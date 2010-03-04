NorthSlope EA

NorthSlope — AAPL H1 Trend-Following Expert Advisor

NorthSlope is a focused, long-only Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Apple Inc. (AAPL) on the H1 timeframe.

It is designed for traders who prefer patience, controlled exposure and clear rules over constant activity, aggressive recovery systems or excessive position accumulation.

NorthSlope does not attempt to trade every market movement. It waits for favourable bullish conditions, opens one controlled position and allows established trends room to develop.

Built for disciplined AAPL trend participation

NorthSlope follows a selective trend-following approach designed around one objective:

Participate in sustained bullish AAPL movements while keeping unsuccessful trades controlled.

The EA combines trend direction, momentum confirmation, volatility-aware protection and risk-based position sizing before opening a trade.

It does not use:

  • Grid trading
  • Martingale
  • Averaging down
  • Recovery baskets
  • Loss-based lot multiplication
  • Short positions
  • Multiple overlapping NorthSlope entries

Every trade is treated independently. A losing position is closed according to the strategy rules rather than being followed by additional exposure.

Why NorthSlope is different

Many automated systems attempt to create smooth historical results by adding more positions when the market moves against them.

NorthSlope takes the opposite approach.

It is built around:

  • One directional strategy
  • One managed position at a time
  • Predefined exposure
  • Volatility-based protection
  • Selective H1 entries
  • No recovery mechanics
  • No fixed trade duration
  • No forced profit target by default

The objective is not to achieve a high win rate.

NorthSlope is designed to accept controlled losing trades while allowing successful AAPL trends to generate larger movements when market conditions remain favourable.

This means the strategy may lose more trades than it wins and can experience consecutive losses. Its performance depends on the relationship between controlled losses and larger profitable trends.

Designed exclusively for Apple

NorthSlope is not a generic multi-asset robot.

It has been developed and tested primarily for:

Asset: Apple Inc.
Recommended symbol: AAPL or the broker’s equivalent
Timeframe: H1
Direction: Long only
Platform: MetaTrader 5

Depending on the broker, Apple may appear under names such as:

  • AAPL
  • AAPL.NAS
  • AAPL.OQ
  • AAPL.US
  • APPLE

The user must confirm that the selected MetaTrader 5 broker offers Apple with suitable contract specifications and historical data.

Using NorthSlope on unrelated assets or untested timeframes is not recommended.

How NorthSlope operates

NorthSlope evaluates completed H1 market data and waits for bullish trend conditions to become sufficiently aligned.

When a valid setup appears, the EA:

  1. Confirms the broader bullish structure.
  2. Checks that trend momentum remains favourable.
  3. Calculates the initial protective level using current volatility.
  4. Determines the position size according to the selected risk.
  5. Opens one long position.
  6. Manages the trade until the protective stop or strategy exit condition is reached.

NorthSlope does not close a trade simply because a fixed number of candles or hours has passed.

A position may remain open for an extended period while the bullish trend remains valid.

The exact internal entry logic and calibrated settings form part of the EA’s proprietary strategy.

Risk-based position sizing

NorthSlope calculates trading volume dynamically using:

  • Account equity
  • Selected risk percentage
  • Distance to the initial protective stop
  • Broker contract specifications
  • Minimum and maximum trading volume
  • Available margin

The standard configuration targets a nominal risk of approximately 0.5% of account equity per trade under normal execution conditions.

This is a target, not a guaranteed maximum loss.

Actual results may be affected by:

  • Overnight gaps
  • Slippage
  • Spread changes
  • Commissions
  • Swaps
  • Liquidity
  • Contract size
  • Broker execution
  • Minimum lot restrictions

Users should always verify the expected monetary exposure in Strategy Tester and on a demo account before enabling live trading.

Recommended account size: $10,000 or more

NorthSlope is designed primarily for accounts with sufficient capital to support stock contract specifications and risk-based position sizing.

Recommended minimum account size:

$10,000 USD or equivalent

Using NorthSlope with less capital is not recommended.

On smaller accounts, the broker’s minimum volume may prevent the EA from sizing positions accurately according to the selected risk. This can result in:

  • Exposure higher than intended
  • Rejected entries
  • Limited risk granularity
  • Greater impact from commissions and minimum contract sizes
  • Reduced ability to absorb consecutive losses

The exact capital requirement depends on the broker, leverage, Apple contract specification and minimum tradable volume.

