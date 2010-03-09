Kalifx Trade Manager X

Kalifx Trade Manager X is a smart order-management EA utility designed for traders who want faster execution from an on-chart panel and safer automated position management using break-even, trailing stop, partial close, auto SL/TP, and equity protection.

Core Goals

Reduce manual execution errors
Standardize risk per trade
Lock profits consistently
Protect account equity from abnormal drawdowns/floating loss

KEY FEATURES


A) ON-CHART ORDER PANEL (Optional)

A compact trading panel is displayed directly on the chart, allowing fast and controlled trade execution.
BUY / SELL Buttons: Click Buy or Sell to open the Order Window, where you can review and edit all trade parameters before placing the order.
Execution Mode Switch (Market / Pending): Easily switch between Market Execution and Pending Order placement — this can also be changed per-trade from the tabs inside the Order Window itself.
Risk Management Mode: Choose between Risk % sizing or Fixed Lot sizing. This can be switched at any time, including while the Order Window is open, so position sizing can be adjusted right up until you confirm the trade.
Editable Risk / Lot Input: Quickly adjust the desired risk percentage or fixed lot size directly from the panel.
Order Window: Clicking Buy or Sell opens a centered Order Window for that trade. While it's open, the rest of the panel is locked (Buy/Sell, Setup Lines, Send, Close All, etc. take no action) so a trade can't be triggered by accident — the Risk Management Mode switch is the one exception, and stays active so sizing can still be changed on the fly.

  • Market / Pending tabs: Switch the order between a Market execution and a Pending order without closing the window.
  • Entry Price: In Market mode this field mirrors the live Ask/Bid and is locked (read-only), since a market order simply fills at the current price. Switching to Pending makes it editable so you can set your own trigger price.
  • Stop Loss / Take Profit: Fully editable fields, each showing the distance from Entry in points. The points readout steps aside while you're typing in the field and reappears once you're done, so it never gets in the way of the number you're entering.
  • Comment: Optional custom text attached to the order.
  • Live Size / Risk / Reward readout: Position size, risk %, risk amount, potential reward amount, and Risk:Reward ratio all recalculate automatically as Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, or the Risk Management Mode change.
  • Confirm / Cancel: Confirm sends the order exactly as configured (Market or Pending); Cancel or the close (X) button dismisses the window without trading.

Management Control Panel (Optional): An additional on-chart panel can be enabled via the EA inputs, providing quick management actions for open positions.

  • Close All: Closes all open positions on the current symbol.
  • Close Buy / Close Sell: Closes all Buy or all Sell positions independently.
  • Start TS: Immediately activates the trailing stop feature, regardless of the initial trailing stop settings.
  • Set BE: Instantly applies Break-Even to all qualifying trades using the configured Break-Even settings.


B) AUTOMATED POSITION MANAGEMENT

Auto SL/TP assignment if missing
Break-even move based on % of TP progress
Two trailing modes:
Points-based trailing
TP-progress (%) trailing with profit lock
Partial close when target progress is reached


C) EQUITY & FLOATING LOSS PROTECTION

Max drawdown % protection (from peak equity)
Floating loss amount protection (account currency)
Floating loss % protection (relative to balance)
Optional trading halt after protection event

Optional auto-resume next day


D) FILTERS / EXECUTION CONTROLS

MagicNumber support
Slippage/deviation controls
Symbol-aware management logic

HOW TO USE (QUICK START)


Step 1: Attach EA to chart
Open desired symbol chart
Attach Kalifx Trade Manager EA
Enable AutoTrading / Algo Trading
Step 2: Choose order size mode
Click MODE button to switch between Risk % and Fixed Lot
Enter value in the panel edit box
Step 3: Prepare the order
Click BUY or SELL to open the Order Window.
Choose Market or Pending using the tabs at the top of the window.
Review or edit the Entry Price (Pending mode only — Market mode always shows the live price), Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional trade comment.
Verify the live position size, risk, and Risk:Reward readout before placing the order — adjust the Risk Management Mode if needed, even without closing the window.
Step 4: Execute the order
Click Confirm in the Order Window to place the order, or Cancel / close (X) to back out without trading.
Step 5: Let automation manage trade
Break-even, trailing, partial close and protection rules run automatically
Note: Always optimize settings per symbol, spread, and volatility.

