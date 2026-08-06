TrendMaster HF Scalper Ultimate Edition
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.13
- Updated: 6 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Short Description (≤250 chars)
Multi-symbol HF Scalper (M5): XAUUSD/EURUSD/GBPUSD. Signal scoring + MACD + H4 MTF confirmation. ATR dynamic SL/TP, virtual trailing, news filter, slippage protection. 57% win rate, <6% max drawdown. Lifetime updates.
Full Description
Overview
TrendMaster HF Scalper is a multi-symbol high-frequency trend-following EA designed for the M5 timeframe. It supports simultaneous trading on XAUUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD. The EA uses a multi-dimensional signal scoring system combined with MACD confirmation and H4 multi-timeframe trend filtering to capture fast entry opportunities in trending markets.
Key Features
Multi-Symbol Trading: XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD with auto-detection of symbol names, compatible with broker-specific suffixes.
Signal Scoring System: Multi-dimensional scoring — trades only trigger when the score exceeds the threshold, reducing low-quality signals.
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M5 entries filtered by H4 trend direction.
Virtual Trailing Stop: Server-side + client-side dual stop protection for tighter tracking.
v2.1 New Features: Economic calendar news filter, slippage protection, fixed lots mode, trade direction filter, daily equity reset, trade notifications.
Backtest Results
Jan–Jul 2025 | $10,000 | 1:100 | Every Tick
|Symbol
|Net Profit
|Win Rate
|Profit Factor
|Max Equity DD
|XAUUSD
|+$737.70
|57.6%
|1.16
|5.28%
Total deals: 814 (approx. 407 positions) | Expected payoff: $1.81/trade | Sharpe ratio: 1.35 | Largest win: $64.84 / Largest loss: -$51.75
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test on a demo account before live trading.
Signal Scoring System (Max 135 Points)
|Dimension
|Points
|Description
|EMA Alignment
|30
|Fast/slow EMA direction
|EMA Crossover
|25
|Golden/death cross signal
|RSI Zone
|20
|Above 50 long / below 50 short
|RSI Momentum
|15
|RSI direction confirmation
|MACD Confirm
|15
|Main/signal line + zero axis
|H4 Trend
|20
|Multi-timeframe trend filter
|Trend Strength
|10
|EMA spread / ATR ratio
Default thresholds: Normal signal ≥ 25 pts | Aggressive signal ≥ 15 pts (requires EMA cross + H4 trend + RSI confirm)
Risk Management
ATR-based dynamic SL/TP (configurable multipliers) | Virtual trailing stop (ATR mode / points mode) | Break-even stop | Partial close (50% at trailing start) | Reverse signal exit | Max daily trades per symbol + max concurrent positions | Trade cooldown | Daily loss limit + max drawdown protection | Session / spread / Friday close filters | Adaptive risk adjustment (auto-reduce on drawdown)
v2.1 New Features
News Filter: Built-in MQL5 economic calendar, high/medium/low importance, configurable pre/post blackout, covers EUR/USD/GBP.
Slippage Protection: Max slippage setting prevents unfavorable fills.
Fixed Lots Mode: Toggle fixed lot sizing, bypass risk percentage.
Trade Direction Filter: Buy only / Sell only / Both directions.
Daily Equity Reset: Reset equity peak daily for practical drawdown calc.
Trade Notifications: Terminal alert / Email / Push, separate open/close toggles.
Recommended Setup
|Parameter
|Recommendation
|Account Type
|ECN / Raw Spread
|Minimum Capital
|$1,000 ($10,000+ recommended)
|Leverage
|1:100 or above
|Symbols
|XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
|Timeframe
|M5
|VPS
|Recommended
Main Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|RiskPercent
|0.3
|Risk per trade (%)
|UseFixedLots
|false
|Fixed lots mode
|FixedLots
|0.10
|Fixed lot size
|MaxLotsPerTrade
|0.50
|Max lots per trade
|MaxDailyLossPercent
|3.0
|Max daily loss (%)
|MaxDrawdownPercent
|15.0
|Max drawdown (%)
|TradeDirection
|Both
|Trade direction filter
|MaxSlippage
|20
|Max slippage (points)
|UseNewsFilter
|false
|News filter
|MinSignalScore
|25
|Normal signal threshold
|AggressiveScore
|15
|Aggressive signal threshold
|UseTrailingStop
|true
|Trailing stop
|UseATRTrailing
|true
|ATR trailing
|UseBreakEven
|false
|Break-even stop
|UsePartialClose
|false
|Partial close
|UseReverseExit
|true
|Reverse exit
|UseFridayClose
|true
|Friday close all
FAQ
Q: Which symbols are supported? A: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD — each can be enabled/disabled individually. Symbol names are auto-detected for broker compatibility.
Q: Is an ECN account required? A: ECN or Raw Spread is recommended. High-frequency strategies are sensitive to spreads — wider spreads reduce profit margins.
Q: Is a VPS required? A: A VPS is recommended. The EA runs on M5 — being offline means missing entries and stop-loss triggers.
Q: Is MT4 supported? A: MT5 only.
Q: Future updates? A: Lifetime free updates via MQL5 Market.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading forex/CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.
TrendMaster HF Scalper — M5 High-Frequency Trend Following. Multi-Symbol. Professional Risk Management.