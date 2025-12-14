Dynamic Gradient Colour RSI v SMA

Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA Indicator: A Comprehensive Analysis of Features and Advantages

The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator represents a significant evolutionary leap in technical analysis tools, transforming the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) from a potentially ambiguous oscillator into a sophisticated, multi-dimensional trading system. At its core, this indicator retains the mathematical foundation of the RSI, measuring the speed and change of price movements, but radically enhances its utility through intelligent visual encoding, contextual filtering, and automated pattern recognition. By dynamically colouring the RSI line and its Simple Moving Average (SMA) based on their real-time slope, and by integrating these visual cues with filtered signals, it provides traders with an instantaneous, intuitive, and high-probability framework for assessing momentum, trend direction, and potential reversal points. This document will provide a detailed exploration of the indicator’s features, advantages, parameter set, and the underlying trading philosophy it embodies, demonstrating how it functions as a comprehensive decision-support system.

 Philosophical Foundation: From Interpretation to Declaration

Traditional technical indicators often present data in a static form, requiring the trader to perform mental calculations of derivative values (like rate of change) and cross-referencing with other rules or indicators to formulate a thesis. This process is not only time-consuming but is also highly susceptible to subjective bias and analysis paralysis. The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA is built on a different principle: declarative clarity. It processes the first and second derivatives of the RSI line (its slope and its acceleration) and declares their state through an unambiguous visual language, colour. This shifts the trader’s cognitive load from calculating and interpreting to recognising and acting, fostering a more disciplined and responsive trading approach. The system is designed to align with core trading tenets: follow the trend, gauge momentum strength, avoid counter-trend entrapment, and heed major reversal warnings.

 Deconstructing the Key Features and Advantages

The indicator’s prowess stems from the synergistic integration of its features. Each component addresses a specific weakness in standard RSI usage, and together they form a robust, layered filtering system.

1. Dual Dynamic Colouring: The Core Visual Engine
   Feature: This is the foundational innovation. Both the RSI line and its SMA line change colour in real-time based on the instantaneous calculation of their slope.
   Advantage – Eliminates Ambiguity: In a standard RSI chart, determining whether momentum is building, fading, or stagnant requires visually comparing the current RSI value to its recent past, a process prone to error, especially in fast-moving markets. With dynamic colouring, the chart itself announces the state. A green RSI line immediately signifies upward momentum; a shift to deep green indicates that upward momentum is accelerating. Conversely, a transition from red to deep red signals accelerating downward momentum. The SMA line’s colour provides a higher-timeframe perspective on the momentum trend itself. This instant visual feedback removes guesswork, allowing traders to grasp the market’s momentum structure at a glance. It turns the oscillator from a line to be decoded into a dynamic, colour-coded narrative of buyer and seller aggression.

2. Trend Filter (SMA Colour): The Strategic Gatekeeper
   Feature: The SMA of the RSI line is not just a smoothed curve; it is assigned a three-state colour scheme (Up, Down, Flat) based on its slope, acting as a primary trend filter.
   Advantage – Higher Win Rate and Improved Trade Quality: This feature institutionalises the classic trading adage, "The trend is your friend," directly into the momentum oscillator. The SMA’s colour represents the established trend of momentum itself. For instance, if the RSI line is above 30 (a potential bullish condition) but the SMA line is coloured red (indicating the momentum trend is still downward), the indicator visually discourages a long entry. This filter prevents traders from "catching a falling knife" or buying into dead-cat bounces within a broader bearish momentum structure. By requiring that short-term RSI signals align with the direction of the momentum trend (SMA colour), the indicator filters out low-probability, counter-trend setups. This enforced discipline naturally leads to a higher win rate and better risk-reward ratios, as trades are taken in the direction of the underlying momentum tide, not against it.

3. Velocity Meter (RSI Colour): The Tactical Precision Tool
   Feature: The RSI line employs a granular, five-state colour gradient: Steep Up, Slight Up, Flat, Slight Down, and Steep Down. This is controlled by configurable slope thresholds.
   Advantage – Better Timing and Conviction: While the SMA colour gives the strategic direction, the RSI colour provides tactical velocity. A "Slight Up" (e.g., light green) indicates nascent bullish momentum, which could be early or weak. A "Steep Up" (e.g., dark green) signals powerful, accelerating bullish force. This allows traders to refine their entries. Instead of buying the moment the RSI crosses above 30, a trader can wait for the RSI line to not only be in "Up" territory but to manifest a "Steep Up" colour, indicating the move has strength and conviction behind it. This helps avoid entries on weak, meandering moves that are prone to failure and allows traders to position themselves during the strongest phase of a momentum wave, thereby improving entry price and reducing the time a trade spends in drawdown.