INPUT REFERENCE


BreakEven Settings
  • Enable BE?
  • BE % of Take Profit – % progress toward TP before BE triggers
  • BE offset in points – Extra points beyond entry


Trailing Stop (Points-Based)
  • Enable point-based trailing?
  • Trailing start in points
  • Trailing step in points
  • Distance of SL from price
  • Trailing Stop (% of TP Based)
  • Enable trailing based on % of TP?
  • Trailing start % of TP
  • Step for moving SL
  • % of profit to lock in


Auto SL/TP Settings
  • Automatically set SL/TP if missing?
  • Default SL in points
  • Default TP in points
  • Partial Close Settings
  • Enable Partial Close?
  • % of lots to close
  • % of TP distance to trigger close


Equity Protection
  • Enable equity protection?
  • Max total drawdown (%)
  • Enable floating loss protection?
  • Max floating loss (currency)
  • Max floating loss (% of balance)
  • Stop new trades after trigger
  • Auto resume next day


Order Panel Settings
  • Show trading panel?
  • Default startup mode (Risk % or Fixed Lot)
  • Default Risk % value
  • Default fixed lot value
  • Panel X / Y position
  • User interface refresh interval
  • Enable Order Window confirmation? (if disabled, Buy/Sell execute immediately using the panel's current settings instead of opening the Order Window)


General Inputs
  • Magic number (0 = manage manual trades)
  • Deviation in points for orders


IMPORTANT NOTES
Broker constraints may affect SL/TP placement and execution
Always demo test before live trading

No EA guarantees profits — manage risk responsibly


FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please contact me to get your Free trial!



