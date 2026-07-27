Impact VOSS

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              Impact VOSS – Volume Order Smart Signals
                    Professional MT5 Indicator
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Trade With Institutional Order Flow

Impact VOSS is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze Volume, Order Flow and Smart Signals in real time, helping traders identify institutional activity and high-probability trading opportunities.

By combining advanced volume analysis with intelligent market signals, Impact VOSS provides a complete view of market participation, buying and selling pressure, and momentum changes before major price movements occur.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto or CFDs, Impact VOSS delivers professional-grade volume intelligence directly on your charts.

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                         MAIN FEATURES
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✔ Real-Time Volume Analysis
✔ Order Flow Detection
✔ Smart Buy & Sell Signals
✔ Buying & Selling Pressure
✔ Volume Momentum Analysis
✔ High Volume Detection
✔ Market Participation Analysis
✔ Trend Confirmation
✔ Reversal Identification
✔ Real-Time Updates
✔ Non-Repainting Logic
✔ Multi-Timeframe Compatible
✔ Optimized for Scalping, Day Trading & Swing Trading
✔ Lightweight & Fast
✔ Fully Compatible with MetaTrader 5

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                          PERFECT FOR
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• Order Flow Traders
• Volume Traders
• Smart Money Traders
• ICT Traders
• Price Action Traders
• Forex Traders
• Gold Traders
• Index Traders
• Futures Traders
• Crypto Traders

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                          WORKS ON
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• EURUSD
• GBPUSD
• USDJPY
• XAUUSD (Gold)
• NASDAQ
• US30
• GER40
• SP500
• BTCUSD
• ETHUSD

...and virtually any MetaTrader 5 instrument.

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                     WHY IMPACT VOSS?
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Institutional traders leave footprints through trading volume and order flow long before major market moves become obvious.

Impact VOSS helps reveal this hidden activity by combining advanced volume analytics with intelligent trading signals that highlight changes in buying and selling pressure.

By monitoring market participation in real time, Impact VOSS helps traders:

✔ Detect institutional activity
✔ Identify high-volume trading zones
✔ Confirm trend strength
✔ Spot momentum shifts
✔ Improve entry and exit timing
✔ Filter low-quality trades
✔ Improve Risk / Reward opportunities
✔ Trade with greater confidence

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                    BUILT FOR PERFORMANCE
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The indicator is optimized for speed and designed to run efficiently without slowing MetaTrader 5.

✔ Fast calculations
✔ Clean charts
✔ Professional visualization
✔ Low CPU usage
✔ Optimized for every timeframe

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                     BEST COMBINED WITH
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• VWAP
• Order Blocks
• Volume Profile
• Market Structure
• Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
• BOS / CHOCH
• Support & Resistance
• Trend Analysis

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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