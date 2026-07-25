Apex XAU Algorithm is a fully automated trading system for the gold market (XAUUSD), optimized for high volatility conditions. The robot uses a unique mathematical algorithm and elements of artificial intelligence to analyze market dynamics and identify momentum movements.

Operating principle:

The robot evaluates price movement based on structural features and rate of change. Trades are opened only when momentum is confirmed, and weak or sideways movements are ignored. The algorithm does not use grids or martingales, and each position is protected by a fixed stop-loss.

Key Features:

Fully automated risk management: each trade is accompanied by a fixed stop-loss.

No Grid / No Martingale: there is no averaging or accumulation of losing positions.

Smart Trailing Stop: Automatic trade tracking with profit protection and the ability to move the position to breakeven.

Automatic volume management (Autolot): calculation of position size depending on the current balance.

ECN optimization: the robot is designed for market execution with minimal latency and tight spreads.

Multiple timeframe support .

VPS compatibility: to minimize delays in the execution of trading signals.

Technical specifications:

Working instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended timeframes: M5

Minimum deposit: $300

Recommended leverage: 1:100 and above

Recommendations for use:

For stable operation, a VPS with minimal latency to the broker's server is recommended. Execution speed affects the accuracy of position openings during impulse movements.

Risk Warning:

Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk and can result in the loss of invested capital. An expert's past performance does not guarantee future returns. We strongly recommend testing the expert on a demo account before using it on a live account.