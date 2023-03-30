Super Galaxy JP Market Profile MT5

A Market Profile (time price opportunity) implementation with an option to mark a point of control (POC) based on

volume

.

Config: Hide default candles. Select a session time using exchange timezone. Experiment with tick multiplier value to achieve desired level of detail. Choose the symbols of your choice, e.g. squares or A-Z chars. For multiple sessions you will have to add additional instances of this script with a different time configuration.

Limitations: TradingView has a hard limit for the number of characters (500), if it's reached, label rendering stops. Try increasing tick multiplier value to reduce the number of labels rendered or reduce the window size.

Features:

Use symbols or A-Z chars for TPOs



Mark POC



Calculate Value Area ( volume or time based)



or time based) Highlight single prints (SP)



Highlight VWAP



Show daily bar



Highlight Open and Close



Highlight current price row (during live market)



Highlight initial balance ( IB )





