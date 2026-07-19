FXSN EasyPanel

An Essential Tool for Traders regardless of experience


Problem: You want to place trades for a few trading pairs, you now have to scroll through individual charts to place your trades. Your playing it wisely and would like to secure small gains for trades that go in your favour and here you are again checking your trades back and forth and closing some off manually

Solution: Use the panel. Drag and Drop the panel into any single chart and type in the pairs you need in the inputs. Save time and make your trading day easy. Features of the panel are as follows:


PAIR: Displays the name of the trading pair

PRICE: Displays and updates the trading pair price as it changes

BUY, SELL and CLOSE Button: Use these to place the trade and close it off

PROFIT Amount: Displays and updates the current floating profit of the trade

TOTAL Amount: Displays and updates the accumulated total profit/loss for closed trades for that pair

RESET Button: Closes any opened trade and resets the total value

ALL Button: Closes all trades and resets all totals





Note: This product will be free for a limited time only


Recommended products
Auto Fibonacci for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (9)
Utilities
Manual position management. Missing SL. Price moves against you. No protection. Trade Manager Lite automates Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even for your open positions. Attach to one chart. Configure your default SL/TP distance. Let it manage your positions automatically. What's Included (FREE Version) Auto SL/TP: Applies missing Stop Loss and Take Profit to positions based on your configured distance in points Trailing Stop: Adjusts SL dynamically as price moves in your favor
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TradeDeck Lot Calculator
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Indicators
LotCalc is a minimalist MT5 indicator designed for fast, precise position sizing. Set your risk amount in dollars, click the button, then click your entry and stop-loss levels directly on the chart — the lot size and point distance are calculated and displayed instantly. No clutter, no extra panels, just the one tool you actually need before placing a trade.
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
FiT Panel Pro
Thonglak Janyakorn
Utilities
Overview FiT Panel Pro is a professional-grade trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand speed, precision, and full control over their trades. Built with a modern dark-theme UI, it combines one-click execution with advanced risk management, visual SL/TP drag lines, automatic Fibonacci-based levels, and comprehensive order management — all in a single, compact panel. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, FiT Panel Pro gives you the edge you need to exec
FREE
Global Stop Loss and Target Setter
Felicien Badou Diouf
Utilities
Free one click Stop Loss and Take Profit tool for manual trading on MetaTrader 5. Apply a fixed SL and TP to every open position on the current symbol at once, or move them all to break even, with a single button. It only modifies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels - it never opens or closes a trade. Works on any symbol and any account type: forex, gold and XAUUSD, indices, crypto. Useful on a prop firm or funded account, where an unprotected position is the fastest way to fail a challenge. TWO
FREE
Multi Hull MA Color with Envelopes
Md Golam Murshed
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator Description 4 Hull MA Color + Envelopes is a powerful trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines four Hull Moving Averages (HMA) with Moving Average Envelopes to clearly identify market direction, trend strength, and potential reversal or pullback zones. This indicator is designed to reduce noise, react quickly to price movement, and provide a clean visual structure for professional trading.   Key Features   4 Hull Moving Averages (20, 50, 100, 200) Automatic color change
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
Rulebook Exporter Journal
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
RULEBOOK — The Ultimate Trading Dashboard & AI Coach (NEW UPDATE) Before you read everything below, let me tell you in one sentence what Rulebook is: It's a comprehensive MetaTrader trading dashboard and journal platform, but unlike TradeZella or other journal services, there are absolutely no monthly fees — you pay once and use it for a lifetime. Transform your MetaTrader 5 into a professional, data-driven trading cockpit! Rulebook is the bridge between your MetaTrader and a state-of-the-art we
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Portfolio Correlation Desk
Seckin Erkut
Utilities
Read-only analytics for accounts running several EAs. Groups your closed trades by magic number and measures how much of their combined risk actually cancels out. Free measurement edition. The monitoring and alerting edition is Portfolio Command Desk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188884 The problem You run five Expert Advisors. Each backtest looked fine on its own. But the account does not trade five systems, it trades one portfolio, and no report in MetaTrader tells you how those sys
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
Indicators
