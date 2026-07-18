Accumulation Distribution MTF

AD_MTF: The Ultimate Accumulation/Distribution Suite

Every manual trader and algorithmic developer runs into the same wall: "Am I trading into a trap?"

You see a perfect divergence or a breakout signal on your execution chart, but you have no idea if the higher-timeframe heavy hitters are quietly unloading their positions against you.

AD_MTF Ultimate Suite completely answers the single most critical question in trading:

"Is smart money actually backing this move right now, or is it a low-volume retail trap?"

How It Works

Instead of flipping through multiple charts and manually calculating volume profiles, AD_MTF Ultimate compresses a massive multi-timeframe directional matrix into a single, real-time visual cockpit directly in your indicator subwindow.

1. It Tracks Multi-Timeframe Institutional Flow (The "What")

It aggregates pure Accumulation/Distribution data across three customizable timeframes simultaneously. When the status panel shifts to Strong Bullish (Dark Green) or Strong Bearish (Dark Red), you instantly know that the base chart and the macro trends are aligned.

2. It Filters Out Low-Volume Noise (The "How")

Through its native Volume Guard Filter and Chaikin Momentum equilibrium, it dynamically filters out choppy, low-liquidity market phases. You have full control over the Volume Guard with three adjustable settings:

Enable/Disable : Turn the filter on or off entirely

Multiplier (0.3 to 3.0) : Adjust sensitivity from aggressive to high-conviction only

Period (5 to 100): Control the lookback window for average volume calculation

You can toggle between 3 precise execution modes on the fly:

Trend Following : Trade strictly with the institutional flow

Mean Reversion : Catch overextended swings using ATR-normalized volatility bands

Aggressive: Capture raw volume-driven structural changes

3. It Scores Divergences (The Quality Filter)

Not all divergences are created equal. The suite's internal math analyzes and values every structural mismatch, providing a Divergence Score (0-100). If a regular or hidden divergence hits the chart with a score under 70, the suite flags it as low-quality, saving you from catastrophic false breakouts.

4. Complete Alert System (New)

Never miss a trading opportunity with the fully integrated alert system. Receive real-time notifications through:

Popup alerts on your terminal

Email alerts (requires MT5 email setup)

Push notifications to your mobile device

Sound alerts with customizable audio files

All alerts are off by default and fully configurable with cooldown controls to prevent notification spam.

For the Algo Developer: Zero-Lag Automation

If you are an algorithmic developer, this suite was built specifically for you. The entire technical engine is exposed via 10 clean, ultra-reliable data buffers.

Negligible Performance Footprint : Built with execution throttling (InpPanelRefreshSecs) to keep terminal CPU usage near 0% even during fast-paced news events

Object Self-Healing : The visual panel instantly repairs itself if objects are accidentally cleared from the chart

Complete Alert Integration: Alert system fully accessible via buffers for custom EA logic

What You Get at a Glance

Component Benefit 4-Color Panel Instantly know the regime: Strong Bullish, Bullish Bias, Bearish Bias, Strong Bearish Strength Symbols ▲▲▲ vs ▲▲ vs ▲ – know conviction level instantly Regular + Hidden Divergence Solid lines for reversals, dotted lines for continuations Divergence Scoring 0-100 quality filter – default 70, adjustable 3 Filter Modes NONE (Aggressive), TREND (Follow), MEAN_REV (Reversion) ATR-Normalized Mean Reversion Works on any instrument, any volatility Volume Guard Controls Enable/Disable, Multiplier (0.3-3.0), Period (5-100) Complete Alert System Popup, Email, Push, Sound – off by default, fully configurable MTF Cache System Optimized for performance 10 EA-Ready Buffers Full automation integration in minutes Complete Documentation User guide + EA integration example (available on request, upon purchase)

Who It's For

Day Traders : Fast signals, clear divergences, MTF confluence on M15-H1

Swing Traders : H4-D1 confluence with hidden divergences for continuations

Scalpers : Tight bands and fast divergence detection

EA Developers : Reliable, well-documented buffers with production-ready example

Institutional Traders : Accumulation/Distribution with MTF confirmation

Beginners: Visual dashboard that tells you exactly what to do

Stop Guessing

Stop guessing what the smart money is doing. Turn your terminal into an institutional cockpit, align your timeframes, and trade with structural volume clarity.

The A/D suite shows you where smart money is really going – before price follows.

See accumulation before price moves. Spot divergences before they happen. Trade with MTF confluence – not against it. AD_MTF makes it all visual, instant, and actionable.

Whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or EA developer, you get clear, actionable signals without the noise.