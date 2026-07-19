FXSN EasyPanel

An Essential Tool for Traders regardless of experience





Problem: You want to place trades for a few trading pairs, you now have to scroll through individual charts to place your trades. Your playing it wisely and would like to secure small gains for trades that go in your favour and here you are again checking your trades back and forth and closing some off manually

Solution: Use the panel. Drag and Drop the panel into any single chart and type in the pairs you need in the inputs. Save time and make your trading day easy. Features of the panel are as follows:





PAIR: Displays the name of the trading pair

PRICE: Displays and updates the trading pair price as it changes

BUY, SELL and CLOSE Button: Use these to place the trade and close it off

PROFIT Amount: Displays and updates the current floating profit of the trade

TOTAL Amount: Displays and updates the accumulated total profit/loss for closed trades for that pair

RESET Button: Closes any opened trade and resets the total value

ALL Button: Closes all trades and resets all totals

















Note: This product will be free for a limited time only