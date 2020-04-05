Aureum Velocity HFT PRO

Product Description:

Aureum Velocity HFT PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, engineered to capture micro-momentum price inefficiencies. The system relies entirely on high-frequency, real-time tick velocity analysis rather than traditional lagging technical indicators, making it highly responsive to rapid order flow shifts.

How the Strategy Works:

The EA continuously samples individual price ticks within a tight millisecond window (e.g., 200ms). If the market prints a specific number of consecutive, unidirectional ticks (all up or all down), the algorithm identifies a short-term velocity wave and instantly enters a position in the direction of the momentum. Positions are tightly managed with fixed protection parameters.

Key Technical Features:

Micro-Momentum Engine: Fully adjustable tick-count sampling and time-window sensitivity parameters to adapt to varying market conditions.

Persistent Capital Protection Switch: Includes a daily session drawdown filter based on account equity. Once the daily loss percentage is breached, the EA liquidates its active orders and self-halts. This state is saved into the terminal’s global registry, ensuring the protection remains active even if the VPS or platform reboots.

Low-Latency News Caching Engine: Monitors the built-in MT5 Economic Calendar for high-impact USD events. It utilizes a localized 60-second caching mechanism to completely prevent database query overhead and execution thread freezing during volatile releases.

Orderbook Volume Filter (Level 2): Scans the broker’s Market Depth touchline volume to ensure sufficient contract liquidity exists before sending an order execution request.

Execution Spread Guard: Blocks new entries immediately if the current market spread exceeds the user's defined maximum limit.

Built-in TCA Log (Transaction Cost Analysis): Automatically records trade execution latency (in microseconds) and slippage into a local CSV audit file on your drive, allowing you to monitor broker performance objectively.

Recommendations & Requirements:

Target Instrument: Highly optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) due to its consistent tick density and volatility.

Account Type: A true ECN, Raw, or institutional account with ultra-low spreads and commission-based pricing is strictly required.

Infrastructure: A high-quality VPS with ultra-low latency (less than 5ms) to your broker’s trading server is mandatory for high-frequency execution.

Timeframe: Can be applied to any chart (M1 is recommended for continuous monitoring), as the core engine processes raw tick sequences independently of bar charts.

Risk Disclaimer:

High-Frequency Trading (HFT) and automated scalping involve substantial financial risk. Execution quality, broker slippage, and sudden spread widening can significantly alter live performance compared to historical backtests. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always evaluate the system thoroughly on a demo account before allocating live capital.