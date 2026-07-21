SmartWaterMark Essential

SmartWaterMark Essential is a lightweight watermark indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It adds a clean centered symbol watermark to your chart, making it easier to identify the active instrument at a glance. This is especially useful when working with multiple charts, symbols, or timeframes and when you want a more organized trading workspace.

Features:
- Centered symbol watermark
- Optional timeframe display on time-based charts
- Symbol description support
- Basic text color, opacity, and font customization

SmartWaterMark Essential is designed for everyday use, with simple settings, a discreet visual style, and a clear focus on chart organization.

Simple, clean, and practical for everyday chart organization.
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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