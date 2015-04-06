Algo Gold MT4

This EA captures an impossible number of trends for a human to track and executes trades with consistency Trend Scalping XAUUSD Gold Hunter Trading EA Quantum Aurum Metal AI Prop Firm Algorithm Scalping

Access the Trend. Consistent Winning Trades. Billionaire trade. Proprietary Firms

Algo Gold is a meticulously constructed trading system with an admirable track record of high win rates, excellent profit margins, and exceptional stability. It is designed to run seamlessly on the Meta Trader 5 (MT5) platform and utilizes powerful and highly efficient trading algorithms. How it Works:

This tool is designed to identify trends and execute orders based on structured breakout strategies.

It features advanced customization options to optimize performance across a variety of market conditions.





No risky trading techniques like hedging, martingales, grids, HFT, or tick scalping are used... Only one trade is executed.





- Orders are always protected by stop losses.

Key Features:





- Fully automated - Designed to track market movements based on predefined conditions.

- Customizable Settings - Modify inputs to suit various preferences.

- Trailing Mechanism - Helps you dynamically manage positions.