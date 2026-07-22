Nova Volume Profile

Nova Volume Profile: Master Auction Market Theory with Precision
Stop guessing where the smart money is positioning. See it.
Standard MT5 volume tools are often clunky, visually overwhelming, and prone to flickering. Nova Volume Profile was built from the ground up for modern price action and Auction Market Theory traders. It delivers institutional-grade volume analysis with a sleek, non-intrusive design that keeps your charts clean and your focus sharp.
Whether you are trading breakouts from the Value Area, fading the edges, or trading the POC magnet, Nova Volume Profile gives you the exact liquidity footprint you need to make high-probability decisions.

🚀 Core Features

1. Advanced Profile Modes
  • Visible Range: Instantly analyze the volume distribution of whatever price action is currently on your screen.
  • Custom Trading Day: Define your exact trading day start and end times to capture overnight or specific session liquidity.
  • 3 Independent Custom Sessions: Track global liquidity by plotting up to three separate sessions simultaneously (e.g., Asian, London, and New York sessions).
2. Non-Intrusive, Clean Charting
  • Left or Right Plotting: Choose which side of the chart the profile renders on.
  • Smart Margin Control: Adjust the exact distance between the profile and your price candles. Never let volume bars obscure your price action again.
3. Complete Visual Customization
  • Histogram: Customize the fill color, outline color, and bar thickness.
  • Key Levels: Fully customizable colors, line styles (Solid, Dash, Dot), and line thickness for the POC (Point of Control), VAH (Value Area High), and VAL (Value Area Low).
  • Precision Control: Adjust the number of rows (bins) for ultra-fine or macro volume analysis.
4. Zero-Blink Performance
  • Built with an optimized, state-tracking redraw engine. The profile updates smoothly in real-time without the annoying flickering and blinking found in standard MT5 volume indicators.

📈 The Value for Volume Profile Traders

  • Identify High-Probability Support & Resistance: The Value Area High (VAH) and Value Area Low (VAL) act as dynamic support and resistance. Nova makes these levels instantly recognizable with customizable, crisp line styling.
  • Trade the POC Magnet: The Point of Control (POC) represents the fairest price where the most volume was traded. Price has a natural tendency to revert to the POC. Nova highlights this level distinctly so you can spot mean-reversion setups.
  • Spot Breakouts and Traps: By using the Visible Range mode, you can instantly see if price is breaking out of a high-volume node (HVN) or entering a low-volume node (LVN) where price moves rapidly.
  • Session-Specific Liquidity: By using the 3 Custom Sessions, you can see exactly where volume was built during the London open versus the New York open, helping you identify which session is in control of the daily trend.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Window Type: Main Chart Window (Overlay)
  • Volume Types Supported: Tick Volume & Real Volume
  • Updates: Real-time, non-repainting, zero-blink optimization.
Elevate your charting. Understand the auction. Trade with Nova Volume Profile.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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Индикаторы
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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5 (5)
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