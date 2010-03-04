TrendMaster HF Scalper Ultimate Edition

Short Description (≤250 chars)

Multi-symbol HF Scalper (M5): XAUUSD/EURUSD/GBPUSD. Signal scoring + MACD + H4 MTF confirmation. ATR dynamic SL/TP, virtual trailing, news filter, slippage protection. 57% win rate, <6% max drawdown. Lifetime updates.

Full Description

Overview

TrendMaster HF Scalper is a multi-symbol high-frequency trend-following EA designed for the M5 timeframe. It supports simultaneous trading on XAUUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD. The EA uses a multi-dimensional signal scoring system combined with MACD confirmation and H4 multi-timeframe trend filtering to capture fast entry opportunities in trending markets.

Key Features

Multi-Symbol Trading: XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD with auto-detection of symbol names, compatible with broker-specific suffixes.

Signal Scoring System: Multi-dimensional scoring — trades only trigger when the score exceeds the threshold, reducing low-quality signals.

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M5 entries filtered by H4 trend direction.

Virtual Trailing Stop: Server-side + client-side dual stop protection for tighter tracking.

v2.1 New Features: Economic calendar news filter, slippage protection, fixed lots mode, trade direction filter, daily equity reset, trade notifications.

Backtest Results

Jan–Jul 2025 | $10,000 | 1:100 | Every Tick

Symbol Net Profit Win Rate Profit Factor Max Equity DD XAUUSD +$737.70 57.6% 1.16 5.28%

Total deals: 814 (approx. 407 positions) | Expected payoff: $1.81/trade | Sharpe ratio: 1.35 | Largest win: $64.84 / Largest loss: -$51.75

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test on a demo account before live trading.

Signal Scoring System (Max 135 Points)

Dimension Points Description EMA Alignment 30 Fast/slow EMA direction EMA Crossover 25 Golden/death cross signal RSI Zone 20 Above 50 long / below 50 short RSI Momentum 15 RSI direction confirmation MACD Confirm 15 Main/signal line + zero axis H4 Trend 20 Multi-timeframe trend filter Trend Strength 10 EMA spread / ATR ratio

Default thresholds: Normal signal ≥ 25 pts | Aggressive signal ≥ 15 pts (requires EMA cross + H4 trend + RSI confirm)

Risk Management

ATR-based dynamic SL/TP (configurable multipliers) | Virtual trailing stop (ATR mode / points mode) | Break-even stop | Partial close (50% at trailing start) | Reverse signal exit | Max daily trades per symbol + max concurrent positions | Trade cooldown | Daily loss limit + max drawdown protection | Session / spread / Friday close filters | Adaptive risk adjustment (auto-reduce on drawdown)

v2.1 New Features

News Filter: Built-in MQL5 economic calendar, high/medium/low importance, configurable pre/post blackout, covers EUR/USD/GBP.

Slippage Protection: Max slippage setting prevents unfavorable fills.

Fixed Lots Mode: Toggle fixed lot sizing, bypass risk percentage.

Trade Direction Filter: Buy only / Sell only / Both directions.

Daily Equity Reset: Reset equity peak daily for practical drawdown calc.

Trade Notifications: Terminal alert / Email / Push, separate open/close toggles.

Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommendation Account Type ECN / Raw Spread Minimum Capital $1,000 ($10,000+ recommended) Leverage 1:100 or above Symbols XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD Timeframe M5 VPS Recommended

Main Parameters

Parameter Default Description RiskPercent 0.3 Risk per trade (%) UseFixedLots false Fixed lots mode FixedLots 0.10 Fixed lot size MaxLotsPerTrade 0.50 Max lots per trade MaxDailyLossPercent 3.0 Max daily loss (%) MaxDrawdownPercent 15.0 Max drawdown (%) TradeDirection Both Trade direction filter MaxSlippage 20 Max slippage (points) UseNewsFilter false News filter MinSignalScore 25 Normal signal threshold AggressiveScore 15 Aggressive signal threshold UseTrailingStop true Trailing stop UseATRTrailing true ATR trailing UseBreakEven false Break-even stop UsePartialClose false Partial close UseReverseExit true Reverse exit UseFridayClose true Friday close all

FAQ

Q: Which symbols are supported? A: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD — each can be enabled/disabled individually. Symbol names are auto-detected for broker compatibility.

Q: Is an ECN account required? A: ECN or Raw Spread is recommended. High-frequency strategies are sensitive to spreads — wider spreads reduce profit margins.

Q: Is a VPS required? A: A VPS is recommended. The EA runs on M5 — being offline means missing entries and stop-loss triggers.

Q: Is MT4 supported? A: MT5 only.

Q: Future updates? A: Lifetime free updates via MQL5 Market.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex/CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

TrendMaster HF Scalper — M5 High-Frequency Trend Following. Multi-Symbol. Professional Risk Management.