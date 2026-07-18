Accumulation Distribution MTF

AD_MTF: The Ultimate Accumulation/Distribution Suite

Every manual trader and algorithmic developer runs into the same wall: "Am I trading into a trap?"

You see a perfect divergence or a breakout signal on your execution chart, but you have no idea if the higher-timeframe heavy hitters are quietly unloading their positions against you.

AD_MTF Ultimate Suite completely answers the single most critical question in trading:

"Is smart money actually backing this move right now, or is it a low-volume retail trap?"

How It Works

Instead of flipping through multiple charts and manually calculating volume profiles, AD_MTF Ultimate compresses a massive multi-timeframe directional matrix into a single, real-time visual cockpit directly in your indicator subwindow.

1. It Tracks Multi-Timeframe Institutional Flow (The "What")

It aggregates pure Accumulation/Distribution data across three customizable timeframes simultaneously. When the status panel shifts to Strong Bullish (Dark Green) or Strong Bearish (Dark Red), you instantly know that the base chart and the macro trends are aligned.

2. It Filters Out Low-Volume Noise (The "How")

Through its native Volume Guard Filter and Chaikin Momentum equilibrium, it dynamically filters out choppy, low-liquidity market phases. You have full control over the Volume Guard with three adjustable settings:

  • Enable/Disable: Turn the filter on or off entirely

  • Multiplier (0.3 to 3.0): Adjust sensitivity from aggressive to high-conviction only

  • Period (5 to 100): Control the lookback window for average volume calculation

You can toggle between 3 precise execution modes on the fly:

  • Trend Following: Trade strictly with the institutional flow

  • Mean Reversion: Catch overextended swings using ATR-normalized volatility bands

  • Aggressive: Capture raw volume-driven structural changes

3. It Scores Divergences (The Quality Filter)

Not all divergences are created equal. The suite's internal math analyzes and values every structural mismatch, providing a Divergence Score (0-100). If a regular or hidden divergence hits the chart with a score under 70, the suite flags it as low-quality, saving you from catastrophic false breakouts.

4. Complete Alert System (New)

Never miss a trading opportunity with the fully integrated alert system. Receive real-time notifications through:

  • Popup alerts on your terminal

  • Email alerts (requires MT5 email setup)

  • Push notifications to your mobile device

  • Sound alerts with customizable audio files

All alerts are off by default and fully configurable with cooldown controls to prevent notification spam.

For the Algo Developer: Zero-Lag Automation

If you are an algorithmic developer, this suite was built specifically for you. The entire technical engine is exposed via 10 clean, ultra-reliable data buffers.

  • Negligible Performance Footprint: Built with execution throttling (InpPanelRefreshSecs) to keep terminal CPU usage near 0% even during fast-paced news events

  • Object Self-Healing: The visual panel instantly repairs itself if objects are accidentally cleared from the chart

  • Complete Alert Integration: Alert system fully accessible via buffers for custom EA logic

What You Get at a Glance

Component Benefit
4-Color Panel Instantly know the regime: Strong Bullish, Bullish Bias, Bearish Bias, Strong Bearish
Strength Symbols ▲▲▲ vs ▲▲ vs ▲ – know conviction level instantly
Regular + Hidden Divergence Solid lines for reversals, dotted lines for continuations
Divergence Scoring 0-100 quality filter – default 70, adjustable
3 Filter Modes NONE (Aggressive), TREND (Follow), MEAN_REV (Reversion)
ATR-Normalized Mean Reversion Works on any instrument, any volatility
Volume Guard Controls Enable/Disable, Multiplier (0.3-3.0), Period (5-100)
Complete Alert System Popup, Email, Push, Sound – off by default, fully configurable
MTF Cache System Optimized for performance
10 EA-Ready Buffers Full automation integration in minutes
Complete Documentation User guide + EA integration example (available on request, upon purchase)

Who It's For

  • Day Traders: Fast signals, clear divergences, MTF confluence on M15-H1

  • Swing Traders: H4-D1 confluence with hidden divergences for continuations

  • Scalpers: Tight bands and fast divergence detection

  • EA Developers: Reliable, well-documented buffers with production-ready example

  • Institutional Traders: Accumulation/Distribution with MTF confirmation

  • Beginners: Visual dashboard that tells you exactly what to do

Stop Guessing

Stop guessing what the smart money is doing. Turn your terminal into an institutional cockpit, align your timeframes, and trade with structural volume clarity.

