Xeeru AI synthetic index bot

Works only in Crash 300 on Deriv Broker, Timeframe M1

Xeeru is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading software developed in Python and mql5 for Deriv MT5 designed to profit in Crash 300 Index using sophisticated mathematical and statistical models of prediction and probability, implementing the fascinating power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

xeeru.com  

Our way of dealing with the market is radically different from the majority of commercial trading systems which are based mostly on linear lagged technical indicators, price action, or fundamental methods. Very often, those systems work for a while and then crash, probably because of the impossibility of modeling the non-linear dynamic of the financial markets, with classic linear tools. We employ the latest developments in the field of AI to overcome this limitation.

Quantitative Approach  Our strategy is based mainly on supervised learning. Although, in the development, non-supervised learning was required in an attempt to find hidden structures in the apparent randomness of the market. Most systems focus on the qualitative side of the market, setting aside the quantitative side. We mix them both.

Trading Black Box  Given the features of Python language for advanced AI models creation, our software works in conjunction with third party statistical analysis software using different coding environments.

Versatility 

Our team has managed to select, mix and take advantage of the strengths of the best-performing algorithms to create the Xeeru Synthetic Index Bot software with the most possible dissimilarity, making it a more robust strategy, among the vast amount of modeling techniques including:

Quantile Regression Models
Self-Organizing Maps
Random Forest Models
Multivariate Adaptive Regression Spline Models
Radial Basis Function Model
And more…

ROBUST

Big Data. Our software has been exposed to enormous amounts of vectorized data of the latest years to learn from many market states resulting in a more consistent strategy. Non-linear AI technologies allow us to model more efficiently the behavior of the current sentiment of the market.


FAST

Parallel Processing. Our software exploits the multithread/multicore capabilities of the latest cloud processing for model building and also to diminish the latency in real-time trading decisions.

PROFITABLE

Increase your profits in today's volatile markets using state-of-the-art machine learning techniques. Our software is capable of generalizing correctly the future unseen data, making the odds to be inclined to the profitable zone. Its pretty clear that human beings aren't improving, but computers and algorithms are only getting faster and more intelligent.

What about OVERFITTING?

Many commercial products advertised as being based on Artificial Intelligence, suffer big losses and lack the consistency required to profit in the markets. There could be a wide range of reasons, but one prevalent reason is the overfitting issue experienced while developing the models: too many linear dependent predictors, too much data noise, and lousy model creation could result in bad performance. Our team has taken all the necessary measures to prevent such risks by implementing methods like Regularization and Principal Component Analysis (PCA), among others.

BACKTESTING RESULTS

Astounding 3.000% return in just one year


This strategy will only take short positions


THE XEERU TEAM CREATED XEERU - SYNTHETIC INDEX BOT

As a team, we have more than 15 years of experience working in technology startups that offer services and solutions in a range of industries, including financial markets, health care, and security systems. We have experts on our team who have backgrounds in engineering, artificial intelligence, math, data science, finance and other fields. Due to our contributions and developments, we have been recognized as an expert in artificial intelligence by major European and American journals.




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Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (4)
Experts
Abandon Dangerous Grid Algorithms. Transition to Logic-Driven Gold Trading. XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 is a strict anti-grid, anti-martingale trading engine. It is engineered specifically for traders who demand 100% transparent logic, asymmetric risk-to-reward profiles, and evaluation-ready capital protection. PATH A: PLUG & PLAY (For Hands-Off Traders & Busy Professionals) Don't want to spend hours running backtests and optimizing settings? You don't have to. We do the heavy lifting for you. Be
EA Legendary Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (5)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Ultra Pure
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
Experts
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Ultra Pure is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to CADJPY on timeframe M15. That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Correct backtest requires proper setup! Contact me to get my .ini file and guidance. Important: This EA is priced at 1000 for now. After 5 licenses are sold, it will be
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