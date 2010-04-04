XAU Fractal Sovereign

XAUUSD FRACTAL SOVEREIGN AI 
  Fractal-Mirror AI - Predict the exact path of a downtrend by cloning the DNA of the uptrend. 

XAUUSD Fractal Sovereign AI is a state-of-the-art trading system based on the "Fractal-Mirror Reversion" theory. The core intelligence predicts that the exact path of a downtrend can be decoded by cloning the DNA of the preceding uptrend. By recording the fractal DNA (swing distance, momentum, and volume), this EA accurately predicts market reversals and hidden support/resistance levels.

=== WHY XAUUSD FRACTAL SOVEREIGN AI? ===
1. FRACTAL-MIRROR REVERSION: Records the exact DNA of the last swing and mirrors it to predict where the next major reversal will happen. It trades at the exact point where retail traders panic and institutions accumulate.
2. 15-CORE REVERSION ENGINE: Integrated with 14 other advanced strategy cores (MACD, RSI, ADX, Keltner, OBV Breakout, etc.), ensuring only the highest probability trades are executed with perfect confluence.
3. GHOST PROTOCOL V4 (STEALTH MODE): Fully hides your Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stops from your broker. The broker has zero visibility into your exits, preventing stop-hunting entirely.
4. AEGIS SHIELD PROTECTION: An intelligent 3-Stage Daily Drawdown protection system. If drawdown increases, it reduces lot sizes, disables risky cores, or triggers a complete emergency halt to save your account.
5. GOLDEN HUD DASHBOARD: A beautiful left-aligned Heads-Up Display showing your Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, Daily DD, and Active Logic state in real-time.
6. MANUAL OVERRIDE: Built-in on-chart MANUAL BUY and MANUAL SELL buttons, fully protected by the AI's risk management parameters.

=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
Backtested on XAUUSD (GOLD) M15, Jan 2025 - May 2026 (17 months), 1,000 initial deposit.

Best Configuration: FRACTAL AGGRESSIVE
- Net Profit: $+142,500.00 (+1425%)
- Total Trades: 2,277
- Win Rate: 72.8%
- Max Drawdown: 18.5%

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] MIRROR BALANCED (Recommended - Best Risk/Reward)
The perfect blend of growth and safety. Uses the 15-Core engine optimally with the Aegis Shield actively balancing the risk.
- Risk Per Core: 0.2% / Max Spread: 40 pts
- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 1.5x / ATR TP: 2.5x
- DD Shield: 2.0% / 5.0% / 10.0%
- Min Score: 7 / Max Trades: 25
- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true
- Trail Start: 200 pts / Trail Step: 50 pts
- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50
- Session: 24/5 / MTF: true

[SETUP 2] SOVEREIGN FORTRESS (Conservative Prop Firm)
For large capital accounts seeking extremely low drawdown. Only trades the highest probability Fractal-Mirror setups.
- Risk Per Core: 0.1% / Max Spread: 40 pts
- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 2.0x / ATR TP: 3.0x
- DD Shield: 1.5% / 3.0% / 6.0%
- Min Score: 8 / Max Trades: 15
- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true
- Trail Start: 300 pts / Trail Step: 80 pts
- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50
- Prop Mode: true / Randomizer: true / Daily Profit Limit %: 2.0

[SETUP 3] FRACTAL AGGRESSIVE (Aggressive Personal Account)
Designed for fast compounding. High frequency, aggressive trailing stops.
- Risk Per Core: 0.4% / Max Spread: 40 pts
- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 1.0x / ATR TP: 2.0x
- DD Shield: 3.0% / 7.0% / 15.0%
- Min Score: 6 / Max Trades: 40
- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true
- Trail Start: 150 pts / Trail Step: 30 pts
- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50
- Session: 24/5 / MTF: true

[SETUP 4] MICRO 100$ (Cent / Small Account)
Got only  No problem. This mode is specifically tuned for micro-equity scaling and smaller balances.
- Risk Per Core: 2.0% / Max Spread: 40 pts
- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 3.0x / ATR TP: 6.0x
- DD Shield: 10.0% / 20.0% / 30.0%
- Min Score: 6 / Max Trades: 40
- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true
- Trail Start: 300 pts / Trail Step: 100 pts
- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50
- Session: 24/5 / MTF: true

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Open a Gold chart (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, or GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the M15 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop XAUUSD Fractal Sovereign AI onto the chart.
3. In the Inputs tab, select your preferred God-Tier Preset above.
4. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
5. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open continuously.

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
15-Core Fractal-Mirror Reversion Engine:
- ADX/ATR Periods: Controls the sensitivity of the market phase detection.
- Trend/Range Thresholds: Determines when the EA switches between trending and ranging core groups.
- Volatility/Extreme Multipliers: Determines when the breakout and extreme cores activate based on ATR spikes.
- UseMTF: Enables H1 Trend and M5 RSI filtering.

SL/TP Mode:
- SLMode: Choose between Fixed Points, ATR Dynamic (volatility-based), or Swing High/Low (price action based).
- Fixed/ATR Multipliers: Controls the distance of the Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Risk Management & DD Shield:
- RiskPerCore: Base risk % per trade.
- Stage 1/2/3 DD: The drawdown percentages that trigger the defensive protocols.

Ghost Protocol & Trailing:
- GhostMode: Hides SL/TP from the broker.
- AutoBreakeven: Moves SL to entry price once the trade is 50% towards TP.
- TrailStart/Step: Controls when the dynamic trailing stop activates and how often it updates.
- PartialClose: Closes a portion of the trade at TP1.

Prop Firm Features:
- Randomizer: Randomizes execution delay to avoid identical execution footprints.
- Daily Profit Limit: Stops trading for the day once a specific $ or % profit is reached.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- The premium on-chart HUD shows the current status of all 15 Cores, Decision Engine state, and DD Shield in real-time.
- Ghost Protocol manages exits internally. You will NOT see SL/TP lines on your broker's chart.
- For Prop Firm challenges, use SOVEREIGN FORTRESS preset with Randomizer and Prop Mode enabled.
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Li Yin Fang
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4 (1)
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Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
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SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
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Aliaksandr Salauyou
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The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
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The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
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Yang Wu
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A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
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Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
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Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
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EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
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