The A/D suite shows you where smart money is really going – before price follows.

See accumulation before price moves. Spot divergences before they happen. Trade with MTF confluence – not against it. AD_MTF makes it all visual, instant, and actionable.

Whether you are a day trader, swing trader, or EA developer, you get clear, actionable signals without the noise.

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4.25 (4)
指标
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Tando Jobela
指标
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
BUYER or SELLER
Syamsurizal Dimjati
指标
BUY or SELL FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator The FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization. It seamlessly integrates smart candle-based analytics, adaptive ATR logic, and real-time economic event awareness — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimized interface, FlashSc
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Pavel Verveyko
指标
The indicator shows and highlights the chart candles, which are formed as a result of large players entering the market in large volumes. Such candles can also be formed after achieving a certainty on the market, when most of the participants hold positions in the same direction. The movement is likely to continue in that direction after such candles. The indicator highlights the significant candles from the existing ones on the chart; The indicator allows identifying the trends based on candles
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Stanislav Korotky
指标
This indicator provides an original mix of WPR, VSA, and volume delta. It shows ratio of buy/sell volumes scaled on 100% range based on total volume change for a selected period. The convetional VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) studies interconnections of price action and volume change in absolute values, whereas WPR (Williams Percent Range) offers a convenient approach of price moves normalization into the fixed percentage metric: 0 - 100%. Hence overbough and oversold states are easily spotted. N
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指标
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指标
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4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
作者的更多信息
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX Plus
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X Plus：终极订单流分析架构 通过 CVD MA-X Plus 洞察市场的隐藏机制。普通成交量指标只能告诉你交易了多少，而 CVD MA-X Plus 能告诉你： 谁 在赢得战斗、 何时 赢得战斗，以及“ 聪明钱 ”锚定在 何处 。通过聚合逐笔报价级价格行为（在股票/期货/黄金等监管市场使用时可设置为“真实成交量”）和多层成交量分布，该指标为市场信心、衰竭和流动性提供了极其清晰的蓝图。这是 CVD MA-X 的进化版本，原版见： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162375?source=Site+Profile+Seller 交易者优势：为什么要升级到 Plus 版？ 大多数交易者失败是因为他们对滞后的价格行为做出反应。Plus 版本通过分析影线与实体的比例（受成交量加权，并新增机构级平滑选项）来分析蜡烛图的内部压力，从而为您提供领先优势。 成交量均衡： 每日公允价值在哪里？（新增 VWAP-Delta 锚定） 市场信心： 这一走势是否有真金白银支持？（CVD 与零轴对
MTF Connecting Fractals
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF Connecting Fractals Multi-Timeframe Market Structure. One Glance. Real Decisions. MTF Connecting Fractals is not just another arrow-printing indicator. It’s a complete multi-timeframe market structure intelligence system designed to answer the most important trading questions in real time - clearly, visually, and without clutter. Built around fractals as objective structure anchors, this tool gives traders a decisive edge by combining price action, structural context, proximity risk, and