Рекомендуем также
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Эксперты
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Account Risk Manager
Marco Savia
Утилиты
Risk Manager – Account Protection Tool Risk Manager is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to protect your trading account by applying automatic risk management rules. This tool does not open trades . It continuously monitors your account and enforces predefined limits to help prevent excessive losses and maintain disciplined trading. Risk Manager works in the background and can manage positions opened by manual trading or other Expert Advisors. It is particularly useful for: • Manual tr
FREE
TradingCoPilot
Viktor Mitrofanov
Утилиты
Trading Co-Pilot для MetaTrader 5 Профессиональный менеджер позиций для ручной торговли Trading Co-Pilot — это интеллектуальный помощник для управления позициями, созданный для трейдеров, которые открывают сделки вручную и хотят автоматизировать контроль риска и прибыли. Он не открывает сделки. Он профессионально управляет ими. Вы отвечаете за вход. Co-Pilot отвечает за защиту и выход. Принцип работы После открытия ручной позиции советник автоматически: • Устанавливает Stop Loss • Выставляет Tak
FREE
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
FiT Panel Pro
Thonglak Janyakorn
Утилиты
Overview FiT Panel Pro is a professional-grade trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand speed, precision, and full control over their trades. Built with a modern dark-theme UI, it combines one-click execution with advanced risk management, visual SL/TP drag lines, automatic Fibonacci-based levels, and comprehensive order management — all in a single, compact panel. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, FiT Panel Pro gives you the edge you need to exec
FREE
Eabotpro Copy Trade
Dany Abou Haidar
Утилиты
Eabotpro Copy Trade is a simple and robust file-based trade copier EA for MetaTrader 5. It can work in two modes inside the same file: MASTER (writes all trades to a common file) and SLAVE (reads the file and copies the trades to another account). This makes it easy to copy trades between multiple MT5 accounts on the same PC or VPS without DLLs or external servers. Main features: - Single EA with dual mode: MASTER or SLAVE (selectable by input) - Copies market orders (BUY/SELL) and pending ord
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Утилиты
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Trades Management
Bright Lance Soli
Утилиты
The Trade Manager is a visual trade panel that makes it simple to place and manage trades, preventing human errors and enhancing your trading activity. - Very Easy to use - Trade easily from the chart - Trade with precise risk management - Offers different risk management options to calculate appropriate lot size. - A powerful risk and position management approach
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Утилиты
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5 is a free local MetaTrader 5 utility that gives traders a clear account and open-trade overview directly on the chart. It is part of the Signalator Trading and Analysis Ecosystem — a growing set of practical MetaTrader tools for account monitoring, market analysis, symbol scanning, alerts and trader workflow improvement. This panel focuses on the account and position side of the workflow. It helps you quickly understand floating profit or loss, account status,
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
Торговая панель Lot by Risk предназначена для торговли вручную . Это альтернативное средство для отправки ордеров. Первая особенность панели –   удобное выставление ордеров при помощи контрольных линий. Вторая особенность – расчёт объёма сделки по заданному риску при наличии линии stop loss . Контрольные линии выставляются при помощи горячих клавиш: take profit – по умолчанию клавиша T ; price – по умолчанию клавиша P ; stop loss – по умолчанию клавиша S ; Настроить клавиши можно самостоятельно
FREE
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Утилиты
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Easy Trade Executor
Sergey Ermolov
Утилиты
Easy Trade Executor — инструмент для быстрого расчета лота, открытия и сопровождения сделок в MT5. Размещайте уровни Open Price, Stop Loss и Take Profit прямо на графике, получайте автоматический расчет объема позиции и открывайте сделки с контролируемым риском всего за несколько кликов. Почему Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor создан для трейдеров, которые хотят не только рассчитывать риск, но и быстро управлять сделками на графике. Инструмент объединяет расчет позиции, открытие ордеро
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Эксперты
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Утилиты
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
Prop Calculator Assistant
Nikolaos Panagis
Утилиты
Prop Calculator Assistant  Хватит сливать счета из-за ошибок в расчетах. Доверьте управление рисками вашему Ассистенту. Prop Calculator Assistant — это профессиональная панель управления сделками, созданная специально для трейдеров, проходящих челленджи (FTMO, и др.) или уже работающих на оплаченных счетах. Забудьте о расчетах в уме и ручном перетаскивании ордеров — наш визуальный интерфейс обеспечит строгое соблюдение ваших правил. Это не автоматический торговый робот, который «угадывает» рынок
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk
Andrey Goida
Утилиты
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Free Manual Trading Desk and Risk-Control Utility for MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk is a free chart-based utility for traders who want a cleaner manual trading workspace in MetaTrader 5. It is designed as a simple execution-support and risk-control panel. The goal is to keep the trading process more organized: review the chart, plan the trade, keep risk visible and execute manually with more structure. This tool does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predic
FREE
Overtrading Stopper MT5
Kosuke Noguchi
Утилиты
Overtrading Stopper MT5 1. Overview Overtrading Stopper MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 utility EA that helps discretionary traders follow their own trading rules. You can set rules in advance, such as: how many times you may trade today, how many consecutive losses should make you stop, how many minutes to pause after a loss, and how to avoid entering several trades in rapid succession. When a configured limit or condition is reached, the EA displays the reason for the protection state on the chart. Depe
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Утилиты
Expert TP SL v04 - Профессиональный торговый помощник с ИИ-системой мотивации Продвинутый инструмент для ручной торговли с автоматическим управлением рисками, защитой от переторговли и интеллектуальной психологической поддержкой для дисциплинированной торговли. ОБЗОР ПРОДУКТА Expert TP SL v04 - это комплексный торговый помощник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают ручную торговлю, но хотят сохранить эмоциональную дисциплину и автоматизировать расчет рисков. Это не просто инструм
