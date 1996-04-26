Candle Timer MT4 Zakirulbd

Zakirulbd Candle Timer V7

 

Professional trader utilities. Minimal design. Maximum clarity.


Zakirulbd Candle Timer V7 is a professional MT5 indicator designed to display the remaining time of the current candle directly on your chart in a clean, distraction-free format.

One of the most common frustrations among traders is not knowing exactly how much time remains before a candle closes. Many traders moving from other platforms actively look for a reliable candle countdown timer before fully adopting MetaTrader 5. This indicator solves that problem with a clear visual countdown, progress bar, spread display, and compact chart-friendly design.

Version 7 is the result of continuous refinement and real-world trading experience. The indicator has been optimized for clarity, reliability, and ease of use while maintaining a professional appearance suitable for all trading styles.

Features

• Real-time candle countdown timer
• Visual candle progress bar
• Live spread display in points
• Clean and lightweight design
• Supports all MT5 timeframes
• Optimized for minimal chart obstruction
• Top Right and Bottom Right placement options
• Fast and efficient performance
• Easy installation and configuration

Suitable For

• Scalpers
• Day Traders
• Swing Traders
• Price Action Traders
• ICT Traders
• Smart Money Concept (SMC) Traders
• Forex Traders
• Gold Traders
• Indices Traders
• Cryptocurrency Traders

Whether you trade M1 scalps or higher timeframe setups, knowing exactly when a candle will close can improve timing, discipline, and decision-making.

Trade with confidence. Know every candle.


Tags:

candle timer

countdown timer

bar timer

candle countdown

mt5 timer

candle close timer

forex timer

gold trading

scalping

price action

smart money

ict

spread display

countdown

metatrader 5


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