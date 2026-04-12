Sigma Enhanced Regression Analysis
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.46
- Activations: 5
Traditional regression indicators lie to you. They repaint, they lag, and distort actionable data. Their flaws cost you in false back-tests, late entries/exits and therefore missed profits. Avoid catching a falling knife or chasing a train with SERA, she eliminates ALL three problems.
One-Click Trading Style Selection – Choose Conservative, Responsive (recommended), or Aggressive from a simple dropdown. All complex thresholds (R² minimums, confidence percentages, normalized scores) adjust automatically. Perfect for novices who don't want to tweak parameters, and powerful for experts who want consistent behaviour (Request documentation upon purchase if curious)
Intelligent Performance Architecture
Result: Powerful analytics with near-zero latency, perfect for scalpers and EA integration
The Early Entry Advantage – Trade BEFORE the Crowd
The Hybrid Advantage: WHERE + WHEN + HOW MUCH TO TRUST+ HOW RELIABLE
|QUESTION
| HOW SERA ANSWERS IT
|WHERE to trade?
| Regression channel shows statistical direction (intuitively colour changing line)
|WHEN to enter?
| LRMA arrows fire at momentum inflections
|HOW MUCH to trust?
| R² confidence meter (0-100%)
|HOW RELIABLE
|Signal quality scoring with timeframe-aware weighting
Intelligent Weighted Confluence Scoring
Confidence Score Calculation (0-100%)
Enhanced Suggestion Output (Real-time)
Signal Hierarchy (Priority Order)
Strategy Execution Matrix
|Priority
|Signal Combination
|Confidence
| Action
|HIGHEST
|STRONG CONFLUENCE + R²>0.70 + MID-CHANNEL
|95%
|Enter full position
|HIGH
| BULLISH BIAS + LRMA Arrow + NEAR BAND
|85%
|Enter with confirmation
|MEDIUM
| Single TF Arrow + R²>0.50
|65%
|Scale in gradually
|LOW
|EXTREME Condition + R²<0.40
|30%
|Mean reversion only
|INVALID
|WEAK FIT Displayed
|0%
|NO TRADE
|Channel Position
|Stop Loss Location
|Risk Level
|Execution Logic
|Mid-Channel
|Opposite Band (Full Channel Width)
|Standard
|Allows full trend development and natural oscillation within the channel.
|Upper Half
|Below Midline (Center)
|Tight
|Protects gains; assumes the midline acts as dynamic support.
|Lower Half
|Above Midline (Center)
|Tight
|Protects gains; assumes the midline acts as dynamic resistance.
|At Upper Band
|0.5σ above band
|Very Tight
|High risk-reward setup; exit quickly if a 2.5σ “moon” spike occurs.
|At Lower Band
|0.5σ below band
|Very Tight
|High risk-reward setup; exit if price panics beyond 2.5σ.
|Extreme (> 2σ)
|No Entry
|N/A
|High probability of stop hunts, volatility spikes, and mean-reversion traps.
Target 3: Opposite band + 1σ → 3:1+ risk-reward
Risk Intelligence Matrix with Confidence Integration (Automatic Risk Mitigation Warnings)
The Warning Display Matrix below effectively bridges the gap between the indicator's elegant raw math and your emotional discipline. By defining specific Stop and Caution flags, we have essentially built an automated risk-management advisor into SERA’s UI.
|Warning Display
|Confidence Impact
|Meaning
|Required Action
|● WEAK FIT
|-50% confidence
|R² below threshold (Min 0.30) → regression unreliable
|Skip trade entirely. Market is non-linear / noisy/random
|⚠️ EXTREME CONDITIONS
|-30% confidence
|>50% of timeframes are beyond ±2σ (overextended)
|Do NOT chase. High probability of sharp mean reversion. Wait for pullback
|!! (Suffix)
|-20% confidence
|Current price at ≥ 2σ extreme
|Tighten stops to breakeven OR wait for 1-candle reversal confirmation
|LOW CONFIDENCE (<50%)
|N/A (aggregate)
|Weak alignment across timeframes + mixed signals
|Reduce position size by ~50% if entering at all, or skip entirely
|MIXED SIGNALS
|50-60% confidence
|Conflicting timeframe signals Wait for clarity.
|Let higher timeframes resolve first
The Vortex Effect
When you see !! on the M1, M5, and M15 simultaneously, you are in a statistical vortex. While the trend looks strongest here, the math says you are at the edge of the bell curve. SERA's confidence score will automatically reflect this risk.
