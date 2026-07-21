SmartWaterMark Essential
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
SmartWaterMark Essential is a lightweight watermark indicator for MetaTrader 5.
It adds a clean centered symbol watermark to your chart, making it easier to identify the active instrument at a glance. This is especially useful when working with multiple charts, symbols, or timeframes and when you want a more organized trading workspace.
Features:
- Centered symbol watermark
- Optional timeframe display on time-based charts
- Symbol description support
- Basic text color, opacity, and font customization
SmartWaterMark Essential is designed for everyday use, with simple settings, a discreet visual style, and a clear focus on chart organization.
Simple, clean, and practical for everyday chart organization.