ApexForge Price Ray Marker
- Индикаторы
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Po-hsiung HuangApexForge develops professional trading tools for MetaTrader 5, focusing on lightweight, high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors. Our mission is to build practical, reliable solutions that help traders make better decisions through clean design, efficient execution, and long-term
- Версия: 1.0
ApexForge Price Ray Marker
ApexForge Price Ray Marker is a lightweight MT5 utility designed for fast and efficient price structure analysis.
With a simple keyboard shortcut, you can instantly place horizontal price rays and price labels on candle highs or lows without manually drawing objects.
It is ideal for Price Action traders, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT methodologies, support and resistance analysis, liquidity mapping, and multi-timeframe trading.
Features
✔ Shift + Left Click → Mark candle high
✔ Ctrl + Left Click → Mark candle low
✔ Click the same candle again to remove the marker
✔ Automatically draws horizontal rays
✔ Displays right-side price labels
✔ Delete key removes all markers created by the indicator
✔ Fully customizable:
Line color
Line width
Line style
Price label color
Price label size
Perfect For
Price Action Trading
ICT / Smart Money Concepts
Support & Resistance
Breakout Analysis
Liquidity Mapping
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Built with performance in mind, ApexForge Price Ray Marker uses a lightweight design that minimizes chart overhead while providing fast and intuitive chart annotation.
ApexForge Price Ray Marker is a lightweight MT5 utility designed for fast and efficient price structure analysis.
With a simple keyboard shortcut, you can instantly place horizontal price rays and price labels on candle highs or lows without manually drawing objects.
It is ideal for Price Action traders, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT methodologies, support and resistance analysis, liquidity mapping, and multi-timeframe trading.
Features
✔ Shift + Left Click → Mark candle high
✔ Ctrl + Left Click → Mark candle low
✔ Click the same candle again to remove the marker
✔ Automatically draws horizontal rays
✔ Displays right-side price labels
✔ Delete key removes all markers created by the indicator
✔ Fully customizable:
Line color
Line width
Line style
Price label color
Price label size
Perfect For
Price Action Trading
ICT / Smart Money Concepts
Support & Resistance
Breakout Analysis
Liquidity Mapping
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Built with performance in mind, ApexForge Price Ray Marker uses a lightweight design that minimizes chart overhead while providing fast and intuitive chart annotation.