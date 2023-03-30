Super Galaxy JP Market Profile MT5

A Market Profile (time price opportunity) implementation with an option to mark a point of control (POC) based on volume .

Config: Hide default candles. Select a session time using exchange timezone. Experiment with tick multiplier value to achieve desired level of detail. Choose the symbols of your choice, e.g. squares or A-Z chars. For multiple sessions you will have to add additional instances of this script with a different time configuration.

Limitations: TradingView has a hard limit for the number of characters (500), if it's reached, label rendering stops. Try increasing tick multiplier value to reduce the number of labels rendered or reduce the window size.

Features:
  • Use symbols or A-Z chars for TPOs
  • Mark POC
  • Calculate Value Area ( volume or time based)
  • Highlight single prints (SP)
  • Highlight VWAP
  • Show daily bar
  • Highlight Open and Close
  • Highlight current price row (during live market)
  • Highlight initial balance ( IB )


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Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
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As   well   as   SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts offers alerts . You   can   also   get   alerts   with   SuperTrend   Alerts . Besides   SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts   also   offers alerts . SuperTrend   Alerts offers alerts   along   with SuperTrend . In addition to SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts   has   alerts . Also , SuperTrend Alerts offers alerts . The   SuperTrend   Alerts   add-on   works   with   SuperTrend   as well. As   well   as   SuperTrend, SuperTrend Alerts   has   alerts   too .
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Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a set of three lines plotted on a price chart. The middle line is a simple moving average, usually of 20 periods, and the upper and lower lines represent the standard deviation of the price from the moving average. The upper band is calculated by adding two standard deviations to the moving average, while the lower band is calculated by subtracting two standard deviations from the moving average. This creates a band around the moving
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The Rainbow Multiple Moving Average (MMA) is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential reversal points in financial markets. It is based on a system of moving averages that are designed to be used together, with each moving average having a different time frame. The Rainbow MMA consists of multiple exponential moving averages (EMAs) of different lengths, with each EMA plotted in a different color. Typically, the Rainbow MMA includes EMAs of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, a
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The Sequential Ultimate Indicator is a modified version of the Ultimate Oscillator that adds a sequential component to the calculation. It is designed to identify potential trend reversals by looking for divergences between the price action and the oscillator. The Sequential Ultimate Indicator works by adding a sequential count to the Ultimate Oscillator readings. The sequential count starts at 1 when the oscillator moves above 70 or below 30 and continues until a price reversal occurs. The sequ
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