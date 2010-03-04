TrendMaster HF Scalper Ultimate Edition

Short Description (≤250 chars)

Multi-symbol HF Scalper (M5): XAUUSD/EURUSD/GBPUSD. Signal scoring + MACD + H4 MTF confirmation. ATR dynamic SL/TP, virtual trailing, news filter, slippage protection. 57% win rate, <6% max drawdown. Lifetime updates.

Full Description

Overview

TrendMaster HF Scalper is a multi-symbol high-frequency trend-following EA designed for the M5 timeframe. It supports simultaneous trading on XAUUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD. The EA uses a multi-dimensional signal scoring system combined with MACD confirmation and H4 multi-timeframe trend filtering to capture fast entry opportunities in trending markets.

Key Features

Multi-Symbol Trading: XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD with auto-detection of symbol names, compatible with broker-specific suffixes.

Signal Scoring System: Multi-dimensional scoring — trades only trigger when the score exceeds the threshold, reducing low-quality signals.

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M5 entries filtered by H4 trend direction.

Virtual Trailing Stop: Server-side + client-side dual stop protection for tighter tracking.

v2.1 New Features: Economic calendar news filter, slippage protection, fixed lots mode, trade direction filter, daily equity reset, trade notifications.

Backtest Results

Jan–Jul 2025 | $10,000 | 1:100 | Every Tick

Symbol Net Profit Win Rate Profit Factor Max Equity DD
XAUUSD +$737.70 57.6% 1.16 5.28%

Total deals: 814 (approx. 407 positions) | Expected payoff: $1.81/trade | Sharpe ratio: 1.35 | Largest win: $64.84 / Largest loss: -$51.75

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test on a demo account before live trading.

Signal Scoring System (Max 135 Points)

Dimension Points Description
EMA Alignment 30 Fast/slow EMA direction
EMA Crossover 25 Golden/death cross signal
RSI Zone 20 Above 50 long / below 50 short
RSI Momentum 15 RSI direction confirmation
MACD Confirm 15 Main/signal line + zero axis
H4 Trend 20 Multi-timeframe trend filter
Trend Strength 10 EMA spread / ATR ratio

Default thresholds: Normal signal ≥ 25 pts | Aggressive signal ≥ 15 pts (requires EMA cross + H4 trend + RSI confirm)

Risk Management

ATR-based dynamic SL/TP (configurable multipliers) | Virtual trailing stop (ATR mode / points mode) | Break-even stop | Partial close (50% at trailing start) | Reverse signal exit | Max daily trades per symbol + max concurrent positions | Trade cooldown | Daily loss limit + max drawdown protection | Session / spread / Friday close filters | Adaptive risk adjustment (auto-reduce on drawdown)

v2.1 New Features

News Filter: Built-in MQL5 economic calendar, high/medium/low importance, configurable pre/post blackout, covers EUR/USD/GBP.

Slippage Protection: Max slippage setting prevents unfavorable fills.

Fixed Lots Mode: Toggle fixed lot sizing, bypass risk percentage.

Trade Direction Filter: Buy only / Sell only / Both directions.

Daily Equity Reset: Reset equity peak daily for practical drawdown calc.

Trade Notifications: Terminal alert / Email / Push, separate open/close toggles.

Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommendation
Account Type ECN / Raw Spread
Minimum Capital $1,000 ($10,000+ recommended)
Leverage 1:100 or above
Symbols XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
Timeframe M5
VPS Recommended

Main Parameters

Parameter Default Description
RiskPercent 0.3 Risk per trade (%)
UseFixedLots false Fixed lots mode
FixedLots 0.10 Fixed lot size
MaxLotsPerTrade 0.50 Max lots per trade
MaxDailyLossPercent 3.0 Max daily loss (%)
MaxDrawdownPercent 15.0 Max drawdown (%)
TradeDirection Both Trade direction filter
MaxSlippage 20 Max slippage (points)
UseNewsFilter false News filter
MinSignalScore 25 Normal signal threshold
AggressiveScore 15 Aggressive signal threshold
UseTrailingStop true Trailing stop
UseATRTrailing true ATR trailing
UseBreakEven false Break-even stop
UsePartialClose false Partial close
UseReverseExit true Reverse exit
UseFridayClose true Friday close all

FAQ

Q: Which symbols are supported? A: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD — each can be enabled/disabled individually. Symbol names are auto-detected for broker compatibility.