4. Filtered Crossover Signals: The Confirmed Trigger
   Feature: The indicator can plot buy/sell arrows for crossovers of the RSI line and its SMA. Critically, these signals are only generated when the SMA’s colour confirms the crossover direction.
   Advantage – Reliable Entries and Reduced Whipsaw: The classic RSI/SMA crossover is a common signal but is notoriously whipsaw-prone in ranging markets. This indicator adds a crucial logical layer. A bullish crossover (RSI crossing above its SMA) will only generate a buy arrow if the SMA line itself is coloured bullish or is transitioning to bullish. If a crossover occurs while the SMA is solidly red (bearish trend), no arrow is plotted. This means the signal is not just based on the lines crossing but on that cross occurring within a supportive momentum trend context. This double-confirmation mechanism dramatically reduces false signals, ensuring that the arrows that do appear carry significantly higher statistical reliability, giving traders greater confidence to execute.

5. High-Probability Divergence Detection: The Early Warning System
   Feature: The indicator automatically scans for and visually highlights classical bullish and bearish divergence patterns between price and the RSI line.
   Advantage – Predicts Major Reversals: Divergence is one of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis. Bullish divergence (price makes a lower low, RSI makes a higher low) suggests selling momentum is waning even as price falls. Bearish divergence (price makes a higher high, RSI makes a lower high) suggests buying momentum is fading. Manually spotting these patterns, especially on lower timeframes, is challenging. The indicator automates this detection, drawing clear trend lines on both the price and RSI charts and often marking them with labels. This serves as a proactive warning system, alerting traders to potential trend exhaustion and impending reversals before they are evident in price action alone. It allows for the preparation of counter-trend positions or the securing of profits on existing trend-following positions.

6. Comprehensive Customisation: Adapting to Market and Style
   Feature: Nearly every aspect of the indicator’s behaviour, from calculation periods to slope sensitivity to visual appearance, is adjustable via input parameters.
   Advantage – Adaptability: Markets have different personalities (e.g., forex pairs vs. small-cap stocks), and traders have different styles (e.g., scalper vs. swing trader). The extensive parameter set allows the tool to be fine-tuned. A scalper might use a shorter `RSIPeriod` and lower slope thresholds for faster, more sensitive signals. A swing trader might use longer periods and higher thresholds to capture only the most significant momentum shifts. The ability to adjust the `SMA_SlopeThreshold` is particularly crucial for defining what constitutes a "trend" for the filter. This flexibility ensures the indicator remains a valuable servant to the trader’s strategy, not a rigid, one-size-fits-all master.

 Deep Dive into Indicator Parameters and Configuration

The indicator’s logic is organised into clear, logical parameter sections, allowing for structured customisation.

A. Core Calculation Settings
These parameters define the foundational mathematics of the oscillator, familiar to any RSI user but essential for setting the indicator’s core sensitivity.
   `RSIPeriod`: The look-back period for the RSI calculation. Lower values (e.g., 10) make the RSI more sensitive and volatile, suitable for capturing short-term swings. Higher values (e.g., 21, 30) smooth the RSI, making it better for identifying longer-term momentum shifts.
   `SMAPeriod`: The period for the SMA applied to the RSI line. This is the heart of the trend filter. A shorter SMA period (e.g., 5) will closely track the RSI, making the trend filter very responsive. A longer period (e.g., 14) will provide a smoother, more stable trend definition, filtering out more noise but potentially lagging.
   `SMAShift`: Allows horizontal shifting of the SMA line forward or backward in time. This can be used for advanced predictive or alignment techniques, though default (0) is standard.
   `AppliedPrice`: Determines which price value feeds the RSI calculation (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, etc.). The close is most common, but other prices can be experimented with for different perspectives.
   `OverboughtLevel` & `OversoldLevel`: Set the traditional horizontal bands. The default of 80 and 24 (as opposed to the classic 70/30) is noteworthy, as it makes the overbought/oversold conditions more stringent, aligning with the indicator’s philosophy of focusing on high-conviction, filtered signals rather than simple level touches.