A larger account does not eliminate risk, but it generally provides more flexibility for controlled position sizing.

Tested across multiple trading environments

NorthSlope has been evaluated using historical AAPL data from several MetaTrader 5 environments, including:

  • Darwinex
  • BlackBull Markets
  • Fusion Markets
  • IC Markets
  • FTMO demo infrastructure

The purpose of these tests was not to obtain identical figures on every platform.

Different brokers and trading environments may provide different:

  • Historical prices
  • H1 candle formation
  • Spreads
  • Commissions
  • Swaps
  • Contract sizes
  • Market sessions
  • Tick quality
  • Execution assumptions
  • Corporate-action handling

Despite these differences, the tested environments generally preserved the same core strategy behaviour:

  • Long-only AAPL trend participation
  • Rising historical balance curves
  • Controlled position exposure
  • Lower win rates combined with larger average winning trades
  • No grid, martingale or averaging down
  • Positive historical outcomes across the tested periods

These results do not guarantee that every broker, period or future market environment will be profitable.

Users should reproduce the test using their own broker data before making a decision.

Apple stock splits and historical data

Apple has completed several stock splits, including the 4-for-1 split in August 2020.

Some MetaTrader 5 brokers may represent these corporate actions incorrectly in historical data. A position opened using pre-split prices and closed using post-split prices may produce an artificial loss that does not reflect the real market event.

This is a data-representation issue rather than necessarily a strategy failure.

For more reliable testing:

  • Use split-adjusted historical data.
  • Review positions that remain open across corporate actions.
  • Begin the test after the relevant split when suitable data are unavailable.
  • Compare results across more than one broker.
  • Inspect individual trades rather than relying only on the final balance.

Backtest results may change substantially depending on how the broker handles historical stock adjustments.

Main features

  • Automated AAPL trading
  • H1 trend-following strategy
  • Long positions only
  • Selective momentum confirmation
  • Volatility-based initial protection
  • Equity-based position sizing
  • Strategy-based exits
  • One managed position at a time
  • No grid
  • No martingale
  • No averaging down
  • No recovery baskets
  • No short selling
  • No fixed trade duration
  • No fixed Take Profit by default
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5

Who NorthSlope is designed for

NorthSlope may be suitable for traders who:

  • Want automated exposure to AAPL trends
  • Prefer fewer, more selective trades
  • Understand that losing streaks are normal
  • Can tolerate inactive periods
  • Prefer controlled risk over recovery systems
  • Have an account of approximately $10,000 or more
  • Are willing to test the EA carefully before live use
  • Understand that backtest and live results may differ

NorthSlope may not be suitable for traders who expect:

  • Guaranteed returns
  • Profits every month
  • Constant trading activity
  • A very high win rate
  • No drawdown
  • Recovery after every losing trade
  • Identical results across every broker
  • Suitable position sizing on very small accounts

Recommended setup

For the intended operation:

  • Use MetaTrader 5.
  • Select the broker’s Apple symbol.
  • Use the H1 timeframe.
  • Confirm that automated trading is enabled.
  • Download sufficient historical data.
  • Review the contract size and minimum volume.
  • Test the EA in Strategy Tester.
  • Run it on a demo account before live deployment.
  • Use conservative risk.
  • Avoid changing multiple parameters without testing the new configuration.

A free demo can be evaluated in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before renting or purchasing NorthSlope.

Important notice

NorthSlope is an automated trading tool, not a guarantee of profitability.

Historical tests, simulated results, screenshots and monitored performance do not guarantee future outcomes.

The EA can experience:

  • Losing trades
  • Consecutive losses
  • Drawdowns
  • Negative periods
  • Long periods without entries
  • Different results between brokers
  • Differences between demo and live execution

Trading financial instruments involves risk and may result in the loss of capital.

Before using NorthSlope on a live account, test it thoroughly using the same broker, symbol, account conditions and settings intended for live trading.