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX
Ebrah Ssali
指标
累积成交量增量 (CVD) MA-X：智能订单流情绪工具 通过 Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) MA-X 揭示市场的隐藏机制。传统的成交量指标只能告诉你交易了 多少 ，而 CVD MA-X 则能告诉你 谁 在胜出以及 何时 胜出。通过聚合 Tick 级的价格行为和成交量分布，该指标为你提供了一张清晰的市场信念与衰竭地图。 交易者优势：为什么选择 CVD MA-X？ 大多数交易者失败是因为他们对滞后的价格做出反应。CVD MA-X 通过分析 K 线的内部压力（影线与实体的比例）并结合成交量权重，为你提供 领先优势 。它实时回答了三个关键问题： 这次波动是否有真金白银支持？ （CVD 与零轴的配合） 趋势是否正在失去动力？ （MaxBuy/MaxSell 衰竭点） 大资金是否与价格背离？ （内置背离引擎） 强大功能与实用性 智能权重阈值： 不同于简单的 Delta 计算，该指标通过解构 K 线影线和实体长度来计算“买入 vs 卖出成交量”，提供更细腻的意图观察。 双层信号逻辑： 兼具 CVD 零轴交叉 和 MA（CVD 移动平均线）零轴交叉 。这使你能够区分短
SessionInfoDisplay
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Critical Market Session Information with a Single Glance Stop juggling multiple tools and squinting at time zone converters. The SessionInfoDisplay Indicator is your new, indispensable trading co-pilot that puts real-time market intelligence directly on your chart.   What It Does: Your Essential Trading Dashboard   This intelligent indicator provides three critical pieces of information at a glance: 1. Real-Time Session Detection    - Automatically identifies which major financial session is act
FREE
Dynamic Gradient Colour RSI v SMA
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA Indicator : A Comprehensive Analysis of Features and Advantages The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator represents a significant evolutionary leap in technical analysis tools, transforming the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) from a potentially ambiguous oscillator into a sophisticated, multi-dimensional trading system. At its core, this indicator retains the mathematical foundation of the RSI, measuring the speed and change of price movements, but radically enhances its
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector: 您的终极价格行为 (Price Action) 指挥中心 在快节奏的交易世界中，错过一个反转形态可能意味着盈利周与错失良机之间的巨大差距。 MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector 是一款专业级的 MQL5 指标，旨在同时扫描、检测并整合所有时间框架内的 24 种以上传奇 K 线形态。 告别在图表中盲目搜寻和猜测。让算法为您带来高概率的交易设置。 交易者的优势：为何选择此指标？ 大多数 K 线指标会用滞后的数据使您的图表变得混乱。我们的探测器提供了一个 多时间框架 (MTF) 面板 ，充当您的飞行驾驶舱，一眼即可回答最关键的交易问题： 趋势结构如何？ 面板将“趋势形态”（MN1 至 H4）与“入场形态”（H1 至 M5）分开显示。 最佳入场点在哪里？ 实时精准定位早晨之星或看跌吞没等反转点。 信号强度如何？ 通过查看 M5 到月线的共振（Confluence），您可以验证头皮交易信号是否与大周期趋势一致。 现在该做什么？ 颜色代码按钮立即告知：看涨 (SkyBlue)、看跌 (DeepPi
Multi Time Frame VWAP
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones. New version has VWAP bands plotting capability if user enabled and display panel (whose background changes colour on confluence) can be toggled on/off.      What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks,
Fisher Transform MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution     Overview The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.     Core Benefits for Traders     1. Smart Money Tracking - Detect Institutional
RSI v SMA MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
RSI v SMA MTF Indicator : Professional Trading Edge in One Tool   Summary The RSI v SMA MTF Indicator is a sophisticated, multi-timeframe momentum analysis tool that transforms the traditional RSI into a powerful, actionable trading system. By combining RSI slope analysis with SMA crossover signals, divergence detection, and real-time multi-timeframe confluence, this indicator provides traders with a more comprehensive view of market momentum across all relevant timeframes.     Core Utility an
