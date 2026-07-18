Accumulation Distribution MTF

AD_MTF: The Ultimate Accumulation/Distribution Suite

Every manual trader and algorithmic developer runs into the same wall: "Am I trading into a trap?"

You see a perfect divergence or a breakout signal on your execution chart, but you have no idea if the higher-timeframe heavy hitters are quietly unloading their positions against you.

AD_MTF Ultimate Suite completely answers the single most critical question in trading:

"Is smart money actually backing this move right now, or is it a low-volume retail trap?"

How It Works

Instead of flipping through multiple charts and manually calculating volume profiles, AD_MTF Ultimate compresses a massive multi-timeframe directional matrix into a single, real-time visual cockpit directly in your indicator subwindow.

1. It Tracks Multi-Timeframe Institutional Flow (The "What")

It aggregates pure Accumulation/Distribution data across three customizable timeframes simultaneously. When the status panel shifts to Strong Bullish (Dark Green) or Strong Bearish (Dark Red), you instantly know that the base chart and the macro trends are aligned.

2. It Filters Out Low-Volume Noise (The "How")

Through its native Volume Guard Filter and Chaikin Momentum equilibrium, it dynamically filters out choppy, low-liquidity market phases. You have full control over the Volume Guard with three adjustable settings:

  • Enable/Disable: Turn the filter on or off entirely

  • Multiplier (0.3 to 3.0): Adjust sensitivity from aggressive to high-conviction only

  • Period (5 to 100): Control the lookback window for average volume calculation

You can toggle between 3 precise execution modes on the fly:

  • Trend Following: Trade strictly with the institutional flow

  • Mean Reversion: Catch overextended swings using ATR-normalized volatility bands

  • Aggressive: Capture raw volume-driven structural changes

3. It Scores Divergences (The Quality Filter)

Not all divergences are created equal. The suite's internal math analyzes and values every structural mismatch, providing a Divergence Score (0-100). If a regular or hidden divergence hits the chart with a score under 70, the suite flags it as low-quality, saving you from catastrophic false breakouts.

4. Complete Alert System (New)

Never miss a trading opportunity with the fully integrated alert system. Receive real-time notifications through:

  • Popup alerts on your terminal

  • Email alerts (requires MT5 email setup)

  • Push notifications to your mobile device

  • Sound alerts with customizable audio files

All alerts are off by default and fully configurable with cooldown controls to prevent notification spam.

For the Algo Developer: Zero-Lag Automation

If you are an algorithmic developer, this suite was built specifically for you. The entire technical engine is exposed via 10 clean, ultra-reliable data buffers.

  • Negligible Performance Footprint: Built with execution throttling (InpPanelRefreshSecs) to keep terminal CPU usage near 0% even during fast-paced news events

  • Object Self-Healing: The visual panel instantly repairs itself if objects are accidentally cleared from the chart

  • Complete Alert Integration: Alert system fully accessible via buffers for custom EA logic

What You Get at a Glance

Component Benefit
4-Color Panel Instantly know the regime: Strong Bullish, Bullish Bias, Bearish Bias, Strong Bearish
Strength Symbols ▲▲▲ vs ▲▲ vs ▲ – know conviction level instantly
Regular + Hidden Divergence Solid lines for reversals, dotted lines for continuations
Divergence Scoring 0-100 quality filter – default 70, adjustable
3 Filter Modes NONE (Aggressive), TREND (Follow), MEAN_REV (Reversion)
ATR-Normalized Mean Reversion Works on any instrument, any volatility
Volume Guard Controls Enable/Disable, Multiplier (0.3-3.0), Period (5-100)
Complete Alert System Popup, Email, Push, Sound – off by default, fully configurable
MTF Cache System Optimized for performance
10 EA-Ready Buffers Full automation integration in minutes
Complete Documentation User guide + EA integration example (available on request, upon purchase)

Who It's For

  • Day Traders: Fast signals, clear divergences, MTF confluence on M15-H1

  • Swing Traders: H4-D1 confluence with hidden divergences for continuations

  • Scalpers: Tight bands and fast divergence detection

  • EA Developers: Reliable, well-documented buffers with production-ready example

  • Institutional Traders: Accumulation/Distribution with MTF confirmation

  • Beginners: Visual dashboard that tells you exactly what to do

Stop Guessing

Stop guessing what the smart money is doing. Turn your terminal into an institutional cockpit, align your timeframes, and trade with structural volume clarity.

The A/D suite shows you where smart money is really going – before price follows.

See accumulation before price moves. Spot divergences before they happen. Trade with MTF confluence – not against it. AD_MTF makes it all visual, instant, and actionable.

Whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or EA developer, you get clear, actionable signals without the noise.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector: Ваш ультимативный командный центр Price Action В динамичном мире трейдинга пропуск одного паттерна разворота может стать гранью между прибыльной неделей и упущенной выгодой. MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector — это профессиональный индикатор для MQL5, разработанный для одновременного сканирования, обнаружения и агрегации более 24 легендарных свечных паттернов на всех таймфреймах. Хватит охотиться за графиками и гадать. Позвольте алгоритму самому находить для ва
Multi Time Frame VWAP
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones. New version has VWAP bands plotting capability if user enabled and display panel (whose background changes colour on confluence) can be toggled on/off.      What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks,
Fisher Transform MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
RSI v SMA MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
RSI v SMA MTF Indicator : Professional Trading Edge in One Tool   Summary The RSI v SMA MTF Indicator is a sophisticated, multi-timeframe momentum analysis tool that transforms the traditional RSI into a powerful, actionable trading system. By combining RSI slope analysis with SMA crossover signals, divergence detection, and real-time multi-timeframe confluence, this indicator provides traders with a more comprehensive view of market momentum across all relevant timeframes.     Core Utility an
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF (с градиентным импульсом) Этот индикатор выполняет мультитаймфреймовый анализ кумулятивной дельты объема (CVD) для платформы MetaTrader 5. Он рассчитывает чистую разницу между давлением покупателей и продавцов, анализируя тиковые данные или реальный объем, что позволяет визуально оценить настроения потока ордеров. Логика и функции индикатора Индикатор использует математический подход к анализу объема: Источники данных: Поддержка как реального объема ( Real Volum
MTF Ichimoku
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
The Ultimate Ichimoku MTF Dashboard: Your All-In-One Trading Edge Transform Your Trading with One Powerful Indicator Imagine having a professional trading assistant that monitors multiple timeframes simultaneously, identifies high-probability entries, warns you of potential reversals, and provides clear risk management guidance-all in one clean, intuitive display. That's exactly what the Ichimoku MTF Dashboard delivers.     Why This Isn't Just Another In
Multi Timeframe MFI
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) with Smart Divergence and Dashboard Unlock the flow of institutional money across every timeframe. Are you tired of guessing the trend only to be trapped by a sudden reversal? The Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) is a professional-grade trading tool designed to provide a bird's-eye view of market liquidity and momentum. By aggregating volume-weighted data from W1 down to M1, this indicator eliminates noise and highlights high-probability tra
MTF ParabolicSAR
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
MTF Parabolic SAR Maximize your trading efficiency with the Multi-Timeframe Parabolic SAR Trend and Momentum Dashboard. Designed for serious traders who value clarity over clutter, this tool aggregates price action across six timeframes into a single, sleek visual interface.  By combining that reliable classic Parabolic SAR logic with advanced momentum scoring and risk assessment, this indicator transforms raw data into actionable trade signals.  The Strategic Edge: Why This Indicator? Most tra
Heikin Ashi MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
Hybrid BB LRMA
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Hybrid BB-LRMA [Trend and Volatility Engine]   Master the markets with the Hybrid BB-LRMA, a professional-grade technical analysis tool that fuses the volatility-tracking power of Bollinger Bands (BB) with the hyper-responsive Linear Regression Moving Average (LRMA) to eliminate lag and pinpoint high-probability entries with arrow Signals   Why Hybrid BB-LRMA? Most moving averages are too slow, and Bollinger Bands alone can be noisy. The Hybrid BB-LRMA solves this by using a gradient-based LRMA
Hybrid FATL Fractal
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Hybrid FATL Fractal: Professional Digital-Signal Logic   Simplify the Complexity of Market Structure.   Unlock the power of digital signal processing combined with price action geometry. The Hybrid FATL Fractal is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to eliminate market noise and pinpoint high-probability institutional turning points. By merging the Fast Adaptive Trend Line (FATL) algorithm with Dynamic Fractal Breakout logic, this indicator provides a dual-layered filter that a
Volume Profile SAF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
VOLUME PROFILE SAF-XII Профессиональный анализ профиля рынка для MT5 (идеальный индикатор для сеточных трейдеров) ЧТО ТАКОЕ ПРОФИЛЬ ОБЪЕМА (VOLUME PROFILE)? Профиль объема — это профессиональный институциональный инструмент, который отображает торговую активность на определенных ценовых уровнях, в отличие от традиционных индикаторов объема, показывающих объем во времени. Он показывает, ГДЕ происходила торговля в выбранном вами окне, помогая определить: ЗОНЫ СПРАВЕДЛИВОЙ СТОИМОСТИ (VAH/VAL) — це
Pro MTF Fisher Transform
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Fisher Transform MTF Pro v4.03 Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Decision System Fisher Transform MTF Pro turns complex multi-timeframe data into clear, actionable trade decisions in seconds. It answers instantly:  What’s the trend?  Where’s the entry?  How strong is the setup?  What are the risks?  Should I buy, sell, or wait?  The Edge   Zero-Line Filter (Trend Protection) Prevents counter-trend trades by default:  No buys above zero  No sells below zero This forces alignment with th