Recommended products
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (4)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.4 (10)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
Experts
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.67 (9)
Experts
Gridingale is a new complex  Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements .  A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets
FREE
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Lot Master Rebate Scalper MT5 Designed for high-volume lot generation (Lot Flipping/Rebate Farming). EA Features & Strategy No Grid Strategy: The EA opens orders at specific time intervals (e.g., every 1 minute or 5 minutes). It is specifically designed to generate high trading volume. For example, if set to 1-minute intervals, the EA will open approximately 1,440 orders per day. You can increase the lot size via the Lot_Fix input setting. RSI Entry Logic: The EA uses the RSI Indicator to determ
Gold Excel Trader
Andrew Pun Magar
Experts
After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.  As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"  Well, as FX, commodities market are quite volatile, you might los
XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4
Jacob Medah
5 (1)
Experts
XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4 — XAUUSD Spike-Detection System for MT5 Golden Nightwatch is a fully automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).   It watches for genuine volatility spikes — not every candle — and manages every trade with broker-verified risk control from entry to exit, so you're not watching the chart every time gold moves. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private message for the setup guide and personalized settings for your broker. Two Ready-to-Test Set
AurumEdgePro
Francis Giguere
Experts
AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
PullBackSniper
Fernando Da Silva Candido
Experts
PullBackSniper PullBackSniper is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on pullback trading, market structure confirmation, and precise entries near relevant technical zones. The robot was designed to search for trading opportunities after price corrections, avoiding impulsive entries and attempting to operate only when there is confluence between a technical level, market context, price rejection, and a valid entry trigger. The main logic of the system is to identify important ch
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
Recovery System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
Recovery System EA The advisor is designed to automate the process of recovering losses on the current symbol. It can be used if there is a current loss, as well as to accompany other advisors. This product can also be used as a stand-alone advisor. Recovery System EA contains in the settings an option to select the operating mode: Recovery MA Cross Stochastic Bollinger Bands Non-indicators When working in Recovery mode, the advisor removes a losing position from a drawdown using the method sho
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Experts
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
Gold Edge V1
Thorsten Koch
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Edge V1 is a real-tick-safe volatility breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD). It trades long breakouts from H1 compression zones using market execution, large profit targets and adaptive trailing stops. Of course, the zone timeframe and entry timeframe can be changed at any time if you want to experiment a little. Gold Edge V1 – Volatility Breakout Expert for Gold Gold Edge V1 is a professional volatility breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It wa
Soft Manager EA
Aliaksei Pinchuk
5 (5)
Experts
Our Proof — Your Confidence: We do not ask you to take our word for it. Public trading history is available in real time: ·  You can personally verify the system's operation on real and demo accounts. This level of transparency is our responsibility to you. One of the real accounts has been operating since 2023 and has a yield of over 400% as of the beginning of 2026 .   Monitoring ·   LIVE Account Monitoring MQL5 13,5 K$ //--- SoftManager EA: Hybrid Evolution Where Others Stop In 2021, my ma
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Experts
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
More from author
Kuro225 EA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Limited launch price The current price is reserved for the first 3 purchases only. Once these initial licenses are sold, the price is planned to increase to $225 . Kuro225 is currently undergoing forward testing, and its latest monitored activity can be reviewed directly from this product page. Early users receive the same full version and all future product updates. Kuro225 is a specialized Expert Advisor developed exclusively for the NI225 / Nikkei 225 index. The system is built around a po
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
FREE
BTC Regime Momentum
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Bitcoin Regime Momentum is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to work with Bitcoin CFD / BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe. The EA uses a rule-based strategy that checks momentum, volatility, candle structure and market conditions across several timeframes. The main signal logic works with closed M15 candles and also uses H1 and H4 filters. The robot does not use grid, martingale, hedging, news trading, neural networks, DLL, WebRequest or external indicators. The trading logic is included ins
Flow Matrix Supply Demand
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Indicators
FZ-100 Flow Matrix — Structural Supply & Demand Intelligence Most supply and demand indicators stop at drawing rectangles. FZ-100 Flow Matrix goes further by transforming market structure into a complete decision framework. It identifies the origin of institutional-style displacement, confirms the resulting zone, evaluates its quality, monitors the retest, validates the reaction, and generates a structured risk map—all directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. FZ-100 is designed for traders who want
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review