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF（带梯度动量） 该指标为 MetaTrader 5 提供多时区累积成交量德尔塔（CVD）分析。它通过分析报价成交量（Tick Volume）或真实成交量（Real Volume）数据，计算买盘与卖盘压力之间的净差值，从而直观地展示订单流（Order Flow）情绪。 指标逻辑与特性 本指标采用数学方法进行成交量分析： 数据来源 ：支持交易所资产的 真实成交量 (Real Volume) ，以及针对外汇/CFD 市场的 OHLC 影线代理算法 (OHLC Wick Proxy) 。 梯度系统 ：4 色移动平均线用于识别趋势阶段： 深天蓝 (DeepSkyBlue) ：数值为正且正在上升。 橙色 (Orange) ：数值为正但正在下降。 洋红色 (Magenta) ：数值为负且正在下降。 紫色 (Purple) ：数值为负但正在上升。 五层共振系统 (5-Layer Confluence System) 指标集成了五种不同的分析方法： 第一层：成交量德尔塔核心 (Volume Delta Core) —— 计算成交量德尔塔的
MTF Ichimoku
Ebrah Ssali
指标
The Ultimate Ichimoku MTF Dashboard: Your All-In-One Trading Edge Transform Your Trading with One Powerful Indicator Imagine having a professional trading assistant that monitors multiple timeframes simultaneously, identifies high-probability entries, warns you of potential reversals, and provides clear risk management guidance-all in one clean, intuitive display. That's exactly what the Ichimoku MTF Dashboard delivers.     Why This Isn't Just Another In
Multi Timeframe MFI
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) with Smart Divergence and Dashboard Unlock the flow of institutional money across every timeframe. Are you tired of guessing the trend only to be trapped by a sudden reversal? The Multi-Timeframe Money Flow Index (MTF MFI) is a professional-grade trading tool designed to provide a bird's-eye view of market liquidity and momentum. By aggregating volume-weighted data from W1 down to M1, this indicator eliminates noise and highlights high-probability tra
MTF ParabolicSAR
Ebrah Ssali
指标
MTF Parabolic SAR Maximize your trading efficiency with the Multi-Timeframe Parabolic SAR Trend and Momentum Dashboard. Designed for serious traders who value clarity over clutter, this tool aggregates price action across six timeframes into a single, sleek visual interface.  By combining that reliable classic Parabolic SAR logic with advanced momentum scoring and risk assessment, this indicator transforms raw data into actionable trade signals.  The Strategic Edge: Why This Indicator? Most tra
Heikin Ashi MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
Hybrid BB LRMA
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Hybrid BB-LRMA [Trend and Volatility Engine]   Master the markets with the Hybrid BB-LRMA, a professional-grade technical analysis tool that fuses the volatility-tracking power of Bollinger Bands (BB) with the hyper-responsive Linear Regression Moving Average (LRMA) to eliminate lag and pinpoint high-probability entries with arrow Signals   Why Hybrid BB-LRMA? Most moving averages are too slow, and Bollinger Bands alone can be noisy. The Hybrid BB-LRMA solves this by using a gradient-based LRMA
Hybrid FATL Fractal
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Hybrid FATL Fractal: Professional Digital-Signal Logic   Simplify the Complexity of Market Structure.   Unlock the power of digital signal processing combined with price action geometry. The Hybrid FATL Fractal is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to eliminate market noise and pinpoint high-probability institutional turning points. By merging the Fast Adaptive Trend Line (FATL) algorithm with Dynamic Fractal Breakout logic, this indicator provides a dual-layered filter that a
