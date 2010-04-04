XAU Fractal Sovereign


 XAUUSD FRACTAL SOVEREIGN AI
 Fractal-Mirror AI - Predict the exact path of a downtrend by cloning the DNA of the uptrend.

XAUUSD Fractal Sovereign AI  is a state-of-the-art trading system based on the "Fractal-Mirror Reversion" theory. The core intelligence predicts that the exact path of a downtrend can be decoded by cloning the DNA of the preceding uptrend. By recording the fractal DNA (swing distance, momentum, and volume), this EA accurately predicts market reversals and hidden support/resistance levels.

=== WHY XAUUSD FRACTAL SOVEREIGN AI? ===
1. FRACTAL-MIRROR REVERSION: Records the exact DNA of the last swing and mirrors it to predict where the next major reversal will happen. It trades at the exact point where retail traders panic and institutions accumulate.
2. 15-CORE REVERSION ENGINE: Integrated with 14 other advanced strategy cores (MACD, RSI, ADX, Keltner, OBV Breakout, etc.), ensuring only the highest probability trades are executed with perfect confluence.
3. GHOST PROTOCOL V4 (STEALTH MODE): Fully hides your Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stops from your broker. The broker has zero visibility into your exits, preventing stop-hunting entirely.
4. AEGIS SHIELD PROTECTION: An intelligent 3-Stage Daily Drawdown protection system. If drawdown increases, it reduces lot sizes, disables risky cores, or triggers a complete emergency halt to save your account.
5. GOLDEN HUD DASHBOARD: A beautiful left-aligned Heads-Up Display showing your Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, Daily DD, and Active Logic state in real-time.
6. MANUAL OVERRIDE: Built-in on-chart MANUAL BUY and MANUAL SELL buttons, fully protected by the AI's risk management parameters.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] MIRROR BALANCED (Recommended - Best Risk/Reward)
The perfect blend of growth and safety. Uses the 15-Core engine optimally with the Aegis Shield actively balancing the risk.
- Risk Per Core: 0.2% / Max Spread: 40 pts
- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 1.5x / ATR TP: 2.5x
- DD Shield: 2.0% / 5.0% / 10.0%
- Min Score: 7 / Max Trades: 25
- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true
- Trail Start: 200 pts / Trail Step: 50 pts
- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50
- Session: 24/5 / MTF: true

[SETUP 2] SOVEREIGN FORTRESS (Conservative Prop Firm)
For large capital accounts seeking extremely low drawdown. Only trades the highest probability Fractal-Mirror setups.
- Risk Per Core: 0.1% / Max Spread: 40 pts
- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 2.0x / ATR TP: 3.0x
- DD Shield: 1.5% / 3.0% / 6.0%
- Min Score: 8 / Max Trades: 15
- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true
- Trail Start: 300 pts / Trail Step: 80 pts
- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50
- Prop Mode: true / Randomizer: true / Daily Profit Limit %: 2.0

[SETUP 3] FRACTAL AGGRESSIVE (Aggressive Personal Account)
Designed for fast compounding. High frequency, aggressive trailing stops.
- Risk Per Core: 0.4% / Max Spread: 40 pts
- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 1.0x / ATR TP: 2.0x
- DD Shield: 3.0% / 7.0% / 15.0%
- Min Score: 6 / Max Trades: 40
- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true
- Trail Start: 150 pts / Trail Step: 30 pts
- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50
- Session: 24/5 / MTF: true

[SETUP 4] MICRO 100$ (Cent / Small Account)
Got only No problem. This mode is specifically tuned for micro-equity scaling and smaller balances.
- Risk Per Core: 2.0% / Max Spread: 40 pts
- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 3.0x / ATR TP: 6.0x
- DD Shield: 10.0% / 20.0% / 30.0%
- Min Score: 6 / Max Trades: 40
- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true
- Trail Start: 300 pts / Trail Step: 100 pts
- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50
- Session: 24/5 / MTF: true

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Open a Gold chart (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, or GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the M15 timeframe.
2. Drag and drop XAUUSD Fractal Sovereign AI onto the chart.
3. In the Inputs tab, select your preferred God-Tier Preset above.
4. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
5. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open continuously.

