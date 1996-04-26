Day Week Month Separator MT4

Zakir Market Structure (Free)



Professional trader utilities. Minimal design. Maximum clarity.



Short Description:

Lightweight MT5 market structure indicator that automatically displays daily, weekly, and monthly separators with intelligent timeframe filtering, automatic cleanup, and optimized performance.





Details

Zakir Market Structure is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 utility indicator designed to improve chart readability by automatically displaying daily, weekly, and monthly market structure separators.

The indicator intelligently adapts to the active timeframe, showing only the most relevant separators while keeping higher timeframes clean and uncluttered.

Key Features

• Daily separators on M1, M5, M15, and M30

• Weekly separators on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4

• Monthly separators on H1, H4, D1, and W1

• User-configurable history range (months to display)

• Automatic cleanup when changing timeframes

• Automatic cleanup when removing the indicator

• Automatic refresh using a lightweight timer

• Optimized object management for improved performance

• No DLLs

• No external dependencies

• No trading functions

• No repainting

Designed For

• Price Action Traders

• Market Structure Traders

• ICT Concepts

• Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

• Liquidity-Based Analysis

• Forex Traders

• Gold (XAUUSD) Traders

• Index and CFD Traders

The indicator focuses exclusively on time-based market structure and is intentionally separated from support/resistance, session markers, and liquidity tools to maintain simplicity, speed, and chart clarity.

Default settings display only recent history to reduce chart clutter and improve platform performance.

This indicator is provided free of charge to the trading community.

Feedback, suggestions, and feature requests are welcome.





Version 3.1

Improvements

• Improved automatic Daily, Weekly, and Monthly structure refresh detection.

• The indicator now monitors higher-timeframe candle transitions directly, ensuring structure levels remain synchronized with market sessions.

• Improved reliability after terminal restarts and extended runtime sessions.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue where new Daily, Weekly, or Monthly structure lines might not appear automatically after a new trading period began.

• Fixed refresh behavior that could require removing and reattaching the indicator before updated structure levels became visible.

• Improved timer-based redraw detection to ensure structure updates occur when a new Day, Week, or Month starts.

Compatibility

• Improved stability during long-running MT5 sessions.

• Improved behavior when the platform remains open across daily, weekly, and monthly rollovers.

No changes were made to visual appearance, user settings, object styling, or dashboard functionality.





Keywords -

market structure

daily separator

weekly separator

monthly separator

chart separator

price action

ICT

SMC

liquidity

forex

xauusd

gold trading

market timing

trading utility

mt5 indicator

chart organization