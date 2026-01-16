RSI v SMA MTF
- Indicators
- Ebrah Ssali
- Version: 3.10

RSI v SMA MTF Indicator: Professional Trading Edge in One Tool
Summary
The RSI v SMA MTF Indicator is a sophisticated, multi-timeframe momentum analysis tool that transforms the traditional RSI into a powerful, actionable trading system. By combining RSI slope analysis with SMA crossover signals, divergence detection, and real-time multi-timeframe confluence, this indicator provides traders with a more comprehensive view of market momentum across all relevant timeframes.
Core Utility and Actionable Trading Decisions
1. Smart RSI Momentum Visualization
- Colour-Coded RSI Slope: Instantly identifies momentum strength through 5 distinct slope colours:
- Steep Up/Down: Strong momentum (Blue/Orange)
- Slight Up/Down: Moderate momentum (Powder Blue/Yellow)
- Flat: Consolidation periods (Grey)
- SMA Dynamic Filter: Smoothes RSI noise while providing its own colour-coded trend direction (Lime/Red/Grey)
2. Multi-Timeframe Confluence System
- Trend Timeframes: W1, D1, H4, H1 for directional bias
- Entry Timeframes: M30, M15, M5, M1 for precise timing
- Real-Time Panel: Displays RSI values, direction, and status across all 8 timeframes simultaneously
3. Clear Trading Signals
- RSI/SMA Crossovers: Bullish/Bearish arrows with visual confirmation
- Divergence Detection: Automatic detection with trend lines and alerts
- MTF Confluence: Identifies when multiple timeframes align for high-probability setups
- Confidence Meter: Quantifies signal strength from 0-100%
Ease of Use and User Experience
1. Intuitive Visual Interface
- Clean Display: All elements in separate window with clear colour coding
- Smart Panel: MTF panel with CPU-saving toggle (on/off) functionality
- Automatic Updates: Panel refreshes every 3 seconds (configurable)
2. Zero Configuration Required
- Plug-and-Play: Default settings optimized for most markets (configurable to suit instrument)
- Customizable: Adjustable RSI/SMA periods, colours, and alert preferences
- Strategy Tester Optimized: Auto-optimizes performance during back testing to save CPU resources
3. Seamless Integration
- No External Dependencies: Runs entirely within MetaTrader5
- Minimal Resource Usage: Optimized calculations and memory management
- Cross-Platform: Works on all symbols and timeframes
Competitive Edge and Unique Advantages
1. Multi-Timeframe Context (What Others Miss)
Most indicators show only the current timeframe. This tool provides:
- Hierarchical Analysis: Understand trend direction (higher TFs) vs entry timing (lower TFs)
- Confluence Detection: Automatic identification when 4+ timeframes align
- Strength Assessment: Confidence meter quantifies setup quality
2. Dynamic Slope Intelligence
Unlike static RSI displays, this indicator:
- Quantifies Momentum: Not just direction, but strength of momentum
- Context-Aware Thresholds: Different slope thresholds for different timeframes
- Visual Progression: Watch momentum build or fade in real-time
3. Professional-Grade Features
- Rolling SMA Calculation: Optimized performance even on large datasets
- Selective Divergence Detection: Calculates only on recent bars to save CPU
- Smart Alert System: Configurable alerts for crosses, divergences, and MTF confluence
4. Risk Management Integration
- Overbought/Oversold Zones: Clear visual demarcation (configurable)
- Mid-Level Line: Key 50-level for trend determination
- Signal Strength Filter: Avoid low-confidence trades
Trading Applications and Use Cases
For Swing Traders (H4-D1-W1 Focus)
- Use trend timeframes for directional bias
- Enter on confluence with entry timeframes
- Hold positions through RSI/SMA alignment
For Day Traders (M5-M30-H1 Focus)
- Quick visual assessment of momentum shifts
- Precise entry timing with multi-TF confirmation
- Scalp divergence setups with high confidence
For Position Traders
- Monitor long-term trend alignment
- Identify major divergence patterns
- Time entries during multi-timeframe convergences
Performance and Reliability
Optimized Engine
- Efficient Calculations: Rolling SMA, selective divergence detection
- Stable Performance: Handles data gaps and invalid handles gracefully
- Memory Efficient: Cleans up objects and buffers properly
Professional Features
- EA Ready: Bullish/Bearish RSI v SMA Cross signals stored in buffers for easy access by EA
- Strategy Tester Ready: Disables visual elements during optimization
- Customizable UI: Adjust colours, sizes, and positions to preference
Why This Indicator Delivers Real Value
1. Comprehensive Analysis in One View: Eliminates/Reduces need for multiple charts/indicators
2. Quantifiable Edge: Confidence scoring removes subjectivity
3. Time-Saving: Instant multi-timeframe assessment
4. Adaptable: Works for all trading styles and timeframes
5. Professional-Grade: Features typically found in expensive commercial indicators
Ideal User Profile
This indicator is perfect for:
- Transitioning Traders: Moving from discretionary to systematic trading
- Multi-Timeframe Analysts: Who want confluence visualized
- RSI/SMA Strategy Users: Looking to enhance traditional approaches
- Busy Professionals: Need quick, comprehensive market assessment
- System Developers: Wanting a robust foundation for automated strategies
The RSI v SMA MTF Indicator transforms complex multi-timeframe analysis into clear, actionable trading decisions. By providing context, confluence, and confidence metrics, it gives traders a significant edge in identifying high-probability setups while avoiding noise and false signals.