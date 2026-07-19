Buzzer Arrow

Buzzer Arrow MACD — Non-Repaint MACD Signal Indicator for MT4

Overview

Buzzer Arrow MACD is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator that generates clean BUY and SELL signals using confirmed MACD crossover logic.

Unlike many indicators that constantly update or repaint historical arrows, Buzzer Arrow MACD confirms every signal only after the candle has closed. Once an arrow appears, it stays permanently on the chart, allowing traders to review historical signals with confidence.

The indicator is designed for traders who prefer simple, reliable, and objective entry signals without unnecessary complexity.

Main Features

✔ Non-Repainting Signal Arrows

Every BUY and SELL arrow is confirmed only after the signal candle closes.

  • No disappearing arrows

  • No moving historical signals

  • No recalculation of completed entries

This makes the indicator suitable for traders who want consistent chart analysis and accurate historical signal review.

✔ Confirmed MACD Crossover Signals

Signals are generated when the MACD crossover is fully confirmed.

BUY Signal

  • MACD Main Line crosses above the Signal Line.

SELL Signal

  • MACD Main Line crosses below the Signal Line.

Default MACD Settings:

  • Fast EMA: 12

  • Slow EMA: 26

  • Signal EMA: 9

All parameters are fully customizable.

✔ Intelligent Signal Spacing

Markets often produce multiple MACD crossovers during sideways movement.

The built-in Minimum Bars Between Signals filter helps reduce excessive signals by maintaining a user-defined spacing between signals of the same direction, resulting in a cleaner chart and fewer repeated entries.

✔ Historical Performance Statistics

The indicator includes a built-in statistics panel that automatically analyzes completed historical signals.

Displayed information includes:

  • Total Signals

  • Winning Signals

  • Losing Signals

  • Historical Win Rate (%)

The number of historical bars used for analysis can be adjusted through the PanelBars input.

These statistics are provided for historical analysis only and should not be interpreted as future performance.

✔ Automatic Historical Signal Review

Each completed signal is automatically evaluated after the following candle closes.

Visual markers help traders quickly review historical outcomes directly on the chart without manually checking every signal.

This feature is intended to simplify historical analysis and strategy evaluation.

✔ Optional Popup Alerts

Receive optional popup notifications whenever a new confirmed BUY or SELL signal is generated.

Alerts are triggered only after the signal candle has closed.

✔ Clean Professional Interface

Buzzer Arrow MACD includes:

  • Clear BUY arrows

  • Clear SELL arrows

  • Professional information panel

  • Optional chart watermark

  • Lightweight operation

  • Easy-to-read chart layout

The indicator is designed to remain visually clean while providing essential trading information.

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

Recommended Instruments

Works on all MT4 symbols supported by your broker, including:

  • EUR/USD

  • GBP/USD

  • USD/JPY

  • AUD/USD

  • USD/CAD

  • EUR/JPY

  • GBP/JPY

It can also be used on indices, commodities, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 4.

Best Suited For

Buzzer Arrow MACD is ideal for traders who prefer:

  • Confirmed MACD crossover entries

  • Non-repainting trading signals

  • Manual trading

  • Scalping

  • Intraday trading

  • Short-term trend analysis

  • Clean chart visualization

Input Parameters

The indicator provides several customizable settings:

  • Fast EMA Period

  • Slow EMA Period

  • Signal EMA Period

  • Minimum Bars Between Signals

  • Popup Alerts

  • PanelBars

  • Arrow Display Settings

Important Information

Buzzer Arrow MACD is an analytical indicator designed to assist traders by identifying confirmed MACD crossover opportunities.

Signals are generated using completed candle data only. Like every technical indicator, performance depends on market conditions and should always be combined with proper money management and personal trading experience.

No trading indicator can guarantee winning trades or future profits.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFD markets involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test any trading strategy on a demo account before using it on a live account, and never risk more capital than you can afford to lose.


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4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
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Genki Andou
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Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
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Alexey Minkov
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Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
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4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
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Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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Индикаторы
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AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
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Индикаторы
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ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
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Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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Gunapu Sankara Rao 2026.07.28 04:53 
 

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