# DAILY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS - SEO OPTIMIZED DESCRIPTION ## SHORT DESCRIPTION (160 characters max) ``` Free pivot points indicator with daily support resistance levels for MT5. Perfect for intraday forex day trading and scalping strategies. ``` **Character count:** 159 **Keywords included:** pivot points, support, resistance, MT5, forex, day trading, scalping, free --- ## FULL DESCRIPTION (HTML Formatted for MQL5) ### Main Title **Daily Support and Resistance Levels - Free Pivot
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.77 (96)
Indicators
This indicator identifies the most popular   Harmonic Patterns   which predict market reversal points.  These harmonic patterns are price formations that are constantly repeating in the forex market and suggest possible future price movements /    Free MT4 Version Dashboard Scanner for this indicator: ( Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard ) Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard F
FREE
Candle Detector by Mahefa Rav
Mahefa Raveloson
Indicators
Candle Detector By Mahefa R. General Description Candle Detector is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to automatically detect and highlight the most important Japanese candlestick patterns directly on the price chart . It allows traders to quickly identify market reversal and continuation setups without visual clutter. The indicator recolors only the candles that match the selected pattern , ensuring a clear, accurate, and professional chart analysis . ️ How It Work
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
3 (1)
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Auto Lots MT5
Steven Hinni
Utilities
Auto Lots MT5  Auto Lots MT5 is an innovative and powerful application designed for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. The application offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface, allowing traders to efficiently manage their positions, set precise entry levels and apply advanced risk management. Key features: 1. Creation of SL/TP zones on the chart: The application allows users to create two customisable rectangles directly on the chart, making it easy to adjust entry points, take
FREE
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Utilities
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5 is a free local MetaTrader 5 utility that gives traders a clear account and open-trade overview directly on the chart. It is part of the Signalator Trading and Analysis Ecosystem — a growing set of practical MetaTrader tools for account monitoring, market analysis, symbol scanning, alerts and trader workflow improvement. This panel focuses on the account and position side of the workflow. It helps you quickly understand floating profit or loss, account status,
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Volume and Pips Change HeatMap
Roman Kandelaki
Utilities
HeatMap – Volume & Pips Change Analyzer for MT5 The HeatMap indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful and interactive tool designed to help traders identify the most active and volatile trading hours across the last 14 days. By default, the indicator starts as a simple floating button labeled "HeatMap" in the top corner of your chart. With just one click, it opens a compact, easy-to-read panel showing historical market behavior in a 24-hour x 14-day grid layout . What it shows: Hourly Data: Each
FREE
PZ Order History MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Utilities
See beyond the numbers: visualize your trade history for smarter decisions General purpose indicator that displays the trade/order history of any live chart, very much alike the visual mode of the strategy tester. It allows you to examine the real trading history of any particular symbol for educative, improvement, reverse-engineering or diagnostic purposes. It can be used successfully with both the master and investor password. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All P
FREE
Extreme Trading and Session Dashboard
Ashkan Afaridi
Utilities
Your chart. One glance. Total clarity. Built by @Ash_TheTrader for traders who are tired of guessing, Extreme Trading Dashboard is a professional-grade heads-up display that sits quietly in the corner of your chart — dark charcoal, rounded, semi-transparent, and genuinely easy on the eyes — until the moment it matters. Dual Session Highlighter Shade up to two independent time windows directly on your chart — London, New York, or your own custom kill-zone. Each gets its own color, so overlapp
FREE
KING Fusion MACD Vol
Ahmed Al-askar
Indicators
- وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
FREE
PZ Pivot Points MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.91 (22)
Indicators
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Mod
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
More from author
FXSN EasyAlert
Davindra Adrian Pyankaroo
Utilities
An Essential Tool for the Professional Trader Problem:  As a professional trader, you have worked out entry points across several charts and now your anticipating price action. At this stage, you are having to constantly check your mobile phone or PC across several charts hoping for those prices to be achieved Solution:  Enter all the prices for all charts into a single display and get instant notifications to your mobile phone or PC. Save yourself time and frustration Note:  This product wil
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review