B. RSI Slope Colours (5-State Velocity Control)
This section governs the behaviour of the Velocity Meter, the most detailed visual component.
   Colour Parameters (`RSI_FlatColor`, `RSI_SlightUpColor`, etc.): Define the visual palette for each momentum state. Traders can set these to their preference (e.g., using bright red for "Steep Down" and a milder pink for "Slight Down").
   Threshold Parameters (`SlightSlopeThreshold`, `SteepSlopeThreshold`): These are the critical sensitivity controls for the RSI colouring. The `SlightSlopeThreshold` defines the minimum positive or negative slope value required to move out of "Flat" and into "Slight Up" or "Slight Down." The `SteepSlopeThreshold` defines the higher slope value required to trigger the "Steep" coloration. For example, setting `SlightSlopeThreshold = 0.05` and `SteepSlopeThreshold = 0.20` means the RSI line must have a slope of at least 0.05 units per bar to be considered trending, and a slope of 0.20 or more to be declared "Steep." Adjusting these allows traders to define what "strength" means for their trading style, a day trader may use lower thresholds to catch smaller moves, while a position trader may raise them to ignore all but the most powerful momentum surges.

C. SMA Slope Colours (3-State Trend Filter)
This section controls the primary Trend Filter.
   Colour Parameters (`SMA_UpColor`, `SMA_DownColor`, `SMA_FlatColor`): Define the colours for the SMA’s trend states.
   `SMA_SlopeThreshold`: Perhaps one of the most important parameters for system tuning. This value determines how much slope the SMA must have to switch from "Flat" to a definitive "Up" or "Down" colour. A very low threshold (e.g., 0.01) will cause the SMA to almost constantly be in an Up or Down state, making the trend filter very permissive. A higher threshold (e.g., 0.10) will require a more pronounced, established slope, meaning the SMA will spend more time in "Flat," and only declare a trend during strong, sustained momentum moves. This allows the trader to calibrate the strictness of the trend filter to match market volatility and personal risk tolerance.

D. Divergence Settings
These parameters manage the automated divergence detection system.
   `drawIndicatorTrendLines` & `drawPriceTrendLines`: These Boolean (True/False) switches control whether the indicator draws the corresponding trend lines on the RSI subchart and the main price chart, respectively. Visualising lines on both charts is crucial for quickly verifying the divergence pattern.
   `displayAlert`: When set to True, this enables pop-up, sound, or push notifications (depending on the trading platform) the moment a divergence pattern is confirmed. This is vital for traders who cannot watch the charts continuously, ensuring they are alerted to these high-significance events in real-time.

 Practical Application and Trading Integration

The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA is not a "black box" holy grail but a superior lens through which to view market dynamics. Its most effective use comes from integrating its signals into a complete trading plan.

Sample Trading Workflow:
1.  Trend Assessment: Upon loading a chart, the trader’s eyes are first drawn to the SMA colour. Is it consistently green (bullish momentum trend), red (bearish), or oscillating (ranging)? This sets the primary bias. In a strong green SMA environment, the focus is on buy setups.
2.  Momentum Scan: Next, observe the RSI line colour. Within the bullish SMA context, is the RSI currently in a "Steep Up" (dark green) pullback phase ("Slight Down" or "Flat")? The trader waits for a pullback in momentum (RSI cools to oversold or flat) that does not break the primary bullish SMA trend.
3.  Signal Confirmation: The trader looks for a Filtered Crossover arrow as a potential trigger. A buy arrow appearing after an RSI pullback, while the SMA remains green or is turning green again, constitutes a high-quality, multi-factor signal.
4.  Divergence Vigilance: Concurrently, the trader remains aware of any divergence alerts or drawn lines. A bearish divergence warning during an uptrend would not necessarily signal an immediate short, but it would advise against taking new long positions and suggest tightening stop-losses on existing ones.
5.  Risk Management: All entries must be governed by prudent stop-loss placement (e.g., below the recent swing low for a long trade) and a profit-taking strategy. The indicator provides superior entry context but does not replace risk management.

