Aureum Velocity HFT PRO

Aureum Velocity HFT PRO
Product Description:
Aureum Velocity HFT PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, engineered to capture micro-momentum price inefficiencies. The system relies entirely on high-frequency, real-time tick velocity analysis rather than traditional lagging technical indicators, making it highly responsive to rapid order flow shifts.
How the Strategy Works:
The EA continuously samples individual price ticks within a tight millisecond window (e.g., 200ms). If the market prints a specific number of consecutive, unidirectional ticks (all up or all down), the algorithm identifies a short-term velocity wave and instantly enters a position in the direction of the momentum. Positions are tightly managed with fixed protection parameters.
Key Technical Features:
Micro-Momentum Engine: Fully adjustable tick-count sampling and time-window sensitivity parameters to adapt to varying market conditions.
Persistent Capital Protection Switch: Includes a daily session drawdown filter based on account equity. Once the daily loss percentage is breached, the EA liquidates its active orders and self-halts. This state is saved into the terminal’s global registry, ensuring the protection remains active even if the VPS or platform reboots.
Low-Latency News Caching Engine: Monitors the built-in MT5 Economic Calendar for high-impact USD events. It utilizes a localized 60-second caching mechanism to completely prevent database query overhead and execution thread freezing during volatile releases.
Orderbook Volume Filter (Level 2): Scans the broker’s Market Depth touchline volume to ensure sufficient contract liquidity exists before sending an order execution request.
Execution Spread Guard: Blocks new entries immediately if the current market spread exceeds the user's defined maximum limit.
Built-in TCA Log (Transaction Cost Analysis): Automatically records trade execution latency (in microseconds) and slippage into a local CSV audit file on your drive, allowing you to monitor broker performance objectively.
Recommendations & Requirements:
Target Instrument: Highly optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) due to its consistent tick density and volatility.
Account Type: A true ECN, Raw, or institutional account with ultra-low spreads and commission-based pricing is strictly required.
Infrastructure: A high-quality VPS with ultra-low latency (less than 5ms) to your broker’s trading server is mandatory for high-frequency execution.
Timeframe: Can be applied to any chart (M1 is recommended for continuous monitoring), as the core engine processes raw tick sequences independently of bar charts.
Risk Disclaimer:
High-Frequency Trading (HFT) and automated scalping involve substantial financial risk. Execution quality, broker slippage, and sudden spread widening can significantly alter live performance compared to historical backtests. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always evaluate the system thoroughly on a demo account before allocating live capital.
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5 (3)
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SomaGold
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5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Overview: The MabroukPro Reversal Master EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It intelligently identifies high-probability mean-reversion opportunities using a unique combination of trend filtering (Moving Average) and momentum analysis (RSI). This EA is engineered for traders seeking consistent gains with robust risk control. Key Features: Smart Mean Reversion Logic: Utilizes a custom algorithm to spot optimal entry points when prices deviate signific
Renko Pro V7 Final
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
GOLD RENKO HUNTER PRO V7 - 99% QUALITY BACKTESTED EA FOR XAUUSD!  Are you tired of endless losses in the volatile Gold market? Introducing the Gold Renko Hunter Pro V7, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed to capitalize on Gold's powerful trends using intelligent Renko brick analysis. Why Choose Gold Renko Hunter Pro V7? * Proven Profitability: Achieve consistent gains with an impressive +11,000 USD Net Profit on a 10,000 USD initial deposit, validated by 99% History Quality backt
Mabrouk Fixed Ultimate Recovery EA
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Description: Mabrouk PRO Martingale is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed for traders who seek consistent growth with extreme risk control. This EA is the result of rigorous optimization, achieving a 0% Maximal Drawdown in extensive backtesting while maintaining high profitability. Key Features: Drawdown Heritage: Optimized to handle market volatility without stressing your account. Smart Recovery Logic: Uses an advanced grid system with a 1.5x multiplier to exit trades in pr
XAU Trend Evolution PRO
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Description: XAU Trend Evolution PRO is an automated trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 4-Hour (H4) timeframe. This Expert Advisor focuses on capital preservation and steady growth by identifying and following established medium-term trends using a dual-filter approach (EMA and RSI Momentum). Unlike aggressive scalpers, this EA values stability. It operates purely on price action at the opening of a new bar, eliminating noise and ensuring high modeling quality during
Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro Investor Edition
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Master the Gold Market with Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro – The Investor’s Ultimate Choice! Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand institutional-grade precision and absolute capital protection. Specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), this EA utilizes Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify high-probability liquidity sweeps, ensuring you enter the market only when the odds are in your favor. Proven Performance & Stability: Zero Drawdown Potential:
Gold Hunter Aggressive
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Aggressive  is a specialized automated trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe. Unlike high-frequency EAs that gamble with account capital, Whale Gold utilizes a Precision Ghost-Signal Engine to identify high-probability momentum shifts before executing real trades. Core Strategy The EA operates on a sophisticated Virtual Breakout Logic. It monitors price action through "Ghost Signals" to gauge market strength. A real position is only ope
Mabrouk Institutional Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Mabrouk Institutional Sniper V1.40 – Pass Your Prop Firm Challenges! Unlock Institutional Grade Trading with the Most Stable RSI-Liquidity Algorithm on the Market. Are you tired of experts that draw down your account or fail prop firm consistency rules? Mabrouk Institutional Sniper is engineered specifically for traders who demand high precision, low risk, and professional money management. Why Choose Mabrouk Institutional Sniper? Prop Firm Ready: Built-in Daily Loss Protection (set at 3% by de
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