Turtles Pro
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Turtles Professional v2.0 The Legendary Turtle Strategy, Reimagined for the Modern Trader Turtles Pro transforms the iconic 1980s Turtle Trading System into a high-performance, multi-timeframe decision engine. It eliminates guesswork by providing institutional-grade analysis on trend structure, entry quality, and volatility all on a single chart. The Strategic Edge Turtles Professional uses a Smart Weighted Bias Engine to prioritize higher time frames, ensuring your trades align with the d
Hybrid Hull LSMA
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Hybrid Hull-LSMA : The Trend Meets Momentum Powerhouse Are you struggling with moving averages that are either too slow to react or too noisy to trust? The Hybrid Hull-LSMA is a solution, engineered to solve the "lag vs. noise" dilemma. By fusing the ultra-smooth Hull Moving Average (HMA) with the predictive Least Squares Moving Average (LSMA), this indicator delivers a high-definition view of market structure and entry timing. Why the Hybrid Hull-LSMA? Standard indicators follow the market; t
T3 MTF PureMaths
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
T3 MTF PureMaths : Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор Tillson T3 Торговая система с нулевым запаздыванием, логикой конфлюэнции и интерактивной панелью Преимущество мультитаймфреймовой торговли T3 MTF Pure PureMaths — это профессиональная торговая панель, которая агрегирует рыночную структуру сразу по 8 таймфреймам (от месячного до 5-минутного). Вы получаете мгновенные и точные данные без необходимости переключать графики или производить расчеты в уме. Построенный на чистой математической оптимизации
Fisher Transform Div
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Fisher Transform MT5  Precision Momentum. Intelligent Filtering. EA-Ready Automation. The Divergent Fisher Transform for MT5 is a professional-grade momentum trading indicator designed to help traders answer the most important question in the market: “What should I do right now?” It transforms raw price into high-probability, structured trading decisions using a powerful combination of:  Fisher Transform momentum modeling  Zero-line structural filtering  Multi-level overbought/o
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
X Hybrid Modular Z
Ebrah Ssali
Эксперты
X-Hybrid Modular Z – Платформа интеллектуального исполнения сделок Превратите любой индикатор в полностью автоматизированную торговую систему X-Hybrid Modular Z — это модульный исполнительный механизм, который преобразует любой качественный пользовательский индикатор в полноценную систему автотрейдинга. Созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется исполнение профессионального уровня и строгий контроль рисков, он устраняет разрыв между генерацией сигналов и институциональным управлением сделками —
Hybrid FATL LeastSquares MA
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Hybrid FATL-LRMA : Digital Precision Meets Statistical Certainty The Ultimate Trend-Momentum Convergence System with clear action protocols. Why Hybrid FATL-LRMA? The Edge some Traders Miss Are you tired of lagging indicators that signal entries after the move has already happened? Frustrated by noisy oscillators that keep you in chop while trends pass you by? The Hybrid FATL-LRMA is a dual-engine trading system that bridges the gap between high-frequency digital signal processing and stat
ADX ClrDynamic
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
ADX ClrDynamic: The Gradient-Aware, Low-Lag Trend and Momentum ADX/DMI Evolution Tired of lagging indicators that signal a trend only after the move is over? Most ADX indicators are too slow for modern markets. ADX Gradient-Aware solves this by fusing Hull-style low-lag smoothing with a unique Gradient Momentum Logic. This isn't just an indicator; it's a complete decision-engine that identifies trend structure, measures strength, and pinpoints high-probability entries using dual-slope detection.
ADX ClrDynamic MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
ADX ClrDynamic  MTF Dashboard: The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend and Momentum Command Center Tired of switching between timeframes to get the full market picture? Most ADX indicators show you only one timeframe at a time, forcing you to piece together the puzzle manually.   ADX ClrDynamic MTF indicator   changes everything by displaying up to 8 timeframes simultaneously in a single, elegant dashboard. This isn't just an indicator; it's your complete multi-timeframe decision-engine that identifi
Sigma Enhanced Regression Analysis
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
SERA - Sigma-Enhanced Regression Analysis – The Non-Repaint, Early-Entry MTF Trading System The Problem with Most Regression Tools (And How We Solved It) Traditional regression indicators lie to you. They repaint, they lag, and distort actionable data. Their flaws cost you in false back-tests, late entries/exits and therefore missed profits. Avoid catching a falling knife or chasing a train with SERA, she eliminates ALL three problems. One-Click Trading Style Selection – Choose Conservative, R
Kalman Filtered LRMA Bands BiD
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Оптимизированная логика трехцветных полос (Tri-Color Band Logic) приоритизирует видимость ценового действия, сохраняя при этом функцию обнаружения консолидации (Squeeze). 1. Переключатель философии: Торгуйте по-своему Настройка SignalMode позволяет выбрать, как индикатор интерпретирует касания полос. Это отражение вашего торгового стиля: Когда цена касается... Режим BREAKOUT (Трендовик) Режим BOUNCE (Охотник за разворотами) Режим AUTO (Универсал) Верхней полосы BUY – «Импульс ускоряется, вхо
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