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
15-Core Fractal-Mirror Reversion Engine:
- ADX/ATR Periods: Controls the sensitivity of the market phase detection.
- Trend/Range Thresholds: Determines when the EA switches between trending and ranging core groups.
- Volatility/Extreme Multipliers: Determines when the breakout and extreme cores activate based on ATR spikes.
- UseMTF: Enables H1 Trend and M5 RSI filtering.

SL/TP Mode:
- SLMode: Choose between Fixed Points, ATR Dynamic (volatility-based), or Swing High/Low (price action based).
- Fixed/ATR Multipliers: Controls the distance of the Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Risk Management & DD Shield:
- RiskPerCore: Base risk % per trade.
- Stage 1/2/3 DD: The drawdown percentages that trigger the defensive protocols.

Ghost Protocol & Trailing:
- GhostMode: Hides SL/TP from the broker.
- AutoBreakeven: Moves SL to entry price once the trade is 50% towards TP.
- TrailStart/Step: Controls when the dynamic trailing stop activates and how often it updates.
- PartialClose: Closes a portion of the trade at TP1.

Prop Firm Features:
- Randomizer: Randomizes execution delay to avoid identical execution footprints.
- Daily Profit Limit: Stops trading for the day once a specific $ or % profit is reached.
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Brighton Kukasira
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Mutua Kariti Macharia
专家
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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
专家
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Marco Solito
5 (2)
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Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
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CRT Master EA MT5
Javier Sobrino Vega
专家
CRT Master EA is an automated trading system based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and market structure concepts (Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution). The Expert Advisor identifies liquidity sweeps where price temporarily manipulates outside a defined accumulation range before returning inside. It automatically executes trades based on structural confirmation, managing position sizing, stops, targets, and trailing rules. A manual indicator version of this logic is available as the CRT Mas
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
专家
Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个 仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护 ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 按当前价格只剩下少量名额。下一档价格为 675 美元，最终价格为 999 美元。 购买 Vortex Turbo 智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得 我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权 ，该系统可关联到您选择的 三个交易账户  （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685   点击此处查看实时结果：
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4.67 (6)
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Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
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Israel Odartei Lamptey
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Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
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Li Yin Fang
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Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
Mercaria Unicorn — 用于 MetaTrader 5 黄金（XAUUSD）的自适应网格交易系统。由具有实盘经验的交易者开发，适合各种经验水平。 概述 Mercaria Unicorn 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）及其他差价合约（CFD）品种的自适应交易系统。与参数固定的普通网格机器人不同，它会根据所选的波动性配置和您的存款，自动调整层数、手数和风险阈值。 所有关键决策都可在图表上的可视化控制面板中操作，因此您可以即时更改设置，而无需重新打开输入窗口。本系统适合偏好低维护设置的交易者、按新闻日历管理风险的有经验交易者，以及希望在自身入场策略之上使用仓位管理器的专业交易者。 发售价格随销量增加而逐步上调。每次购买均包含通过 MQL5 Market 提供的所有未来更新。 主要功能 自适应引擎。四种波动性配置（Normal、Spike M、Spike L、Black Swan）涵盖平静日、新闻日、剧烈意外行情和危机情形，可在面板上一键切换，无需重启。Autosizing 模块通过带有内置安全缓冲的数学模型，为您的余额计算安全的层数和手数。手数缩放使每个以美元
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
专家
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
专家
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
专家
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Renko Phantom Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Currency Strength Arbitrage
Napat Puangjunkum
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News Sniper Straddle
Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
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Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
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Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
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Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
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Napat Puangjunkum
指标
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Phantom Trade Analytics
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
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Phantom Dual Mode EA
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Phantom Circuit Breaker
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Phantom Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Chronos Apex Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
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Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
Napat Puangjunkum
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Odins Return Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
Napat Puangjunkum
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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