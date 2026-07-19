FXSN EasyPanel

An Essential Tool for Traders regardless of experience


Problem: You want to place trades for a few trading pairs, you now have to scroll through individual charts to place your trades. Your playing it wisely and would like to secure small gains for trades that go in your favour and here you are again checking your trades back and forth and closing some off manually

Solution: Use the panel. Drag and Drop the panel into any single chart and type in the pairs you need in the inputs. Save time and make your trading day easy. Features of the panel are as follows:


PAIR: Displays the name of the trading pair

PRICE: Displays and updates the trading pair price as it changes

BUY, SELL and CLOSE Button: Use these to place the trade and close it off

PROFIT Amount: Displays and updates the current floating profit of the trade

TOTAL Amount: Displays and updates the accumulated total profit/loss for closed trades for that pair

RESET Button: Closes any opened trade and resets the total value

ALL Button: Closes all trades and resets all totals





Note: This product will be free for a limited time only


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ALGOFLOW OÜ
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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5 (6)
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Alfiya Fazylova
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Утилиты
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4.95 (132)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
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5 (1)
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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4.59 (74)
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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4.78 (23)
Утилиты
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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