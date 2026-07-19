Overview

Buzzer Arrow MACD — Non-Repaint MACD Signal Indicator for MT4

Buzzer Arrow MACD is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator that generates clean BUY and SELL signals using confirmed MACD crossover logic.

Unlike many indicators that constantly update or repaint historical arrows, Buzzer Arrow MACD confirms every signal only after the candle has closed. Once an arrow appears, it stays permanently on the chart, allowing traders to review historical signals with confidence.

The indicator is designed for traders who prefer simple, reliable, and objective entry signals without unnecessary complexity.

Main Features

✔ Non-Repainting Signal Arrows

Every BUY and SELL arrow is confirmed only after the signal candle closes.

No disappearing arrows

No moving historical signals

No recalculation of completed entries

This makes the indicator suitable for traders who want consistent chart analysis and accurate historical signal review.

✔ Confirmed MACD Crossover Signals

Signals are generated when the MACD crossover is fully confirmed.

BUY Signal

MACD Main Line crosses above the Signal Line.

SELL Signal

MACD Main Line crosses below the Signal Line.

Default MACD Settings:

Fast EMA: 12

Slow EMA: 26

Signal EMA: 9

All parameters are fully customizable.

✔ Intelligent Signal Spacing

Markets often produce multiple MACD crossovers during sideways movement.

The built-in Minimum Bars Between Signals filter helps reduce excessive signals by maintaining a user-defined spacing between signals of the same direction, resulting in a cleaner chart and fewer repeated entries.

✔ Historical Performance Statistics

The indicator includes a built-in statistics panel that automatically analyzes completed historical signals.

Displayed information includes:

Total Signals

Winning Signals

Losing Signals

Historical Win Rate (%)

The number of historical bars used for analysis can be adjusted through the PanelBars input.

These statistics are provided for historical analysis only and should not be interpreted as future performance.

✔ Automatic Historical Signal Review

Each completed signal is automatically evaluated after the following candle closes.

Visual markers help traders quickly review historical outcomes directly on the chart without manually checking every signal.

This feature is intended to simplify historical analysis and strategy evaluation.

✔ Optional Popup Alerts

Receive optional popup notifications whenever a new confirmed BUY or SELL signal is generated.

Alerts are triggered only after the signal candle has closed.

✔ Clean Professional Interface

Buzzer Arrow MACD includes:

Clear BUY arrows

Clear SELL arrows

Professional information panel

Optional chart watermark

Lightweight operation

Easy-to-read chart layout

The indicator is designed to remain visually clean while providing essential trading information.

Recommended Timeframes

M1

M5

M15

Recommended Instruments

Works on all MT4 symbols supported by your broker, including:

EUR/USD

GBP/USD

USD/JPY

AUD/USD

USD/CAD

EUR/JPY

GBP/JPY

It can also be used on indices, commodities, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 4.

Best Suited For

Buzzer Arrow MACD is ideal for traders who prefer:

Confirmed MACD crossover entries

Non-repainting trading signals

Manual trading

Scalping

Intraday trading

Short-term trend analysis

Clean chart visualization

Input Parameters

The indicator provides several customizable settings:

Fast EMA Period

Slow EMA Period

Signal EMA Period

Minimum Bars Between Signals

Popup Alerts

PanelBars

Arrow Display Settings

Important Information

Buzzer Arrow MACD is an analytical indicator designed to assist traders by identifying confirmed MACD crossover opportunities.

Signals are generated using completed candle data only. Like every technical indicator, performance depends on market conditions and should always be combined with proper money management and personal trading experience.

No trading indicator can guarantee winning trades or future profits.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFD markets involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test any trading strategy on a demo account before using it on a live account, and never risk more capital than you can afford to lose.