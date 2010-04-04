XAU Fractal Sovereign

XAUUSD FRACTAL SOVEREIGN AI

Fractal-Mirror AI - Predict the exact path of a downtrend by cloning the DNA of the uptrend.



XAUUSD Fractal Sovereign AI is a state-of-the-art trading system based on the "Fractal-Mirror Reversion" theory. The core intelligence predicts that the exact path of a downtrend can be decoded by cloning the DNA of the preceding uptrend. By recording the fractal DNA (swing distance, momentum, and volume), this EA accurately predicts market reversals and hidden support/resistance levels.



=== WHY XAUUSD FRACTAL SOVEREIGN AI? ===

1. FRACTAL-MIRROR REVERSION: Records the exact DNA of the last swing and mirrors it to predict where the next major reversal will happen. It trades at the exact point where retail traders panic and institutions accumulate.

2. 15-CORE REVERSION ENGINE: Integrated with 14 other advanced strategy cores (MACD, RSI, ADX, Keltner, OBV Breakout, etc.), ensuring only the highest probability trades are executed with perfect confluence.

3. GHOST PROTOCOL V4 (STEALTH MODE): Fully hides your Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stops from your broker. The broker has zero visibility into your exits, preventing stop-hunting entirely.

4. AEGIS SHIELD PROTECTION: An intelligent 3-Stage Daily Drawdown protection system. If drawdown increases, it reduces lot sizes, disables risky cores, or triggers a complete emergency halt to save your account.

5. GOLDEN HUD DASHBOARD: A beautiful left-aligned Heads-Up Display showing your Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, Daily DD, and Active Logic state in real-time.

6. MANUAL OVERRIDE: Built-in on-chart MANUAL BUY and MANUAL SELL buttons, fully protected by the AI's risk management parameters.



=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===

Backtested on XAUUSD (GOLD) M15, Jan 2025 - May 2026 (17 months), 1,000 initial deposit.



Best Configuration: FRACTAL AGGRESSIVE

- Net Profit: $+142,500.00 (+1425%)

- Total Trades: 2,277

- Win Rate: 72.8%

- Max Drawdown: 18.5%



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] MIRROR BALANCED (Recommended - Best Risk/Reward)

The perfect blend of growth and safety. Uses the 15-Core engine optimally with the Aegis Shield actively balancing the risk.

- Risk Per Core: 0.2% / Max Spread: 40 pts

- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 1.5x / ATR TP: 2.5x

- DD Shield: 2.0% / 5.0% / 10.0%

- Min Score: 7 / Max Trades: 25

- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true

- Trail Start: 200 pts / Trail Step: 50 pts

- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50

- Session: 24/5 / MTF: true



[SETUP 2] SOVEREIGN FORTRESS (Conservative Prop Firm)

For large capital accounts seeking extremely low drawdown. Only trades the highest probability Fractal-Mirror setups.

- Risk Per Core: 0.1% / Max Spread: 40 pts

- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 2.0x / ATR TP: 3.0x

- DD Shield: 1.5% / 3.0% / 6.0%

- Min Score: 8 / Max Trades: 15

- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true

- Trail Start: 300 pts / Trail Step: 80 pts

- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50

- Prop Mode: true / Randomizer: true / Daily Profit Limit %: 2.0



[SETUP 3] FRACTAL AGGRESSIVE (Aggressive Personal Account)

Designed for fast compounding. High frequency, aggressive trailing stops.

- Risk Per Core: 0.4% / Max Spread: 40 pts

- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 1.0x / ATR TP: 2.0x

- DD Shield: 3.0% / 7.0% / 15.0%

- Min Score: 6 / Max Trades: 40

- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true

- Trail Start: 150 pts / Trail Step: 30 pts

- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50

- Session: 24/5 / MTF: true



[SETUP 4] MICRO 100$ (Cent / Small Account)

Got only No problem. This mode is specifically tuned for micro-equity scaling and smaller balances.

- Risk Per Core: 2.0% / Max Spread: 40 pts

- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 3.0x / ATR TP: 6.0x

- DD Shield: 10.0% / 20.0% / 30.0%

- Min Score: 6 / Max Trades: 40

- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true

- Trail Start: 300 pts / Trail Step: 100 pts

- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50

- Session: 24/5 / MTF: true



=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===

1. Open a Gold chart (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, or GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the M15 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop XAUUSD Fractal Sovereign AI onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, select your preferred God-Tier Preset above.

4. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

5. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open continuously.



=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===

15-Core Fractal-Mirror Reversion Engine:

- ADX/ATR Periods: Controls the sensitivity of the market phase detection.

- Trend/Range Thresholds: Determines when the EA switches between trending and ranging core groups.

- Volatility/Extreme Multipliers: Determines when the breakout and extreme cores activate based on ATR spikes.

- UseMTF: Enables H1 Trend and M5 RSI filtering.



SL/TP Mode:

- SLMode: Choose between Fixed Points, ATR Dynamic (volatility-based), or Swing High/Low (price action based).

- Fixed/ATR Multipliers: Controls the distance of the Stop Loss and Take Profit.



Risk Management & DD Shield:

- RiskPerCore: Base risk % per trade.

- Stage 1/2/3 DD: The drawdown percentages that trigger the defensive protocols.



Ghost Protocol & Trailing:

- GhostMode: Hides SL/TP from the broker.

- AutoBreakeven: Moves SL to entry price once the trade is 50% towards TP.

- TrailStart/Step: Controls when the dynamic trailing stop activates and how often it updates.

- PartialClose: Closes a portion of the trade at TP1.



Prop Firm Features:

- Randomizer: Randomizes execution delay to avoid identical execution footprints.

- Daily Profit Limit: Stops trading for the day once a specific $ or % profit is reached.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- The premium on-chart HUD shows the current status of all 15 Cores, Decision Engine state, and DD Shield in real-time.

- Ghost Protocol manages exits internally. You will NOT see SL/TP lines on your broker's chart.

- For Prop Firm challenges, use SOVEREIGN FORTRESS preset with Randomizer and Prop Mode enabled.