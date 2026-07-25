Algorion Bias Master
- Индикаторы
-
Samir SalilaEA developer
- Версия: 1.0
Algorion Bias Master
Professional Multi-Timeframe Market Bias Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Algorion Bias Master is a professional multi-timeframe market bias indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify the dominant market direction before entering a trade.
Instead of generating simple Buy or Sell signals, the indicator evaluates market structure using multiple technical factors, including trend direction, trend strength, volatility, momentum, and breakout conditions, to produce a structured trading bias accompanied by an agreement score and estimated market horizon.
By analyzing the Weekly (W1), Daily (D1), 4-Hour (H4), and 1-Hour (H1) timeframes simultaneously, Bias Master helps traders align their decisions with higher-timeframe market conditions while avoiding weak or ranging environments.
The indicator is suitable for Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency markets and can be incorporated into both discretionary and semi-automated trading strategies.
Why Choose Algorion Bias Master?
Many indicators focus on a single timeframe or generate isolated Buy or Sell signals. Bias Master takes a broader approach by combining multiple technical measurements across several timeframes to determine whether the market currently favors buyers, sellers, or neither.
The result is a structured market assessment that helps traders:
Trade in the direction of the dominant trend.
Avoid entering weak or conflicting market conditions.
Improve trade selection through structured confirmation.
Build clarity before executing a trading decision.
Key Features
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Bias Master simultaneously evaluates four major timeframes:
Weekly (W1)
Daily (D1)
4-Hour (H4)
1-Hour (H1)
Each timeframe is analyzed independently before contributing to the final market bias.
Multi-Factor Technical Analysis
The indicator combines multiple analytical techniques, including:
Exponential Moving Average (EMA) trend alignment
Average Directional Index (ADX) trend strength
Average True Range (ATR) volatility expansion and contraction
Bollinger Band compression analysis
Trend slope and momentum evaluation
This multi-factor approach provides a more comprehensive assessment than relying on a single indicator.
Three-State Market Bias
Rather than forcing a Buy or Sell recommendation under all market conditions, Bias Master recognizes three possible outcomes:
Buy Only
Strong bullish alignment across multiple timeframes.
Sell Only
Strong bearish alignment supported by market confirmation.
Range or Both
Insufficient directional agreement, indicating that waiting may be the more structured decision.
This helps reduce unnecessary trades during sideways markets.
Agreement Scoring
Every market bias is accompanied by an agreement score.
Higher scores indicate stronger agreement among the analyzed timeframes and technical factors.
A configurable minimum agreement threshold allows traders to filter out weaker market conditions.
Market Horizon Forecast
Bias Master estimates the expected duration of the current market bias based on overall score strength.
Typical forecast ranges include:
Short-Term: Approximately 2 to 3 trading days
Medium-Term: Approximately 3 to 5 trading days
Long-Term: Approximately 5 to 10 trading days
These forecasts are intended to assist planning and should not be interpreted as guarantees.
Breakout Detection
The indicator monitors market conditions for potential breakout opportunities using:
ATR volatility expansion
Bollinger Band compression
Lower timeframe confirmation
Momentum acceleration
This enables earlier recognition of developing market moves.
Visual Market Status
For quick interpretation, the chart background changes automatically according to the detected market bias.
Green: Bullish Market Bias
Red: Bearish Market Bias
Blue-Gray: Neutral or Range Market
This visual feedback allows traders to identify market conditions at a glance.
How Bias Master Works
Bias Master follows a structured multi-stage evaluation process.
Step 1. Individual Timeframe Analysis
Each timeframe (W1, D1, H4, H1) is analyzed independently.
The indicator evaluates:
Overall trend direction
Trend strength
Market momentum
Volatility conditions
Compression and expansion behavior
Step 2. Weighted Scoring
Each timeframe contributes to an overall weighted score.
Higher timeframes carry greater influence while lower timeframes provide additional confirmation.
Step 3. Confluence Detection
Additional weighting is applied when:
Three or more timeframes agree
ADX confirms a strong trend
Momentum supports the prevailing direction
Breakout conditions are detected
Step 4. Final Market Bias
The combined score determines:
Market Bias
Agreement Score
Estimated Trading Horizon
The result is displayed directly on the chart using color-coded panels and information displays.
Suitable Trading Styles
Swing Trading
Confirm higher-timeframe market direction before entering swing positions.
Day Trading
Trade in the direction of the dominant higher-timeframe trend while filtering out weaker setups.
Position Trading
Identify sustained market trends and use the horizon forecast to support longer-term planning.
Multi-Asset Trading
Compatible with:
Forex
Gold and Precious Metals
Stock Indices
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Recommended Settings
Scalping (M1 to M5)
Weekly Bias: Disabled
Minimum Agreement Threshold: Medium
Primary Focus: H1 Direction
Swing Trading (H1 to H4)
Default Settings
Minimum Agreement Threshold: Medium to High
Follow Horizon Forecast
Position Trading (D1 and Above)
Weekly Bias: Enabled
Minimum Agreement Threshold: High
Focus on Long-Term Horizon
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Indicator Type: Custom Indicator
Supported Symbols: All
Supported Timeframes: All
Language: English
Version: 1.00
Account Types: All
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the indicator repaint?
No. Calculations are based on completed market data and the current market state.
Does Bias Master generate trading signals?
Bias Master is designed as a decision-support tool that evaluates overall market bias. It is intended to assist traders in confirming directional conditions before entering trades.
Can it be used on any market?
Yes. The indicator supports Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency instruments available in MetaTrader 5.
Can beginners use this indicator?
Yes. The visual interface and agreement scoring make market conditions easier to interpret, while experienced traders can incorporate the analysis into more advanced trading methodologies.
Risk Disclosure
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.
Algorion Bias Master is an analytical decision-support tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades or future market performance. Historical behavior does not ensure future results.
Always test new trading methods on a demo account before trading with real funds and apply appropriate risk management.
Version History
Version 1.00
Initial public release
Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine
Agreement Scoring System
Horizon Forecasting
Breakout Detection
Dynamic Background Visualization
Weighted Multi-Factor Analysis