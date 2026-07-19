Buzzer Arrow
- Indicators
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Sukhpreet Singh Bedi# Senior MQL Developer | Algorithmic Trading & Expert Advisor Specialist
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
Buzzer Arrow MACD is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator that generates clean BUY and SELL signals using confirmed MACD crossover logic.
Unlike many indicators that constantly update or repaint historical arrows, Buzzer Arrow MACD confirms every signal only after the candle has closed. Once an arrow appears, it stays permanently on the chart, allowing traders to review historical signals with confidence.
The indicator is designed for traders who prefer simple, reliable, and objective entry signals without unnecessary complexity.
Main Features
✔ Non-Repainting Signal Arrows
Every BUY and SELL arrow is confirmed only after the signal candle closes.
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No disappearing arrows
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No moving historical signals
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No recalculation of completed entries
This makes the indicator suitable for traders who want consistent chart analysis and accurate historical signal review.
✔ Confirmed MACD Crossover Signals
Signals are generated when the MACD crossover is fully confirmed.
BUY Signal
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MACD Main Line crosses above the Signal Line.
SELL Signal
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MACD Main Line crosses below the Signal Line.
Default MACD Settings:
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Fast EMA: 12
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Slow EMA: 26
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Signal EMA: 9
All parameters are fully customizable.
✔ Intelligent Signal Spacing
Markets often produce multiple MACD crossovers during sideways movement.
The built-in Minimum Bars Between Signals filter helps reduce excessive signals by maintaining a user-defined spacing between signals of the same direction, resulting in a cleaner chart and fewer repeated entries.
✔ Historical Performance Statistics
The indicator includes a built-in statistics panel that automatically analyzes completed historical signals.
Displayed information includes:
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Total Signals
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Winning Signals
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Losing Signals
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Historical Win Rate (%)
The number of historical bars used for analysis can be adjusted through the PanelBars input.
These statistics are provided for historical analysis only and should not be interpreted as future performance.
✔ Automatic Historical Signal Review
Each completed signal is automatically evaluated after the following candle closes.
Visual markers help traders quickly review historical outcomes directly on the chart without manually checking every signal.
This feature is intended to simplify historical analysis and strategy evaluation.
✔ Optional Popup Alerts
Receive optional popup notifications whenever a new confirmed BUY or SELL signal is generated.
Alerts are triggered only after the signal candle has closed.
✔ Clean Professional Interface
Buzzer Arrow MACD includes:
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Clear BUY arrows
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Clear SELL arrows
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Professional information panel
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Optional chart watermark
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Lightweight operation
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Easy-to-read chart layout
The indicator is designed to remain visually clean while providing essential trading information.
Recommended Timeframes
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M1
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M5
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M15
Recommended Instruments
Works on all MT4 symbols supported by your broker, including:
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EUR/USD
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GBP/USD
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USD/JPY
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AUD/USD
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USD/CAD
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EUR/JPY
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GBP/JPY
It can also be used on indices, commodities, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 4.
Best Suited For
Buzzer Arrow MACD is ideal for traders who prefer:
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Confirmed MACD crossover entries
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Non-repainting trading signals
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Manual trading
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Scalping
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Intraday trading
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Short-term trend analysis
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Clean chart visualization
Input Parameters
The indicator provides several customizable settings:
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Fast EMA Period
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Slow EMA Period
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Signal EMA Period
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Minimum Bars Between Signals
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Popup Alerts
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PanelBars
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Arrow Display Settings
Important Information
Buzzer Arrow MACD is an analytical indicator designed to assist traders by identifying confirmed MACD crossover opportunities.
Signals are generated using completed candle data only. Like every technical indicator, performance depends on market conditions and should always be combined with proper money management and personal trading experience.
No trading indicator can guarantee winning trades or future profits.
Risk Warning
Trading Forex and CFD markets involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test any trading strategy on a demo account before using it on a live account, and never risk more capital than you can afford to lose.
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