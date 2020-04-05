Asura Strike US100 MT5 is an Expert Advisor designed to trade momentum breakouts in United States technology indices.





It is primarily developed for US100, NAS100 or USTEC on the M5 timeframe. The exact symbol name may vary depending on the broker.





STRATEGY





The Expert Advisor looks for breakouts of recent price ranges during the configured trading session and opens a position only when several technical confirmations agree.





The strategy uses:





- Breakout of recent highs or lows.

- EMA 9 and EMA 21 for direction and momentum.

- M15 EMA 50 context filter.

- ADX trend-strength filter.

- +DI and -DI directional comparison.

- RSI momentum confirmation.

- Above-average volume confirmation.

- Candle size and structure filter.

- Maximum spread protection.





The Expert Advisor can open buy and sell positions when all programmed conditions are met.





TRADE MANAGEMENT





Asura Strike US100 MT5 includes:





- Automatic percentage-risk position sizing.

- Structure and ATR-based Stop Loss.

- Risk-to-reward based Take Profit.

- Automatic break-even.

- ATR-based trailing stop.

- One position per symbol.

- Cooldown between trades.

- Maximum number of trades per day.

- Consecutive-loss protection.





ACCOUNT PROTECTION





The Expert Advisor includes:





- Daily equity loss protection.

- Total equity loss protection.

- Broker volume-limit protection.

- Automatic free-margin adjustment.

- Minimum, maximum and volume-step validation.

- Stop Loss and Take Profit validation.

- Stops Level and Freeze Level compatibility.

- Price normalization to the symbol tick size.

- Pre-checking of trading requests.





The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grid trading, loss averaging or increased position sizing to recover previous losses.





RECOMMENDED SETUP





Symbol: US100, NAS100 or USTEC

Timeframe: M5

Context timeframe: M15

Default session: 14:00–21:00 broker server time

Default risk: 0.20%

Default maximum: 4 trades per day

Default lock: 2 consecutive losses

Default cooldown: 20 minutes





The trading session must be adjusted according to the broker server time.





INSTALLATION





1. Install the Expert Advisor in MetaTrader 5.

2. Open the technology index chart provided by your broker.

3. Select the M5 timeframe.

4. Attach Asura Strike US100 MT5 to the chart.

5. Enable algorithmic trading.

6. Check the symbol name, broker server time and spread.





Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, run a backtest with your broker data and test it on a demo account.





Results may vary depending on the symbol, spread, commission, slippage, historical data and execution conditions.





Past performance does not guarantee future results.