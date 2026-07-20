The Quant System Behind Our Systematic XAUUSD Strategies





Most EA listings hand you a smooth equity curve and ask you to have faith.

We built the opposite: a full research desk, open to you, so you can put every number through the same scrutiny a quant would.









What you get with WaveTech

WaveTech isn't just systematic gold (XAUUSD) strategies — it's the entire toolkit behind them, unlocked on our site:

The full dataset, not the highlight reel. Profit factor, drawdown, Sharpe ratio, every trade in the ledger — inspect any strategy the way our own research desk does.

Profit factor, drawdown, Sharpe ratio, every trade in the ledger — inspect any strategy the way our own research desk does. Your own portfolio builder. Combine any strategies, and instantly see the blended equity curve, the correlation matrix, the drawdown profile, and a Monte Carlo stress test of your exact mix — running live, in your browser.

Combine any strategies, and instantly see the blended equity curve, the correlation matrix, the drawdown profile, and a Monte Carlo stress test of your exact mix — running live, in your browser. Pre-built low-correlation portfolios as a starting point — then tune the mix yourself until the curve looks the way you want it to.

You're not reading someone else's conclusions. You're running the analysis.









Stress-testing the risk, not just the return

A single backtest curve only shows you one version of history — the one that actually happened. It doesn't tell you how bad the drawdown could have been if the losing trades had landed in a different order, or clustered together instead of spreading out.

That's what the Monte Carlo tool on the site is for. Pick a strategy, or your own portfolio mix, and it reshuffles and resamples the trade sequence thousands of times — generating a distribution of possible equity paths instead of just one. From that you get:

A realistic drawdown range , not just the worst case that happened to show up in the historical data.

, not just the worst case that happened to show up in the historical data. Confidence bands around future returns, so you can size positions based on a probability, not a hope.

around future returns, so you can size positions based on a probability, not a hope. A quick read on how much of a strategy's performance depends on trade order and luck versus a genuine, repeatable edge.

It's the same check a quant desk runs before ever putting real capital behind a strategy — and here, it's one click away.











How the strategies are built

Each strategy starts as AI-generated logic over years of XAUUSD price history, shaped by 15 years of hands-on trading. From there it has to survive the same filters a quant fund would apply: out-of-sample validation, parameter-stability checks, Monte Carlo stress testing. Fewer than 0.5% of candidates make it through — and every survivor still gets a human review from a full-time trader before it goes live.

The strategies on the site are what's left after all of that.









The first five — Breaker, Crest, Swell, Riptide, Current — are live on the MQL5 Market now. The remaining ten follow soon; leave your email on the site to get access on day one.

See the full backtest data and build your own portfolio here:

https://wavetechtrading.com/









Past performance does not guarantee future results. All figures come from historical backtests over the stated period.