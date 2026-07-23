UT Bot Apex FVG Signals

UT Bot Apex — NON-REPAINT signals with a smart news filter, FVG confluence,

TP/SL zones and an M1–H1 multi-timeframe scanner.









Most indicators hand you an arrow and leave you on your own. You don't know

where to put the stop, which signals are worth taking, or whether what you

see now will still be there tomorrow.





UT Bot Apex takes the UT Bot engine (ATR trailing stop) and adds what's

missing: every flip confirms AT BAR CLOSE, every signal carries a measured

quality score, and the chart shows you the full plan — entry, stop and

targets — before you lift a finger.









★ IT DOES NOT REPAINT. And you can prove it

Signals confirm at bar close. The arrow you see today will sit on the same

candle tomorrow, next week and a year from now.









★ NEWS FILTER with a window sized to each event

Uses MetaTrader's NATIVE economic calendar. Nothing to install, no URL to

whitelist: it works the moment you load it.





And it doesn't apply one window to everything, because not all news moves

the market the same. The window comes from the event NAME, not just its

importance rating:





Non-Farm Payrolls ........... 60 min before / 60 after

FOMC & rate decisions ....... 60 min before / 90 after

CPI ......................... 45 min before / 45 after

Powell & press conferences .. 30 min before / 90 after

PCE, employment, GDP, PPI ... 30 min before / 30 after

PMI, ISM, jobless claims .... 20 min before / 20 after





Look at FOMC and Powell: MORE time after than before. The real move comes

during the press conference, and the first reaction reverses more often

than not.





A persistent on-chart banner counts down and changes as it goes:

"NFP in 34 min" → "NFP NOW — hands off" → "NFP 12 min ago".





Three modes: off, warn, or filter. It ships on WARN by design — an

indicator that stops drawing arrows looks broken, and the call should

stay yours.









★ HONEST STATS, no cherry-picked backtests

Win% / Profit Factor / Drawdown over the last 12 months, counted FROM the

moment you install it. It starts empty and fills with what actually happens

on YOUR broker and YOUR symbol. Nobody is showing you a perfect curve from

a hand-picked date range.









★ FEWER SIGNALS, BETTER SIGNALS

Daily signal cap and minimum quality. Each signal is scored 0–100 with an

A, B or C grade, measured at the moment it forms with no look-ahead. Want

only A-grade setups? Then A-grade is all you'll see.









★ MULTI-TIMEFRAME SCANNER (M1 · M5 · M15 · M30 · H1)

A colour board tells you which timeframe has a fresh signal, its quality,

and whether it lines up with an FVG. No more missing an entry because you

were looking at another chart.









★ FVG CONFLUENCE

Marks unfilled Fair Value Gaps and RAISES a signal's quality when the entry

lands inside one.









★ THE WHOLE PLAN, DRAWN FOR YOU

Stop and target zones appear automatically. Choose what to show — FVG +

zones / FVG only / zones only / UT Bot only — and 1 or 3 targets. The TPs

are POSSIBLE targets, not orders: management stays in your hands.









★ MANAGEMENT ASSISTANT

When your open trade passes 30% of the way to target, it prompts you to

decide: move to break-even, or let it run.









★ MINI PANEL (new)

A compact box with the name, signal, quality and status. Built to sit

alongside other panels without fighting for the corner, and to record

video without covering the chart. Place it wherever you like.









★ ALSO INCLUDED

Popup, mobile push and sound alerts. Presets for Gold, Indices and Forex.

Simple or full panel. English and Spanish.









HOW TO USE IT

1. Drop it on the chart and pick your preset (Gold / Indices / Forex).

2. Check the scanner: which timeframe has a signal, and at what quality.

3. Check the news banner before you enter.

4. Wait for the arrow to confirm at bar close, then trade the zones using

YOUR risk management.









IMPORTANT

This is an analysis tool, not a promise of profit. The TPs are possible

targets — always use it with proper risk management. Statistics are

calculated on the indicator's own signals (whether price reached the target

or the stop first) over the last 12 months since installation, so the

numbers stay real even if your broker doesn't carry years of history.





MetaTrader's economic calendar is not available in the Strategy Tester.

There the news filter switches itself off and everything else runs

normally.









YOUR FEEDBACK MAKES IT BETTER

Comment with your pair and timeframe and I'll build you a preset. Tell me

what feature you want and I'll add it in the next version. I read every

review — your comment is what grows this product. Thanks for supporting it!