Trade Analyzer Panel
Minh Vuong Pham
Утилиты
Trade Analyzer Panel is a real-time dashboard utility for MetaTrader 5. It brings position monitoring, risk analysis, profit/loss simulation, target planning, break-even visualization and quick-close controls into a single scrollable on-chart panel. Features Position scanner: lists every open position with symbol, direction, lot size, open price and live profit/loss. Account summary: balance, equity, used and free margin, and margin level updated in real time. Break-even visualization: draws a l
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Индикаторы
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER может использовать ваши различные терминалы (MOBILE PHONE, WEB, TRADINGVIEW, MT5) для ручной торговли, а затем автоматически обрабатывается EA. Мобильная торговля может использовать различные режимы сетки советника, режим скальпирования, режим хеджирующего арбитража и режим независимого ордера для открытия позиций вручную. Советник может автоматически устанавливать стоп-лосс для мобильного открытия. И используйте свой мобильный телефон, чтобы открывать сетку,
Quick Trade Panel Pro
Nicolas Olivier Menetrey
5 (1)
Утилиты
Панель торговли в один клик с автоматическим управлением лотом и риском Quick Trade Panel Pro — это интуитивно понятная торговая панель, разработанная для трейдеров, которые хотят быстро исполнять ордера, сохраняя полный контроль над рисками. Основные функции Автоматический расчёт размера лота на основе процента от доступной маржи Настраиваемый Stop Loss в пунктах, автоматически применяемый к каждой сделке Размер лота фиксируется во время серии сделок для обеспечения постоянного размера позиции
FREE
Timeframe Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
Timeframe Trading Limiter is a professional risk management and trade discipline utility designed for MetaTrader 5. It empowers traders to enforce strict, automated limits on the number of trades and the maximum allowable drawdown within each trading period, based directly on the chart timeframe selected. Whether you are a discretionary trader prone to overtrading, a prop firm challenge participant needing to adhere to strict rules, or an algorithmic trader running multiple strategies, this tool
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
UltraFast Trade Manager MT5
Anh Tho Nguyen
Утилиты
IMPORTANT NOTE: This is a professional Trade Management Utility and on-chart assistant. It is NOT an automated trading robot. It does not open trades on its own. The UltraFast Trade Manager MT5 is the ultimate execution and risk-management suite designed to give you absolute control over your manual and algorithmic trades. When managing multiple positions, calculating complex net break-even points, or constantly monitoring the economic calendar, hesitation can lead to costly mistakes. This utili
FREE
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
3.9 (10)
Эксперты
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Утилиты
OpenAllSymbolsSafe.mq5 — Умный скрипт для MetaTrader 5 Назначение: Автоматически открывает графики всех символов из Обзора рынка с применением шаблона default.tpl на текущем таймфрейме (TF) , предварительно закрывая все открытые графики (кроме текущего). Идеален для быстрого анализа множества инструментов без рутинных действий! Особенности: Автоматизация: Экономит время — открытие десятков графиков в один клик. Безопасность: Аккуратно закрывает лишние графики, сохраняя текущий акти
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Утилиты
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
Account Monitor Pro
Evgenii Savinov
Индикаторы
Account Monitor Pro — Ваш личный финансовый диспетчер Account Monitor Pro — это профессиональный информационный индикатор, разработанный для трейдеров, которые одновременно используют торговых роботов (EA) и ручную торговлю. Индикатор в реальном времени разделяет статистику по вашему Magic Number, позволяя четко видеть, кто приносит прибыль: алгоритм или вы. Основные возможности: Раздельный мониторинг: Мгновенное разделение позиций на "Роботизированные" (по Magic Number) и "Ручные". Мультиязычно
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Другие продукты этого автора
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
RR Trade Assistant
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Утилиты
RR Trade Assistant is a utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders visually define trades and manage risk efficiently. This tool combines a graphical risk-reward interface with manual trade execution, allowing traders to easily set trade parameters directly on the chart. Users can define Entry, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels, calculate lot size based on risk percentage, and execute trades directly from the control panel. Key Features Visual Risk-Reward Tool Drag rectang
FREE
RR TradePanel MT5
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
RR TradePanel is a trade execution and management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines visual trade planning with automated risk management, allowing trades to be planned, executed, and managed directly from the chart. The panel includes an interactive Risk/Reward tool, automatic lot size calculation based on account risk, trade management automation, and manual management controls. It is suitable for traders who want consistent position sizing and faster trade execution. Trade Planning
Kalifx Local trade copier
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Утилиты
Kalifx Local Trade Copier Kalifx Local Trade Copier is built to replicate trades from one trading account (Master) to another (Slave) in real time. Its main purpose is to copy trading activity—such as opening, modifying, and closing trades—so that multiple accounts can follow the same strategy without manual intervention. This is especially useful for managing multiple accounts, testing strategies across different brokers, or mirroring trades between accounts. The EA operates in two modes: MAS
FREE
Kalifx P S Calculator
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
KALIFX POSITION SIZE Calculator  – Risk & Lot Size Tool KALIFX PS Calculator is a chart-based utility designed to help traders calculate position size and manage risk directly from a simple on-screen panel. It provides a structured way to define trade parameters and view calculated results before placing an order. Key Features On-Chart Control Panel:   Manage all inputs and actions from a compact interface on the chart. Mode Switching:   Toggle between   Risk %   and   Fixed Lot   modes. Order T
FREE
Virtual sl tp Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Утилиты