Integration with Other Tools:
While powerful on its own, the Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA can be effectively combined with other analyses:
   Support/Resistance & Price Action: Use the indicator’s signals in confluence with key horizontal support/resistance levels or classic price action patterns (pin bars, engulfing candles) for added confirmation.
   Volume Analysis: A "Steep Up" RSI signal accompanied by surging volume provides even stronger conviction.
   Higher-Timeframe Analysis: Use the indicator on a daily chart to establish the primary trend bias, then switch to a lower timeframe (e.g., 4-hour or 1-hour) using the same trend-aligned philosophy to fine-tune entries.

 Conclusion

The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator transcends the limitations of its ancestor by embedding critical analytical layers, trend filtering, momentum velocity grading, signal confirmation, and pattern recognition, directly into its visual output. It replaces the often-subjective interpretation of a standard oscillator with a clear, declarative system of coloured states and context-dependent signals. By doing so, it actively promotes trading discipline, enforcing a trend-following bias and encouraging patience for high-conviction momentum accelerations. Its comprehensive customisation ensures it can be adapted from the fast-paced forex markets to the more gradual equity swing trading landscapes. Ultimately, this indicator is more than a tool; it is a structured framework for understanding momentum. It empowers traders to make faster, more confident, and statistically-sound decisions by turning complex derivative calculations into an intuitive, colour-coded story of market force and direction.
Recommended products
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns scans the Renko chart brick by brick to find some famous chart patterns that are frequently used by traders across the various financial markets. Compared to the time-based charts, patterns based trading is easier and more evident on Renko charts due to their uncluttered appearance. KT Renko Patterns features multiple Renko patterns, and many of these patterns are extensively explained in the book titled Profitable Trading with Renko Charts by Prashant Shah. A 100% automated
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicators
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
Indicators
Tops & Bottoms Indicator FREE   Tops abd Bottoms:   An effective indicator for your trades The tops and bottoms indicator helps you to find  ascending and descending channel formations with indications of ascending and/or descending tops and bottoms. In addition, it  show possibles  opportunities with a small yellow circle when the indicator encounters an impulse formation. This indicator provide to you  more security and speed in making entry decisions. Also test our FREE advisor indicator:  
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Better RSI MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Indicators
This Indicator enhances the default Relative Strength Index (RSI) by introducing several improvements. First, it visually highlights overbought and oversold regions by changing the RSI color from white to red. Second, it includes additional reference lines at 20, 40, 50, 60, and 80, providing a clearer framework for assessing RSI values. The most notable feature is the use of the middle 50-line to indicate the current market cycle. The color of the 50-line dynamically reflects the cycle: green f
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Trend Master Chart MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Indicators
Trend Master Chart is the trend indicator you need. It overlays the chart and uses color coding to define different market trends/moves. It uses an algorithm that combines two moving averages and different oscillators. The periods of these three elements are modifiable. It works on any time-frame and any Pair. At a glance you will be able to identify an upward or downward trend and the different entry points into this trend. For example during a marked upward trend (light green color) the diffe
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow Momentum is a standard "Momentum" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 4 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 100 value. Changing the level of the 100 indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 100 +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
Indicators
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicators
The indicator automatically identifies and labels essential elements of market structure shift, including: Break of Structure (BoS): Detected when there is a significant price movement breaking previous structural points. It mark possible uptrend and downtrend lines(UP & DN, It means constantly update high and low ), and once the price breaks through these lines, mark the red (BEAR) and green (BULL) arrows. BoS typically occurs when the price decisively moves through swing lows or swing highs t
Long Short Cointegration Analyzer
Rafael Gazzinelli
Indicators
Long&Short Cointegration Analyzer An advanced tool for traders looking to profit from cointegration. Analyzes any asset pair for Long&Short strategies. What does the Long&Short Cointegration Analyzer do? Identifies cointegrated pairs that revert to the mean, ideal for profitable trades. Provides a detailed panel with statistical data for confident decisions. Works with any currency pair, on any timeframe. Find buying and selling opportunities based on cointegration. Minimize risks with a relia
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Indicators
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. ( Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are pl
Banana Binary MT5 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Indicators
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this ti
Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy
Tahir Mehmood
Indicators
Overview The Universal Trendline Breakout Strategy is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect and trade trend line breakouts with precision. It automatically identifies dynamic support and resistance levels using pivot point analysis and plots trend lines in real-time. By focusing on breakout logic, this indicator highlights key market levels where price is likely to accelerate, providing traders with actionable signals. Key Features Automated trendline detection using pivot hig
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicators
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross p
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review