Trading Cooldown Timer
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trade Cooldown Guard helps you follow the trading rules you set for yourself.
Many traders have a clear plan before the session begins: take one quality setup, avoid revenge trading, stop after a loss, or wait before entering again. The difficult part is often staying away from the next trade when the market is still moving.
This utility creates a practical pause between trades. Once your allowed number of entry trades is reached, it starts a countdown and can close the MT5 terminal after a short warning. The purpose is simple: create space between impulse and action.
How it works
Attach Trade Cooldown Guard to one MT5 chart on the account you want to monitor.
Set:
- Maximum number of entry trades allowed
- Cooldown duration in hours
- Countdown-only mode or terminal-close mode
- Optional cancellation of pending entry orders
- Short warning period before MT5 closes
For example, set MaxEntryTrades = 1 and CooldownHours = 24 . After your first filled entry trade, the guard begins a 24-hour cooldown. During that period, it displays the remaining time. In terminal-close mode, it gives a brief warning and then closes MT5.
Built for disciplined trading routines
Trade Cooldown Guard:
- Monitors account entry trades, including manually placed trades and EA trades
- Treats partial fills from one order as one entry trade
- Uses broker server time to calculate the lockout period
- Shows the start time, unlock time, trade count, and remaining cooldown time
- Does not close open positions
- Leaves exit decisions under your control
- Can optionally cancel pending entry orders when lockout begins
- Rebuilds the current cooldown from account history after MT5 restarts
Important note
This is a soft-lock discipline tool, not a broker-level restriction. It cannot prevent trading through another MT5 terminal, mobile app, web terminal, separate account, or after removing the utility. Test all settings on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Trade Cooldown Guard is designed for traders who want their rules visible when discipline matters most.