Virtual SL/TP Manager manages stop loss and take profit levels as virtual chart objects instead of relying on broker-side SL and TP orders. It draws horizontal lines with Labels showing the projected profit or loss at each virtual exit level. This approach is useful for traders who want hidden exits, flexible post-entry trade management, and visual control over stop loss and take profit levels directly on the chart. The EA does not need to place broker stop loss or take profit orders. Instead
FREE
R R Trade Assistant
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Утилиты
R R Trade Assistant   is a utility Expert Advisor for   MetaTrader 4  built  to help traders visually define trades and manage risk efficiently. This tool combines a   graphical risk-reward interface   with   manual trade execution , allowing traders to easily set trade parameters directly on the chart. Users can define  Entry, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels , calculate lot size based on risk percentage, and execute trades directly from the control panel. If you like the EA, feel free to lea
FREE
Kalifx trailing stop EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (7)
Утилиты
KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility is a tool for automated stop-loss management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade. The utility can also place initial stop-loss and take-profit levels and apply breakeven rules once the trade reaches a defined profit distance. Core Functionality 1. Trailing Stop Logic When the market moves in the direction of an o
FREE
Auto BE break even EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Утилиты
AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
FREE
Kalifx Equity Guard EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Утилиты
Kalifx Equity Guard — Account Protection Utility (MT4) Kalifx Equity Guard is a MetaTrader 4 risk-management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive losses and uncontrolled drawdowns. It continuously monitors account equity, floating losses, and daily performance, automatically taking protective action when predefined risk limits are reached. The utility operates independently of trade-entry logic and is fully compatible with both manual trading and automated Expert Advisors.
FREE
Kalifx Local Trade copier mt4
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Kalifx Local Trade Copier mt4 Kalifx Local Trade Copier replicates trades from one trading account (Master) to another (Slave) in real time. It copies opening, modifying, and closing of trades, so multiple accounts can follow the same strategy without manual intervention. It is useful for managing multiple accounts, testing strategies across different brokers, or mirroring trades between accounts. How It Works The EA runs in two modes using a single file. MASTER mode monitors trading activity
FREE
Kalifx PS Calculator
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
KALIFX POSITION SIZE Calculator  – Risk & Lot Size Tool (MT4) KALIFX PS Calculator is a chart-based utility designed to help traders calculate position size and manage risk directly from a simple on-screen panel. It provides a structured way to define trade parameters and view calculated results before placing an order. Key Features On-Chart Control Panel: Manage all inputs and actions from a compact interface on the chart. Mode Switching: Toggle between Risk % and Fixed Lot modes. Order Type S
FREE
Bella EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The   BELLA EA   is a fully automated trading system designed to capture   price breakouts   at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a   built-in trailing stop   and   partial profit closure   logic, the EA helps secure gains whi
Trade Assistant X mt4
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Trade Assistant X is a chart-based trade execution and management EA for MetaTrader 4. It combines one-click trading, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, and essential trade management tools in a single control panel. Features include automatic lot sizing, ATR-based default levels, partial closes, trailing stop, breakeven, hidden (virtual) Stop Loss and Take Profit, OCO order handling, and a kill switch for drawdown protection. Everything is organized into a movable, minimizable panel with dedicated Tr
RR TradePanel MT4
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
RR TradePanel   is a trade execution and management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It combines visual trade planning with automated risk management, allowing trades to be planned, executed, and managed directly from the chart. The panel includes an interactive Risk/Reward tool, automatic lot size calculation based on account risk, trade management automation, and manual management controls. It is suitable for traders who want consistent position sizing and faster trade execution. Trade Plannin
X Tesla EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
X Tesla Expert Advisor – Trend-Following System for Tesla Stock Follow the Trend. Filter the Noise. Trade with Precision. The X Tesla EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Tesla (TSLA) . It combines the power of two moving averages , the Parabolic SAR , and a rate of change (ROC) filter to capture strong trends and exit trades at the right moment. The system enters trades when price action aligns with the moving averages and Parabolic SAR, while the ROC filter confirm
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
Kalifx Trade manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 5. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runni
Blaq Slug
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Эксперты
BLAQ SLUG   EXPERT ADVISOR Blaq Slug Scalper  is built to trade breakout movements based on a predefined daily price range and is optimized for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe  with configurable support for other pairs . The system identifies a morning range and creates a dynamic “box”. Once the range formation period ends, the EA places  pending orders above and below the range to capture potential breakout movements. The EA also includes smart trade management features such as configurable risk pro
Trade Assistant X
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Trade Assistant X is a chart-based trade execution and management EA for MetaTrader 5. It combines one-click trading, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, and essential trade management tools in a single control panel. Features include automatic lot sizing, ATR-based default levels, partial closes, trailing stop, breakeven, hidden (virtual) Stop Loss and Take Profit, OCO order handling, and a kill switch for drawdown protection. Everything is organized into a movable, minimizable panel with dedicated Tr
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв