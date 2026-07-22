Candle Timer MT4 Zakirulbd

Professional trader utilities. Minimal design. Maximum clarity.





Zakirulbd Candle Timer V7 is a professional MT5 indicator designed to display the remaining time of the current candle directly on your chart in a clean, distraction-free format.

One of the most common frustrations among traders is not knowing exactly how much time remains before a candle closes. Many traders moving from other platforms actively look for a reliable candle countdown timer before fully adopting MetaTrader 5. This indicator solves that problem with a clear visual countdown, progress bar, spread display, and compact chart-friendly design.

Version 7 is the result of continuous refinement and real-world trading experience. The indicator has been optimized for clarity, reliability, and ease of use while maintaining a professional appearance suitable for all trading styles.

Features

• Real-time candle countdown timer

• Visual candle progress bar

• Live spread display in points

• Clean and lightweight design

• Supports all MT5 timeframes

• Optimized for minimal chart obstruction

• Top Right and Bottom Right placement options

• Fast and efficient performance

• Easy installation and configuration

Suitable For

• Scalpers

• Day Traders

• Swing Traders

• Price Action Traders

• ICT Traders

• Smart Money Concept (SMC) Traders

• Forex Traders

• Gold Traders

• Indices Traders

• Cryptocurrency Traders

Whether you trade M1 scalps or higher timeframe setups, knowing exactly when a candle will close can improve timing, discipline, and decision-making.

Trade with confidence. Know every candle.



Tags:

candle timer

countdown timer

bar timer

candle countdown

mt5 timer

candle close timer

forex timer

gold trading

scalping

price action

smart money

ict

spread display

countdown

metatrader 5