Q: Is an ECN account required? A: ECN or Raw Spread is recommended. High-frequency strategies are sensitive to spreads — wider spreads reduce profit margins.

Q: Is a VPS required? A: A VPS is recommended. The EA runs on M5 — being offline means missing entries and stop-loss triggers.

Q: Is MT4 supported? A: MT5 only.

Q: Future updates? A: Lifetime free updates via MQL5 Market.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex/CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

TrendMaster HF Scalper — M5 High-Frequency Trend Following. Multi-Symbol. Professional Risk Management.

Рекомендуем также
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Эксперты
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Ganesha EA
Tuti Imelda
Эксперты
Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Эксперты
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5 Designed for high-volume lot generation (Lot Flipping/Rebate Farming). EA Features & Strategy No Grid Strategy: The EA opens orders at specific time intervals (e.g., every 1 minute or 5 minutes). It is specifically designed to generate high trading volume. For example, if set to 1-minute intervals, the EA will open approximately 1,440 orders per day. You can increase the lot size via the Lot_Fix input setting. RSI Entry Logic: The EA uses the RSI Indicator to determ
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Эксперты
Round Lock — умный советник с динамическим локированием позиций Round Lock — интеллектуальный советник с функцией динамической локировки позиций, продвинутый торговый советник, реализующий  двустороннюю стратегию блокировки ордеров с постепенным ростом позиции и динамической адаптацией к рынку . Преимущества Round Lock : Контроль риска через локирование позиций, Динамический рост объёмов на трендовых участках рынка, Гибкая настройка поведения в зависимости от лимитов, Подходит для флэтовых и тр
Titanium News Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Sniper AI is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed to dominate the market during high-impact news events. Unlike traditional bots that gamble on news, this Expert Advisor uses advanced Liquidity Sweep Logic and Volatility Analysis to identify institutional "traps" and trade alongside Smart Money. ​Why Titanium News Sniper AI? ​Smart Liquidity Detection: It identifies key pools (Buy Stops/Sell Stops) and waits for a "Sweep" before entering. ​Anti-Spike Protection: Uses an ATR-
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Эксперты
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.67 (9)
Эксперты
Gridingale - это новый сложный советник, сочетающий в себе сетку и мартингейл. Он создает сетку ордеров в соответствии с настройками, но также добавляет к ней мартингейл. Таким образом, он будет фиксировать прибыль на малых и больших движениях.  Встроена система покрытия убытков, позволяющая восстанавливать ордера, которые слишком удалены от текущей цены. Есть возможность фильтровать открытие нового цикла с помощью индикатора. Он может работать на обеих сторонах одновременно, но интересно, чтоб
FREE
AurumEdge EA
Tlotliso Casmeer Mofolo
Эксперты
AurumEdge EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to help traders navigate the Gold market with confidence and consistency. Developed specifically for XAUUSD and Gold Micro instruments, AurumEdge EA combines intelligent market analysis with automated execution to identify high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. Built for both new and experienced traders, AurumEdge EA removes emotional decision-making and executes trades based on predef
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Quantum Grid AI Trader
Shu Kai Shang
Эксперты
Quantum Grid AI Trader MT5 — Профессиональная интеллектуальная сеточная торговая система для XAUUSD (золото) Quantum Grid AI Trader MT5 — это профессиональный интеллектуальный сеточный торговый Expert Advisor (EA), специально разработанный для XAUUSD (золото). Он объединяет адаптивную логику нескольких стратегий и полную систему управления рисками, обеспечивая стабильную и отличную работу на боковых рынках при одновременном балансе эффективного использования капитала и строгого контроля рисков.
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (4)
Эксперты
Робот пытается спасти убыточные сделки. Если сделка двинется в убыточном направлении, сработает алгоритм зоны восстановления (Zone Recovery algorithm). На двух ценовых уровнях определяются начальные точки серии покупок и продаж. Для каждого из двух сделок устанавливаются по две точки выхода (выше и ниже). При достижении одной из точек выхода, все сделки закрываются с суммарной прибылью или в зоне безубытка. Версия для MT4 Использование Общие настройки Close_All: закрыть все сделки Magic: магиче
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Эксперты
