections, and market structure labels such as Higher High, Higher Low, Lower High, and Lower Low. All major formations a
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Market Structure Fractal
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Indicators
Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 is a price-action indicator designed to identify market structure through confirmed fractal formations. Instead of relying only on traditional swing-point calculations, the indicator analyzes structured candle patterns to locate important highs and lows, detect changes in directional behavior, and display relevant market structure events directly on the chart. The indicator can identify bullish and bearish Break of Str
Market Structure Leviathan
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Indicators
Market Structure Leviathan Market Structure Leviathan  is a price-action indicator designed to present important structural movements directly on the trading chart. It automatically detects confirmed swing highs and swing lows, classifies market structure, identifies structural breakouts, and displays optional 50% retracement levels between significant price points. The indicator helps traders understand whether the market is forming higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, or lower lows. This in
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