Trading Cooldown Timer

Trade Cooldown Guard helps you follow the trading rules you set for yourself.

Many traders have a clear plan before the session begins: take one quality setup, avoid revenge trading, stop after a loss, or wait before entering again. The difficult part is often staying away from the next trade when the market is still moving.

This utility creates a practical pause between trades. Once your allowed number of entry trades is reached, it starts a countdown and can close the MT5 terminal after a short warning. The purpose is simple: create space between impulse and action.

How it works

Attach Trade Cooldown Guard to one MT5 chart on the account you want to monitor.

Set:

Maximum number of entry trades allowed

Cooldown duration in hours

Countdown-only mode or terminal-close mode

Optional cancellation of pending entry orders

Short warning period before MT5 closes

For example, set MaxEntryTrades = 1 and CooldownHours = 24 . After your first filled entry trade, the guard begins a 24-hour cooldown. During that period, it displays the remaining time. In terminal-close mode, it gives a brief warning and then closes MT5.

Built for disciplined trading routines

Trade Cooldown Guard:

Monitors account entry trades, including manually placed trades and EA trades

Treats partial fills from one order as one entry trade

Uses broker server time to calculate the lockout period

Shows the start time, unlock time, trade count, and remaining cooldown time

Does not close open positions

Leaves exit decisions under your control

Can optionally cancel pending entry orders when lockout begins

Rebuilds the current cooldown from account history after MT5 restarts

Important note

This is a soft-lock discipline tool, not a broker-level restriction. It cannot prevent trading through another MT5 terminal, mobile app, web terminal, separate account, or after removing the utility. Test all settings on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Trade Cooldown Guard is designed for traders who want their rules visible when discipline matters most.