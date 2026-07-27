ApexForge Price Ray Marker

Last Call — Bar Countdown Timer. PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW, REALLY APPRECIATE THE FEEDBACK, HOPE YOU ENJOY THE PRODUCT. Never get caught out by a candle close again. Last Call puts a live, second-by-second countdown to the next bar right on your chart — for up to six timeframes at once. One glance tells you exactly how long the current M1, M5, M15, H1 — or whatever periods you choose — have left before they close. If you trade bar closes, time entries to the open, or just hate missing the moment, i

FREE