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Quantum Pulse EA Pro
Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi
Эксперты
Quantum Pulse EA Quantum Pulse EA is a fully automated algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The expert advisor is engineered to capture rapid market momentum shifts using a structural two-consecutive candle breakout strategy combined with an underlying institutional volatility matrix. Core Trading Framework The algorithm operates on a rule-based price-action engine, analyzing structural data across multiple timeframes to minimize exposure to market noise: Bullish M
Simplify Trader VX MT5 Automated Gold EA
Rabi Oudani
Эксперты
SIMPLIFY TRADER VX Automated Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD Simplify Trader VX is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to trade with discipline, structure, and strict risk control. The EA operates on the H1 timeframe and uses a multi-filter decision engine to avoid low-quality trades and unstable market conditions. It is built for long-term use, not aggressive or high-risk trading styles. PRICING INFORMATION Current Price: $299 Note: The price may increase to $49
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Эксперты
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Эксперты
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
Gold Excel Trader
Andrew Pun Magar
Эксперты
After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. No Grid, No Martingale This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.  As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"  Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Archon
Morris Mukono Waithaka
Эксперты
ARCHON – Precision Trading for USDCAD & XAUUSD ARCHON – Precision Trading for major pairs Command the markets with precision. Archon is a machine-learning–powered trading system purpose-built and optimized exclusively for major pairs . It is designed for traders who value not just high-quality entries, but intelligent, adaptive exit logic that protects capital and maximizes realized profits. Proven Performance Archon has been rigorously tested across 5 years of historical data (2020–2025) on mul
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Эксперты
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Aura Gold Sniper
Mohammed Abdullah Ghaleb Farea Al-dub
Эксперты
**Product Name**: Aura Gold Sniper AI **Price**: $500 for 3 month --- DESCRIPTION --- **Trade Gold (XAUUSD) With Precision & Speed!** Introducing **Aura Gold Sniper AI**, an advanced algorithmic trading system built exclusively for the mechanics of Gold. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or dangerous grid grids, Aura Gold Sniper uses a proprietary "Impulse Velocity Trigger" mechanism, scanning tick-level volume movements to snipe breakouts before they happen. **Why Choose Aura G
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Эксперты
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
One Shot One Kill
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128965 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128966 "One Shot One Kill" - точная торговля золотом (XAU/USD) Освойте рынок золота с помощью безопасной и прибыльной торговой стратегии "One Shot One Kill" - это профессиональный советник (EA), специально оптимизированный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD), а также достаточно универсальный для торговли основными валютными парами. Этот советник следует дисциплинированному подходу, испол
Gold Emperor AI
Abdulrahman Saad
Эксперты
Gold Emperor is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading the gold pair (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Technical Specifications of Gold Emperor: Strategy Type: Relies on artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to identify entry and exit points based on market structure and momentum. It does not use risky Martingale or Grid strategies. Timeframe: Works optimally on H1 Risk Management: Every trade is protected by automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. It
FREE
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Эксперты
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.4 (10)
Эксперты
“Два эксперта по одной цене: залог Вашего успеха!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert в одном EA.   Live signal Текущая цена является временной, пока действует акция, вскоре цена будет повышена. Окончательная цена: 5000$ По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров, следующая цена -->> 1120 $ Добро пожаловать на рынок нефти марки Brent Советник Brent Oil разработан для точной и гибкой работы на волатильных энергетических рынках. Brent Oil - это не просто система, это
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв