Nova Volume Profile

Nova Volume Profile: Master Auction Market Theory with Precision
Stop guessing where the smart money is positioning. See it.
Standard MT5 volume tools are often clunky, visually overwhelming, and prone to flickering. Nova Volume Profile was built from the ground up for modern price action and Auction Market Theory traders. It delivers institutional-grade volume analysis with a sleek, non-intrusive design that keeps your charts clean and your focus sharp.
Whether you are trading breakouts from the Value Area, fading the edges, or trading the POC magnet, Nova Volume Profile gives you the exact liquidity footprint you need to make high-probability decisions.

🚀 Core Features

1. Advanced Profile Modes
  • Visible Range: Instantly analyze the volume distribution of whatever price action is currently on your screen.
  • Custom Trading Day: Define your exact trading day start and end times to capture overnight or specific session liquidity.
  • 3 Independent Custom Sessions: Track global liquidity by plotting up to three separate sessions simultaneously (e.g., Asian, London, and New York sessions).
2. Non-Intrusive, Clean Charting
  • Left or Right Plotting: Choose which side of the chart the profile renders on.
  • Smart Margin Control: Adjust the exact distance between the profile and your price candles. Never let volume bars obscure your price action again.
3. Complete Visual Customization
  • Histogram: Customize the fill color, outline color, and bar thickness.
  • Key Levels: Fully customizable colors, line styles (Solid, Dash, Dot), and line thickness for the POC (Point of Control), VAH (Value Area High), and VAL (Value Area Low).
  • Precision Control: Adjust the number of rows (bins) for ultra-fine or macro volume analysis.
4. Zero-Blink Performance
  • Built with an optimized, state-tracking redraw engine. The profile updates smoothly in real-time without the annoying flickering and blinking found in standard MT5 volume indicators.

📈 The Value for Volume Profile Traders

  • Identify High-Probability Support & Resistance: The Value Area High (VAH) and Value Area Low (VAL) act as dynamic support and resistance. Nova makes these levels instantly recognizable with customizable, crisp line styling.
  • Trade the POC Magnet: The Point of Control (POC) represents the fairest price where the most volume was traded. Price has a natural tendency to revert to the POC. Nova highlights this level distinctly so you can spot mean-reversion setups.
  • Spot Breakouts and Traps: By using the Visible Range mode, you can instantly see if price is breaking out of a high-volume node (HVN) or entering a low-volume node (LVN) where price moves rapidly.
  • Session-Specific Liquidity: By using the 3 Custom Sessions, you can see exactly where volume was built during the London open versus the New York open, helping you identify which session is in control of the daily trend.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Window Type: Main Chart Window (Overlay)
  • Volume Types Supported: Tick Volume & Real Volume
  • Updates: Real-time, non-repainting, zero-blink optimization.
Elevate your charting. Understand the auction. Trade with Nova Volume Profile.

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