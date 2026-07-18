FXvestars Account Tracker

FXvestars — Multi-EA Performance Dashboard for MT5

Running several EAs on one account and never quite sure which one is actually carrying you? FXvestars turns that account into a single, glanceable control panel. It reads your trade history only  it never opens, modifies, or closes a position  and shows you clearly which EA is making money, how each day went, and how fast your orders are really filling.

Group your EAs by magic number, drop the panel on any chart, and get a live, self-updating dashboard in a clean dark UI.

Fueatures!

  • Per-EA leaderboard — every EA ranked by growth, with trade count, win rate and drawdown. The top performers get a podium rail so the winners read at a glance.
  • Balance & equity curve — headline balance from closed orders, a cumulative growth curve, and total growth %.
  • Profit calendar — click any EA (or the account balance) to open a month-by-month calendar: per-day P/L, weekly totals, best & worst day, win rate, and a cumulative P/L curve. Click any day to list every trade behind it.
  • Today's Trades log — a full blotter of today's closed trades: open time & price, direction, close time & price, size, P/L, commission, comment, execution latency (entry / exit) and slippage (entry / exit).
  • Execution-speed monitoring — a live server ping plus real order execution latency (order placed → filled) so you can catch slow fills before they cost you. Trailing-stop / SL / TP exits are timed too.
  • Custom date ranges — quick presets (This month, Last month, 3 months, This year, Last year, All time) plus a click-to-pick calendar. Every figure on the panel re-scopes to the range you choose.
  • Account strip — equity, free margin, margin level, floating P/L and commission on one line.
  • Manual-trade aware — optionally include hand-placed trades (no magic number) as their own row; trades closed by hand are correctly attributed to the EA that opened them.
  • Broker/server clock — the trade server's own time, in the header.

How to use
1. Attach it
Drag the EA onto any one chart (any symbol / any timeframe — one instance is enough). Allow it to read account history.
2. List your EAs
In the inputs, describe your EAs with the format Name=magic numbers, separated by ;. Magic numbers accept comma lists and lo-hi ranges:; separates one EA from the next= sits between the EA's name and its magic number(s), lists several magicslo-hi covers a whole range (e.g. 260126-260140) There are several EA fields (EAs 1–7) so you can keep large fleets organized. To include your manual trades as their own row, add:
3. Set the default range
Use History days for the default look-back, or just click the range chips / custom-range picker on the panel at any time.
4. (Optional) Position & refresh
Adjust Panel X / Y to place it, and the Refresh interval (seconds). The font is fixed to Arial for consistent rendering across terminals. Interacting with the panel
Click an EA row or the balance → open its profit calendar
Click a calendar day → list every trade that day
Click the Today's P/L or This Month tile → the full trade list
Range chips / custom picker → re-scope every figure
− minimize / □ expand (top-right corner)
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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Mateusz Winter
694
Mateusz Winter 2026.07.23 11:54 
 

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Russell Leeon Tan
305
Russell Leeon Tan 2026.07.19 18:47 
 

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