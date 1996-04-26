Day Week Month Separator MT4

Zakir Market Structure (Free)

Professional trader utilities. Minimal design. Maximum clarity.

Short Description: 

Lightweight MT5 market structure indicator that automatically displays daily, weekly, and monthly separators with intelligent timeframe filtering, automatic cleanup, and optimized performance.


Details

Zakir Market Structure is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility indicator designed to improve chart readability by automatically displaying daily, weekly, and monthly market structure separators.

The indicator intelligently adapts to the active timeframe, showing only the most relevant separators while keeping higher timeframes clean and uncluttered.

Key Features

• Daily separators on M1, M5, M15, and M30
• Weekly separators on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4
• Monthly separators on H1, H4, D1, and W1
• User-configurable history range (months to display)
• Automatic cleanup when changing timeframes
• Automatic cleanup when removing the indicator
• Automatic refresh using a lightweight timer
• Optimized object management for improved performance
• No DLLs
• No external dependencies
• No trading functions
• No repainting

Designed For

• Price Action Traders
• Market Structure Traders
• ICT Concepts
• Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
• Liquidity-Based Analysis
• Forex Traders
• Gold (XAUUSD) Traders
• Index and CFD Traders

The indicator focuses exclusively on time-based market structure and is intentionally separated from support/resistance, session markers, and liquidity tools to maintain simplicity, speed, and chart clarity.

Default settings display only recent history to reduce chart clutter and improve platform performance.

This indicator is provided free of charge to the trading community.

Feedback, suggestions, and feature requests are welcome.


Version 3.1

Improvements

• Improved automatic Daily, Weekly, and Monthly structure refresh detection.

• The indicator now monitors higher-timeframe candle transitions directly, ensuring structure levels remain synchronized with market sessions.

• Improved reliability after terminal restarts and extended runtime sessions.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue where new Daily, Weekly, or Monthly structure lines might not appear automatically after a new trading period began.

• Fixed refresh behavior that could require removing and reattaching the indicator before updated structure levels became visible.

• Improved timer-based redraw detection to ensure structure updates occur when a new Day, Week, or Month starts.

Compatibility

• Improved stability during long-running MT5 sessions.

• Improved behavior when the platform remains open across daily, weekly, and monthly rollovers.

No changes were made to visual appearance, user settings, object styling, or dashboard functionality.



Keywords - 

market structure
daily separator
weekly separator
monthly separator
chart separator
price action
ICT
SMC
liquidity
forex
xauusd
gold trading
market timing
trading utility
mt5 indicator
chart organization
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
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Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
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Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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