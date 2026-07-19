FXSN EasyPanel
- Utilities
-
Davindra Adrian PyankarooProgress through Precision
- Version: 1.0
An Essential Tool for Traders regardless of experience
Problem: You want to place trades for a few trading pairs, you now have to scroll through individual charts to place your trades. Your playing it wisely and would like to secure small gains for trades that go in your favour and here you are again checking your trades back and forth and closing some off manually
Solution: Use the panel. Drag and Drop the panel into any single chart and type in the pairs you need in the inputs. Save time and make your trading day easy. Features of the panel are as follows:
PAIR: Displays the name of the trading pair
PRICE: Displays and updates the trading pair price as it changes
BUY, SELL and CLOSE Button: Use these to place the trade and close it off
PROFIT Amount: Displays and updates the current floating profit of the trade
TOTAL Amount: Displays and updates the accumulated total profit/loss for closed trades for that pair
RESET Button: Closes any opened trade and resets the total value
ALL Button: Closes all trades and resets all totals
Note: This product will be free for a limited time only