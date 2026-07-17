Trading Cooldown Timer

Trade Cooldown Guard helps you follow the trading rules you set for yourself.

Many traders have a clear plan before the session begins: take one quality setup, avoid revenge trading, stop after a loss, or wait before entering again. The difficult part is often staying away from the next trade when the market is still moving.

This utility creates a practical pause between trades. Once your allowed number of entry trades is reached, it starts a countdown and can close the MT5 terminal after a short warning. The purpose is simple: create space between impulse and action.

How it works

Attach Trade Cooldown Guard to one MT5 chart on the account you want to monitor.

Set:

  • Maximum number of entry trades allowed
  • Cooldown duration in hours
  • Countdown-only mode or terminal-close mode
  • Optional cancellation of pending entry orders
  • Short warning period before MT5 closes

For example, set MaxEntryTrades = 1 and CooldownHours = 24 . After your first filled entry trade, the guard begins a 24-hour cooldown. During that period, it displays the remaining time. In terminal-close mode, it gives a brief warning and then closes MT5.

Built for disciplined trading routines

Trade Cooldown Guard:

  • Monitors account entry trades, including manually placed trades and EA trades
  • Treats partial fills from one order as one entry trade
  • Uses broker server time to calculate the lockout period
  • Shows the start time, unlock time, trade count, and remaining cooldown time
  • Does not close open positions
  • Leaves exit decisions under your control
  • Can optionally cancel pending entry orders when lockout begins
  • Rebuilds the current cooldown from account history after MT5 restarts

Important note

This is a soft-lock discipline tool, not a broker-level restriction. It cannot prevent trading through another MT5 terminal, mobile app, web terminal, separate account, or after removing the utility. Test all settings on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Trade Cooldown Guard is designed for traders who want their rules visible when discipline matters most.


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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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