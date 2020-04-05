WaveTechAI Swell





Bloco de métricas:

Metric Value Backtest period 2024.01.01 – 2026.06.30 (2.5 years) Net profit +$2,958 (fixed 0.01 lot) Profit Factor 2.51 Sharpe Ratio 4.91 Recovery Factor 13.2 Max drawdown $225 (1.77%) Win rate 52.4% Total trades 340





Descrição completa (EN):





WaveTech Swell — XAUUSD Swing System (H4)





Swell is a patient swing strategy for Gold on the H4 timeframe, built around MACD momentum with ATR-based trade management. Every entry is selective — and delivers the highest Profit Factor of the entire WaveTech.IA portfolio: 2.51. For every dollar risked and lost, it historically made $2.51 back.





We have all information and analysis tools that you can use in our website, please check this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772707







LAUNCH PRICING — FOUNDING BUYERS

First 10 copies: $199 (next price $299, final price $999)

(next price $299, final price $999) Public MQL5 live signal in construction — price rises as verified history accumulates - founding buyers get the lowest price this EA will ever have, and the live signal link will be published on this page.





Verified backtest — full transparency:

2.5 years (2024.01 – 2026.06) covering bull run, corrections and consolidation

99% history quality, real tick data, variable spread, costs included

+$2,958 net profit with fixed 0.01 lot

with fixed 0.01 lot Profit Factor 2.51 · Sharpe 4.91 · Recovery Factor 13.2 · Max DD $225 · 340 trades





HOW THIS STRATEGY WAS BUILT:

Every WaveTech.IA system goes through the same three-stage process before it goes live — designed and supervised by a trader with 15 years of hands-on market experience, using AI to explore far more ground than manual design ever could:

AI-generated — strategy logic is generated and refined with AI over XAUUSD price history, guided by 15 years of trading experience to steer the search toward setups that make real market sense, not just curve-fit numbers. Statistically validated — every candidate must survive a gauntlet of statistical tests: out-of-sample validation, parameter-stability checks and Monte Carlo stress tests, before it earns a name. Ruthlessly filtered — less than 0.5% of generated candidates make it through. The strategies we put on the market are the survivors, published with their full trade-by-trade record.

AI accelerates the search. 15 years of trading experience decides what's worth keeping.





HOW IT TRADES:

MACD-based swing entries on H4 with price-action entry refinement

Every position protected by a hard stop loss at the broker; fixed sizing, break-even management

at the broker; fixed sizing, break-even management Time-based exit as safety net; weekend filter: flat before Friday close, no exposure to Monday gaps

Who it is for:

Traders who do not want screen noise. Swell opens few, high-quality positions and holds them for hours to days. Ideal as the "slow anchor" of a multi-system portfolio, or as a low-maintenance standalone on a small account.

Not a scalper — built to last, not to rush:

Every trade is a single, independent position with a wide take profit and a wide stop loss defined at entry — no grid, no martingale, no averaging down, ever. Positions are held for hours to days, not seconds. Over the 2.5-year backtest this system placed roughly one trade every 2.7 day(s) — 340 trades total, not thousands of micro-scalps.

Why this matters: low-frequency, wide-target trades are far less sensitive to spread, slippage and execution noise than high-frequency scalping — which means the backtest you see here is a much closer approximation of what you'll get live. Fewer, more deliberate trades also mean a structurally more robust system: no dependency on ultra-precise fills, no fragile edge that collapses the moment your broker's spread widens by half a pip.





Recommendations:

Symbol: XAUUSD · Timeframe: H4

Suggested minimum capital: $400 for 0.01 lots

Low-spread ECN/RAW broker recommended; VPS recommended for 24/5 execution

HEDGE account recommended





Automated delivery:

Files are delivered automatically. You will not need to send a private message to unlock anything. Support is available if you need it, but the product is complete out of the box.

Built by a trader, not just a lab. WaveTech.IA is run by a full-time trader with 15 years of market experience — AI is the tool that builds and tests at scale, but every strategy that reaches this store passed through a trader's judgment first.

Part of a 15-system portfolio:

Swell is 1 of 15 uncorrelated XAUUSD systems engineered by WaveTech.IA, each on its own timeframe and logic, all validated with the same methodology. Combine 3–5 different strategies across timeframes to smooth your equity curve.





Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.