Volume Profile SAF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
VOLUME PROFILE SAF-XII 专业级 MT5 市场轮廓（成交量概况）分析仪 —— 网格交易者的梦幻指标 什么是成交量概况 (Volume Profile)？ 成交量概况是一种专业的机构级工具。与传统的随时间显示成交量的指标不同，它显示的是 特定价格水平 上的交易活动。它揭示了交易发生在 哪里 ，帮助您识别： 价值区 (VAH/VAL) ：大部分交易发生的价格区间。 控制点 (POC) ：成交量最高的核心价格水平。 流动性失衡 ：每个层级的多空主导力量对比。 支撑/阻力 ：基于实际交易活动形成的天然价格位。 三种操作模式 —— 真正的“设置后即忘” VP_MANUAL（波段交易与关键位分析） 用户通过拖动垂直线自定义分析范围。 仅在移动线条时重新计算。 适用场景 ：新闻前夕分析、财报发布、特定日期范围。 VP_AUTO（头寸与动量交易） 随新柱线自动向后滚动。 使用自定义回溯周期（默认 100 根柱线）。 适用场景 ：动量策略、突破交易。 VP_SESSION（日内交易与机构流向） 锚定逻辑交易时段（伦敦、纽约、亚洲盘开盘）。 适用场景 ：日内交易、基于时段的机构化策略
Pro MTF Fisher Transform
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Fisher Transform MTF Pro v4.03 Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Decision System Fisher Transform MTF Pro turns complex multi-timeframe data into clear, actionable trade decisions in seconds. It answers instantly:  What’s the trend?  Where’s the entry?  How strong is the setup?  What are the risks?  Should I buy, sell, or wait?  The Edge   Zero-Line Filter (Trend Protection) Prevents counter-trend trades by default:  No buys above zero  No sells below zero This forces alignment with th
Turtles Pro
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Turtles Professional v2.0 The Legendary Turtle Strategy, Reimagined for the Modern Trader Turtles Pro transforms the iconic 1980s Turtle Trading System into a high-performance, multi-timeframe decision engine. It eliminates guesswork by providing institutional-grade analysis on trend structure, entry quality, and volatility all on a single chart. The Strategic Edge Turtles Professional uses a Smart Weighted Bias Engine to prioritize higher time frames, ensuring your trades align with the d
Hybrid Hull LSMA
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Hybrid Hull-LSMA : The Trend Meets Momentum Powerhouse Are you struggling with moving averages that are either too slow to react or too noisy to trust? The Hybrid Hull-LSMA is a solution, engineered to solve the "lag vs. noise" dilemma. By fusing the ultra-smooth Hull Moving Average (HMA) with the predictive Least Squares Moving Average (LSMA), this indicator delivers a high-definition view of market structure and entry timing. Why the Hybrid Hull-LSMA? Standard indicators follow the market; t
T3 MTF PureMaths
Ebrah Ssali
指标
T3 MTF PureMaths ：多周期 Tillson T3 指标 带交互式面板的零延迟共振交易系统 多周期交易的制胜优势 T3 MTF Pure Maths 是一款专业级交易面板，能够同时聚合从月线到 5 分钟图等 8 个时间周期 的市场结构。它为您提供即时、可操作的洞察，无需频繁切换图表或进行复杂的脑算。 该指标基于 纯数学优化 （零指标句柄、无 CopyBuffer 调用）构建，运行速度比标准实现快 5-10 倍 ，是实盘交易和高强度策略测试的理想选择。 该指标能解决哪些问题？ 交易者疑问 T3 MTF Pure 如何解答 整体趋势结构如何？ 颜色编码的趋势面板一目了然地显示 MN1-W1-D1-H4 的一致性。 最佳入场点在哪？ 入场周期（H1-M30-M15-M5）提供精确的时机信号。 信号强度如何？ 强牛、 看涨、 看跌、 强熊 —— 清晰的强度层级。 风险在哪里？ 信号强度阈值过滤掉弱势设置。 我现在该做什么？ 推荐框显示即时动作：强力买入、买入、卖出、强力卖出或观望。 是否支持自动化交易？ 箭头信号存储在缓冲区中，方便 EA 集成。 智能共振逻辑
Fisher Transform Div
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Divergent Fisher Transform MT5  Precision Momentum. Intelligent Filtering. EA-Ready Automation. The Divergent Fisher Transform for MT5 is a professional-grade momentum trading indicator designed to help traders answer the most important question in the market: “What should I do right now?” It transforms raw price into high-probability, structured trading decisions using a powerful combination of:  Fisher Transform momentum modeling  Zero-line structural filtering  Multi-level overbought/o
