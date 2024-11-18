All In One A2 Trade Panel EA D

All In One (AIO) A2 Trade Panel EA made for you that like SCALPING, HEDGING, or LONG TIME TRADING.

  • TRIAL VERSION, FOR DEMO ACCOUNT ONLY

Features :

TRADING INFORMATION

  • Profit / Loss information (Customizable information - See on Attached Pictures)
  • Margin Level information
  • Equity information
  • Total Lots Information
  • Time information (Customizable information - See on Attached Pictures)
  • Daily Profit / Loss Information

TRADE MANAGER

  • Close Buy / Sell Trade
  • Close Buy / Sell Profitable Trade
  • Close Partial (25%, 50%, 75%) Buy / Sell Trade
  • Close All Trades ( Buy & Sell)
  • Auto HEDGING / Revert Back Trade to Avoid Margin Call on Specific Amount / Percentage Loss
  • Autoclose Trade for a Specific Amount / Percentage of Profit
  • Auto set TP / SL based on MA Line
  • Martingale Mode ( One Click Buy / Sell Limit & Buy / Sell Stop ) for First Open Trade
  • Ability to set manual SL / TP
  • Etc (See on Attached Pictures)

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE PANEL

  • Customizable Color
  • Customizable Fonts and Size
  • Added up to 2 MINICHARTs for MTF Analysis
  • Added Chart Pattern Image for Technical Analysis
  • Ability for Embedding MINICHART TEMPLATE
  • Etc (See on Attached Pictures)
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Deriv2229
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Deriv2229 2024.11.18 17:20 
 

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Riska Aziizil Hudaa
1541
Reply from developer Riska Aziizil Hudaa 2024.11.18 17:21
Thankyou sir
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