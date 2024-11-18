All In One A2 Trade Panel EA D
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.55
- Updated: 11 July 2026
All In One (AIO) A2 Trade Panel EA made for you that like SCALPING, HEDGING, or LONG TIME TRADING.
- TRIAL VERSION, FOR DEMO ACCOUNT ONLY
Features :
TRADING INFORMATION
- Profit / Loss information (Customizable information - See on Attached Pictures)
- Margin Level information
- Equity information
- Total Lots Information
- Time information (Customizable information - See on Attached Pictures)
- Daily Profit / Loss Information
TRADE MANAGER
- Close Buy / Sell Trade
- Close Buy / Sell Profitable Trade
- Close Partial (25%, 50%, 75%) Buy / Sell Trade
- Close All Trades ( Buy & Sell)
- Auto HEDGING / Revert Back Trade to Avoid Margin Call on Specific Amount / Percentage Loss
- Autoclose Trade for a Specific Amount / Percentage of Profit
- Auto set TP / SL based on MA Line
- Martingale Mode ( One Click Buy / Sell Limit & Buy / Sell Stop ) for First Open Trade
- Ability to set manual SL / TP
- Etc (See on Attached Pictures)
FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE PANEL
- Customizable Color
- Customizable Fonts and Size
- Added up to 2 MINICHARTs for MTF Analysis
- Added Chart Pattern Image for Technical Analysis
- Ability for Embedding MINICHART TEMPLATE
- Etc (See on Attached Pictures)
User didn't leave any comment to the rating