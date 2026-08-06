TrendMaster HF Scalper Ultimate Edition

Short Description (≤250 chars)

Multi-symbol HF Scalper (M5): XAUUSD/EURUSD/GBPUSD. Signal scoring + MACD + H4 MTF confirmation. ATR dynamic SL/TP, virtual trailing, news filter, slippage protection. 57% win rate, <6% max drawdown. Lifetime updates.

Full Description

Overview

TrendMaster HF Scalper is a multi-symbol high-frequency trend-following EA designed for the M5 timeframe. It supports simultaneous trading on XAUUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD. The EA uses a multi-dimensional signal scoring system combined with MACD confirmation and H4 multi-timeframe trend filtering to capture fast entry opportunities in trending markets.

Key Features

Multi-Symbol Trading: XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD with auto-detection of symbol names, compatible with broker-specific suffixes.

Signal Scoring System: Multi-dimensional scoring — trades only trigger when the score exceeds the threshold, reducing low-quality signals.

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M5 entries filtered by H4 trend direction.

Virtual Trailing Stop: Server-side + client-side dual stop protection for tighter tracking.

v2.1 New Features: Economic calendar news filter, slippage protection, fixed lots mode, trade direction filter, daily equity reset, trade notifications.

Backtest Results

Jan–Jul 2025 | $10,000 | 1:100 | Every Tick

Symbol Net Profit Win Rate Profit Factor Max Equity DD
XAUUSD +$737.70 57.6% 1.16 5.28%

Total deals: 814 (approx. 407 positions) | Expected payoff: $1.81/trade | Sharpe ratio: 1.35 | Largest win: $64.84 / Largest loss: -$51.75

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test on a demo account before live trading.

Signal Scoring System (Max 135 Points)

Dimension Points Description
EMA Alignment 30 Fast/slow EMA direction
EMA Crossover 25 Golden/death cross signal
RSI Zone 20 Above 50 long / below 50 short
RSI Momentum 15 RSI direction confirmation
MACD Confirm 15 Main/signal line + zero axis
H4 Trend 20 Multi-timeframe trend filter
Trend Strength 10 EMA spread / ATR ratio

Default thresholds: Normal signal ≥ 25 pts | Aggressive signal ≥ 15 pts (requires EMA cross + H4 trend + RSI confirm)

Risk Management

ATR-based dynamic SL/TP (configurable multipliers) | Virtual trailing stop (ATR mode / points mode) | Break-even stop | Partial close (50% at trailing start) | Reverse signal exit | Max daily trades per symbol + max concurrent positions | Trade cooldown | Daily loss limit + max drawdown protection | Session / spread / Friday close filters | Adaptive risk adjustment (auto-reduce on drawdown)

v2.1 New Features

News Filter: Built-in MQL5 economic calendar, high/medium/low importance, configurable pre/post blackout, covers EUR/USD/GBP.

Slippage Protection: Max slippage setting prevents unfavorable fills.

Fixed Lots Mode: Toggle fixed lot sizing, bypass risk percentage.

Trade Direction Filter: Buy only / Sell only / Both directions.

Daily Equity Reset: Reset equity peak daily for practical drawdown calc.

Trade Notifications: Terminal alert / Email / Push, separate open/close toggles.

Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommendation
Account Type ECN / Raw Spread
Minimum Capital $1,000 ($10,000+ recommended)
Leverage 1:100 or above
Symbols XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
Timeframe M5
VPS Recommended

Main Parameters

Parameter Default Description
RiskPercent 0.3 Risk per trade (%)
UseFixedLots false Fixed lots mode
FixedLots 0.10 Fixed lot size
MaxLotsPerTrade 0.50 Max lots per trade
MaxDailyLossPercent 3.0 Max daily loss (%)
MaxDrawdownPercent 15.0 Max drawdown (%)
TradeDirection Both Trade direction filter
MaxSlippage 20 Max slippage (points)
UseNewsFilter false News filter
MinSignalScore 25 Normal signal threshold
AggressiveScore 15 Aggressive signal threshold
UseTrailingStop true Trailing stop
UseATRTrailing true ATR trailing
UseBreakEven false Break-even stop
UsePartialClose false Partial close
UseReverseExit true Reverse exit
UseFridayClose true Friday close all

FAQ

Q: Which symbols are supported? A: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD — each can be enabled/disabled individually. Symbol names are auto-detected for broker compatibility.

Q: Is an ECN account required? A: ECN or Raw Spread is recommended. High-frequency strategies are sensitive to spreads — wider spreads reduce profit margins.

Q: Is a VPS required? A: A VPS is recommended. The EA runs on M5 — being offline means missing entries and stop-loss triggers.

Q: Is MT4 supported? A: MT5 only.

Q: Future updates? A: Lifetime free updates via MQL5 Market.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex/CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

TrendMaster HF Scalper — M5 High-Frequency Trend Following. Multi-Symbol. Professional Risk Management.

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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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