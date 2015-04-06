UT LinReg MT4

UT LinReg MT4 - Time-Structured Linear Regression Trend Sniper 

Reverse Trend Following

Are fixed-value profit targets killing your profits? Have you ever caught a massive market move, only to lock in a small gain at a preset Take Profit (TP) level—missing out on a subsequent surge of thousands of points?

This system was developed to fully capture the wild volatility of Gold (XAUUSD) without leaving any "dead time" in the market.

It turns every wave—whether rising or falling—into profit.

■ Overview
This is the [Full Power Pro Version] of the objective, non-linear trend-following algorithm optimized for the unique volatility of Gold (XAUUSD).

All restrictions embedded in the Free Trial Version—such as the "Fixed 0.01 Lot Limit" and "Single Window Exit Braking"—have been entirely eliminated. The moment a straight momentum trend develops, the system executes 21H full-position holding throughout the overnight and early-morning sessions, milk-cropping the massive institutional waves of the Gold market to its absolute limits.

■ Real Verified Performance: Jan to July Walkforward & The Pro Potential
The underlying logic faced the most brutal Gold cycles of the year, carving a reliable, transparent path to maturity:

  • Initial Phase (Jan - Feb): Flawlessly captured straightforward early-year trends, posting a highly stable, right-rising baseline with minimal dispersion.
  • Spring Phase (Feb - Mar): Confronted the historic pre-breakout chop and intense full-retracement volatility. While experiencing a temporary drawdown valley, the logic maintained strict structural integrity.
  • Current Phase (Up to July Live): To choke out these drawdowns, the upgraded "Core Window Entry Filter" and "Breakeven-Lock Trailing Stop Engine" entered full operation. By ignoring chaotic off-peak hours, the EA successfully turned the valley back towards the upside, marking complete structural resilience today.

With this Product Version, during the explosive trend-resumption phase following a drawdown valley, the dynamic lot-scaling engine base unleashes its full power. It strictly mitigates temporary operational overhead (SL) while geometrically multiplying your returns via compounding interest, unlocking the true rising equity curve.

■ Exclusive Core Features Unlocked in the Product Version:

  1. Dynamic Lot Compounding Scaling (Base Money Management)
    In contrast to rigid fixed-lot structures, this engine recalculates your scaling volume in milliseconds relative to your equity growth, optimizing asset efficiency.
  2. Complete Removal of Timeout Force-Exits (21H Full-Power Hold)
    Eliminates the self-sabotaging code that forcefully cuts profitable positions at 20:00. Capital is dynamically shielded by the trailing stop while executing 21H complete profit harvesting.
  3. Total Parameter Configuration & Freedom
    Allows manual input for the ATR Multiplier (mult), Linear Regression Length, precise SL/TP limits, and max allowed spread, enabling adaptive tuning as market volume shifts.
  4. Perpetual Sovereign License
    Free from hard time-locks (such as the July 31, 2026 restriction) or execution barriers. Implemented to serve permanently as the alpha core of your portfolio.

Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbol: XAUUSD

Prop Firm ($10,000)
Dynamic Percent: 0.2

Standard ($1,000)

Static Lot: 0.01


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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
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5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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