UT Bot Apex FVG Signals

UT Bot Apex — NON-REPAINT signals with a smart news filter, FVG confluence,
TP/SL zones and an M1–H1 multi-timeframe scanner.


Most indicators hand you an arrow and leave you on your own. You don't know
where to put the stop, which signals are worth taking, or whether what you
see now will still be there tomorrow.

UT Bot Apex takes the UT Bot engine (ATR trailing stop) and adds what's
missing: every flip confirms AT BAR CLOSE, every signal carries a measured
quality score, and the chart shows you the full plan — entry, stop and
targets — before you lift a finger.


★ IT DOES NOT REPAINT. And you can prove it
Signals confirm at bar close. The arrow you see today will sit on the same
candle tomorrow, next week and a year from now.


★ NEWS FILTER with a window sized to each event
Uses MetaTrader's NATIVE economic calendar. Nothing to install, no URL to
whitelist: it works the moment you load it.

And it doesn't apply one window to everything, because not all news moves
the market the same. The window comes from the event NAME, not just its
importance rating:

   Non-Farm Payrolls ........... 60 min before / 60 after
   FOMC & rate decisions ....... 60 min before / 90 after
   CPI ......................... 45 min before / 45 after
   Powell & press conferences .. 30 min before / 90 after
   PCE, employment, GDP, PPI ... 30 min before / 30 after
   PMI, ISM, jobless claims .... 20 min before / 20 after

Look at FOMC and Powell: MORE time after than before. The real move comes
during the press conference, and the first reaction reverses more often
than not.

A persistent on-chart banner counts down and changes as it goes:
"NFP in 34 min" → "NFP NOW — hands off" → "NFP 12 min ago".

Three modes: off, warn, or filter. It ships on WARN by design — an
indicator that stops drawing arrows looks broken, and the call should
stay yours.


★ HONEST STATS, no cherry-picked backtests
Win% / Profit Factor / Drawdown over the last 12 months, counted FROM the
moment you install it. It starts empty and fills with what actually happens
on YOUR broker and YOUR symbol. Nobody is showing you a perfect curve from
a hand-picked date range.


★ FEWER SIGNALS, BETTER SIGNALS
Daily signal cap and minimum quality. Each signal is scored 0–100 with an
A, B or C grade, measured at the moment it forms with no look-ahead. Want
only A-grade setups? Then A-grade is all you'll see.


★ MULTI-TIMEFRAME SCANNER (M1 · M5 · M15 · M30 · H1)
A colour board tells you which timeframe has a fresh signal, its quality,
and whether it lines up with an FVG. No more missing an entry because you
were looking at another chart.


★ FVG CONFLUENCE
Marks unfilled Fair Value Gaps and RAISES a signal's quality when the entry
lands inside one.


★ THE WHOLE PLAN, DRAWN FOR YOU
Stop and target zones appear automatically. Choose what to show — FVG +
zones / FVG only / zones only / UT Bot only — and 1 or 3 targets. The TPs
are POSSIBLE targets, not orders: management stays in your hands.


★ MANAGEMENT ASSISTANT
When your open trade passes 30% of the way to target, it prompts you to
decide: move to break-even, or let it run.


★ MINI PANEL (new)
A compact box with the name, signal, quality and status. Built to sit
alongside other panels without fighting for the corner, and to record
video without covering the chart. Place it wherever you like.


★ ALSO INCLUDED
Popup, mobile push and sound alerts. Presets for Gold, Indices and Forex.
Simple or full panel. English and Spanish.


HOW TO USE IT
1. Drop it on the chart and pick your preset (Gold / Indices / Forex).
2. Check the scanner: which timeframe has a signal, and at what quality.
3. Check the news banner before you enter.
4. Wait for the arrow to confirm at bar close, then trade the zones using
   YOUR risk management.


IMPORTANT
This is an analysis tool, not a promise of profit. The TPs are possible
targets — always use it with proper risk management. Statistics are
calculated on the indicator's own signals (whether price reached the target
or the stop first) over the last 12 months since installation, so the
numbers stay real even if your broker doesn't carry years of history.

MetaTrader's economic calendar is not available in the Strategy Tester.
There the news filter switches itself off and everything else runs
normally.


YOUR FEEDBACK MAKES IT BETTER
Comment with your pair and timeframe and I'll build you a preset. Tell me
what feature you want and I'll add it in the next version. I read every
review — your comment is what grows this product. Thanks for supporting it!
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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