Buzzer Arrow

Buzzer Arrow MACD — Non-Repaint MACD Signal Indicator for MT4

Overview

Buzzer Arrow MACD is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator that generates clean BUY and SELL signals using confirmed MACD crossover logic.

Unlike many indicators that constantly update or repaint historical arrows, Buzzer Arrow MACD confirms every signal only after the candle has closed. Once an arrow appears, it stays permanently on the chart, allowing traders to review historical signals with confidence.

The indicator is designed for traders who prefer simple, reliable, and objective entry signals without unnecessary complexity.

Main Features

✔ Non-Repainting Signal Arrows

Every BUY and SELL arrow is confirmed only after the signal candle closes.

  • No disappearing arrows

  • No moving historical signals

  • No recalculation of completed entries

This makes the indicator suitable for traders who want consistent chart analysis and accurate historical signal review.

✔ Confirmed MACD Crossover Signals

Signals are generated when the MACD crossover is fully confirmed.

BUY Signal

  • MACD Main Line crosses above the Signal Line.

SELL Signal

  • MACD Main Line crosses below the Signal Line.

Default MACD Settings:

  • Fast EMA: 12

  • Slow EMA: 26

  • Signal EMA: 9

All parameters are fully customizable.

✔ Intelligent Signal Spacing

Markets often produce multiple MACD crossovers during sideways movement.

The built-in Minimum Bars Between Signals filter helps reduce excessive signals by maintaining a user-defined spacing between signals of the same direction, resulting in a cleaner chart and fewer repeated entries.

✔ Historical Performance Statistics

The indicator includes a built-in statistics panel that automatically analyzes completed historical signals.

Displayed information includes:

  • Total Signals

  • Winning Signals

  • Losing Signals

  • Historical Win Rate (%)

The number of historical bars used for analysis can be adjusted through the PanelBars input.

These statistics are provided for historical analysis only and should not be interpreted as future performance.

✔ Automatic Historical Signal Review

Each completed signal is automatically evaluated after the following candle closes.

Visual markers help traders quickly review historical outcomes directly on the chart without manually checking every signal.

This feature is intended to simplify historical analysis and strategy evaluation.

✔ Optional Popup Alerts

Receive optional popup notifications whenever a new confirmed BUY or SELL signal is generated.

Alerts are triggered only after the signal candle has closed.

✔ Clean Professional Interface

Buzzer Arrow MACD includes:

  • Clear BUY arrows

  • Clear SELL arrows

  • Professional information panel

  • Optional chart watermark

  • Lightweight operation

  • Easy-to-read chart layout

The indicator is designed to remain visually clean while providing essential trading information.

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

Recommended Instruments

Works on all MT4 symbols supported by your broker, including:

  • EUR/USD

  • GBP/USD

  • USD/JPY

  • AUD/USD

  • USD/CAD

  • EUR/JPY

  • GBP/JPY

It can also be used on indices, commodities, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 4.

Best Suited For

Buzzer Arrow MACD is ideal for traders who prefer:

  • Confirmed MACD crossover entries

  • Non-repainting trading signals

  • Manual trading

  • Scalping

  • Intraday trading

  • Short-term trend analysis

  • Clean chart visualization

Input Parameters

The indicator provides several customizable settings:

  • Fast EMA Period

  • Slow EMA Period

  • Signal EMA Period

  • Minimum Bars Between Signals

  • Popup Alerts

  • PanelBars

  • Arrow Display Settings

Important Information

Buzzer Arrow MACD is an analytical indicator designed to assist traders by identifying confirmed MACD crossover opportunities.

Signals are generated using completed candle data only. Like every technical indicator, performance depends on market conditions and should always be combined with proper money management and personal trading experience.

No trading indicator can guarantee winning trades or future profits.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFD markets involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test any trading strategy on a demo account before using it on a live account, and never risk more capital than you can afford to lose.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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4.19 (114)
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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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Issam Kassas
5 (11)
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
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MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
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This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Gunapu Sankara Rao 2026.07.28 04:53 
 

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