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
X Hybrid Modular Z
Ebrah Ssali
专家
X-Hybrid Modular Z – 智能执行交易平台 将任何指标转化为全自动交易系统 X-Hybrid Modular Z 是一款模块化执行引擎，能够将任何设计精良的自定义指标转换为完整的自动化交易系统。 它专为追求专业级执行和风险控制的交易者设计，在信号生成与机构级交易管理之间搭建了桥梁——无需任何编程基础。 为什么这款 EA 与众不同 与传统的专家顾问（EA）不同，它不仅仅是一个“信号读取器”。 X-Hybrid Modular Z 是一个具备执行感知能力的交易框架，其核心特性包括： 自适应滑点控制 （基于 ATR + 点差感知） 经纪商行为画像 （自学习式执行调整） 基于重试机制的执行引擎 带视觉间距区的入场过滤 （用户可切换间距可视化开关） 动态经纪商限制水平检测 （如止损距离限制） 全生命周期交易管理 它能实时根据市场波动、经纪商状况和执行质量调整滑点容忍度。 专家顾问中的“瑞士军刀”——运作原理： 您可以将此 EA 视为一个通用的执行引擎： 提供指标 ：任何带有可读缓冲区的优质自定义指标（例如：Market\Fisher Transform）。 映射信号 ：映射买入
Hybrid FATL LeastSquares MA
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Hybrid FATL-LRMA : Digital Precision Meets Statistical Certainty The Ultimate Trend-Momentum Convergence System with clear action protocols. Why Hybrid FATL-LRMA? The Edge some Traders Miss Are you tired of lagging indicators that signal entries after the move has already happened? Frustrated by noisy oscillators that keep you in chop while trends pass you by? The Hybrid FATL-LRMA is a dual-engine trading system that bridges the gap between high-frequency digital signal processing and stat
ADX ClrDynamic
Ebrah Ssali
指标
ADX ClrDynamic: The Gradient-Aware, Low-Lag Trend and Momentum ADX/DMI Evolution Tired of lagging indicators that signal a trend only after the move is over? Most ADX indicators are too slow for modern markets. ADX Gradient-Aware solves this by fusing Hull-style low-lag smoothing with a unique Gradient Momentum Logic. This isn't just an indicator; it's a complete decision-engine that identifies trend structure, measures strength, and pinpoints high-probability entries using dual-slope detection.
ADX ClrDynamic MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
ADX ClrDynamic  MTF Dashboard: The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend and Momentum Command Center Tired of switching between timeframes to get the full market picture? Most ADX indicators show you only one timeframe at a time, forcing you to piece together the puzzle manually.   ADX ClrDynamic MTF indicator   changes everything by displaying up to 8 timeframes simultaneously in a single, elegant dashboard. This isn't just an indicator; it's your complete multi-timeframe decision-engine that identifi
Sigma Enhanced Regression Analysis
Ebrah Ssali
指标
SERA - Sigma-Enhanced Regression Analysis – The Non-Repaint, Early-Entry MTF Trading System The Problem with Most Regression Tools (And How We Solved It) Traditional regression indicators lie to you. They repaint, they lag, and distort actionable data. Their flaws cost you in false back-tests, late entries/exits and therefore missed profits. Avoid catching a falling knife or chasing a train with SERA, she eliminates ALL three problems. One-Click Trading Style Selection – Choose Conservative, R
Kalman Filtered LRMA Bands BiD
Ebrah Ssali
指标
精简版 三色带逻辑 (Tri-Color Band Logic) 优先考虑价格行为的可视化，同时保留了挤压状态（Squeeze）检测功能。 1. 交易哲学切换：随心所欲 SignalMode 设置允许您选择指标如何解读触碰波带的行为。这可以看作是您的“交易性格”： 当价格触及... 突破模式 BREAKOUT (趋势交易者) 反弹模式 BOUNCE (反转猎人) 自动模式 AUTO (全能型) 上轨 买入 – “动能加速，顺势而为！” 卖出 – “价格超买，准备反做！” 由价格决定：收盘于上方 = 买入 / 收盘于内部 = 卖出 下轨 卖出 – “下行压力大，果断上车！” 买入 – “超卖反弹即将到来！” 由价格决定：收盘于下方 = 卖出 / 收盘于内部 = 买入 SignalMode 参数是指标的核心交易智能，决定了价格与外轨（缓冲区 8 和 9）的交互如何被解读，使指标能与您的特定交易策略保持一致。 2. 柱内优先级与置信度评估 触碰波带不再仅仅是简单的“真/假”触发，而是由 优先级引擎 (Priority Engine) 评估的加权事件： 突破模式： 优
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