The Quant System Behind Our Systematic XAUUSD Strategies

Most EA listings hand you a smooth equity curve and ask you to have faith.
We built the opposite: a full research desk, open to you, so you can put every number through the same scrutiny a quant would.
Use our website to analyze the strategies like a quant.
What you get with WaveTech
WaveTech isn't just systematic gold (XAUUSD) strategies — it's the entire toolkit behind them, unlocked on our site:
- The full dataset, not the highlight reel. Profit factor, drawdown, Sharpe ratio, every trade in the ledger — inspect any strategy the way our own research desk does.
- Your own portfolio builder. Combine any strategies, and instantly see the blended equity curve, the correlation matrix, the drawdown profile, and a Monte Carlo stress test of your exact mix — running live, in your browser.
- Pre-built low-correlation portfolios as a starting point — then tune the mix yourself until the curve looks the way you want it to.
You're not reading someone else's conclusions. You're running the analysis.
Stress-testing the risk, not just the return
A single backtest curve only shows you one version of history — the one that actually happened. It doesn't tell you how bad the drawdown could have been if the losing trades had landed in a different order, or clustered together instead of spreading out.
That's what the Monte Carlo tool on the site is for. Pick a strategy, or your own portfolio mix, and it reshuffles and resamples the trade sequence thousands of times — generating a distribution of possible equity paths instead of just one. From that you get:
- A realistic drawdown range, not just the worst case that happened to show up in the historical data.
- Confidence bands around future returns, so you can size positions based on a probability, not a hope.
- A quick read on how much of a strategy's performance depends on trade order and luck versus a genuine, repeatable edge.
It's the same check a quant desk runs before ever putting real capital behind a strategy — and here, it's one click away.
How the strategies are built
Each strategy starts as AI-generated logic over years of XAUUSD price history, shaped by 15 years of hands-on trading. From there it has to survive the same filters a quant fund would apply: out-of-sample validation, parameter-stability checks, Monte Carlo stress testing. Fewer than 0.5% of candidates make it through — and every survivor still gets a human review from a full-time trader before it goes live.
The strategies on the site are what's left after all of that.
Available now
The first five — Breaker, Crest, Swell, Riptide, Current — are live on the MQL5 Market now. The remaining ten follow soon; leave your email on the site to get access on day one.
See the full backtest data and build your own portfolio here:
https://wavetechtrading.com/
Past performance does not guarantee future results. All figures come from historical backtests over the stated period.