The R² Filter
The ● WEAK FIT is your Noise Filter. It prevents you from trying to apply trend-following logic to a ranging or choppy market where the regression line has no predictive power. SERA displays individual R² and confidence scores per timeframe so you can see exactly which timeframes are reliable.
EA-Ready Architecture (with Optimized Performance)
Performance Settings for EA Developers
- EnableMTFCaching: Cache MTF data between EA calls (reduces CPU by 85%)
All signals are stored in dedicated buffers that NEVER repaint: request buffer index and documentation if you need them upon purchase.
Who This Indicator Is For
|Trader Type
|Primary Use Case
|Key Benefit
|Recommended Workflow (Strategy → Tactics)
|Day Traders
|Intraday entries (M5–M30) aligned with H1 trend
|Early entries (1–2 candles ahead of momentum) + confidence validation
|H1 (trend bias) → M15/M5 (entry timing via LRMA arrows + DIST) Verify Confidence >60%
|Swing Traders
|Multi-day swing capture
|Full channel utilization (mid → band rotation) + weighted MTF confirmation
|D1/W1 (direction) → H4/H1 (execution + pullbacks). Require Confidence >70% for full position
|Position Traders
|Long-term trend positioning
|High statistical confidence (strong R² + slope alignment + timeframe-aware weighting)
|MN (macro bias) → W1/D1 (position building + scaling). Trend TFs carry 3× weight
|Prop Traders
|Risk-controlled execution under strict rules
|Objective confidence scoring + s-based risk control (auditable signal quality)
|All TFs aligned + Avoid EXTREME (>2s) + trade only high-confidence setups >65%
|EA Developers
|Full automation of strategy
|Non-repainting signals + structured performance-optimised buffers
|Use Buffer 6/7 (arrows) + Buffer 0/2/3 (channel) via iCustom. Enable caching for production
The Five Questions Every Trader Asks (Answered)
Complex ALGLIB regression math translated into five simple, actionable answers that any trader, from a novice to a quantitative developer, can use to make a decision in seconds.
|The Critical Question
|How This Indicator Answers It
|The Alpha Advantage
|What’s the trend structure?
|Multi-Timeframe panel scans 8 timeframes simultaneously with slope + R² validation
|Eliminates tunnel vision. You see the D1 forest while executing on the M5 tree.
|Where’s the best entry?
|LRMA momentum arrows + σ-based channel positioning (DIST)
|Precision timing. You’re not just buying dips, you’re entering at statistically favorable zones (e.g., 1.5–2.0σ edges).
|How strong is the signal?
|Confidence scoring (0–100%) + weighted MTF aggregation (uses hierarchical timeframe-awareness)
|Contextual Objectivity . Filters out noise disguised as trends, only structurally valid moves qualify. Higher timeframes carry appropriate weight
|What are the risks?
|WEAK FIT, EXTREME, LOW CONFIDENCE warnings + σ context + Confidence penalties
|Quantified Capital Preservation. The system tells you when not to trade and how much confidence to have, your biggest edge.
|What should I do NOW?
|Clear BUY / SELL / NEUTRAL + Confidence % + DIST state + Signal quality rating
|Decisiveness with justification. Removes hesitation and analysis paralysis, execution becomes mechanical with documented reasoning.
Strategic Summary of the SERA Suite
You now have a complete, five-pillar trading system:
1. Trend: ALGLIB-powered Linear Regression (Strategic Direction).
2. Momentum: LRMA Velocity (Tactical Entry).
3. Position: Sigma-Enhanced Z-Scores (Location Context).
4. Confidence: Weighted Multi-Timeframe Validation (Signal Quality)
5. Risk: The R² Confidence and Warning Matrix (Execution Rules).Performance Architecture ensures all five pillars operate with institutional-grade efficiency; intelligent caching, incremental calculations, and configurable update intervals mean you get maximum analytical power with minimum CPU overhead.
Key words
Primary: MT5 regression indicator , zero-repaint trading system , multi-timeframe momentum indicator , LRMA entry signals , confidence-based trading indicator
Secondary: R² confidence meter , sigma channel zones , trend confluence scanner , EA-ready MT5 indicator , weighted MTF scoring , performance-optimized indicator
Long-tail: best non-repainting regression tool , early entry momentum detection MT5 , statistical trend following system , confidence-scored trading signals MT5 , low-CPU multi-timeframe indicator for VPS