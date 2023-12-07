Xeeru AI synthetic index bot

Works only in Crash 300 on Deriv Broker, Timeframe M1

Xeeru is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading software developed in Python and mql5 for Deriv MT5 designed to profit in Crash 300 Index using sophisticated mathematical and statistical models of prediction and probability, implementing the fascinating power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

xeeru.com

Our way of dealing with the market is radically different from the majority of commercial trading systems which are based mostly on linear lagged technical indicators, price action, or fundamental methods. Very often, those systems work for a while and then crash, probably because of the impossibility of modeling the non-linear dynamic of the financial markets, with classic linear tools. We employ the latest developments in the field of AI to overcome this limitation.

Quantitative Approach Our strategy is based mainly on supervised learning. Although, in the development, non-supervised learning was required in an attempt to find hidden structures in the apparent randomness of the market. Most systems focus on the qualitative side of the market, setting aside the quantitative side. We mix them both.

Trading Black Box Given the features of Python language for advanced AI models creation, our software works in conjunction with third party statistical analysis software using different coding environments.

Versatility

Our team has managed to select, mix and take advantage of the strengths of the best-performing algorithms to create the Xeeru Synthetic Index Bot software with the most possible dissimilarity, making it a more robust strategy, among the vast amount of modeling techniques including:

Quantile Regression Models

Self-Organizing Maps

Random Forest Models

Multivariate Adaptive Regression Spline Models

Radial Basis Function Model

And more…

ROBUST

Big Data. Our software has been exposed to enormous amounts of vectorized data of the latest years to learn from many market states resulting in a more consistent strategy. Non-linear AI technologies allow us to model more efficiently the behavior of the current sentiment of the market.





FAST

Parallel Processing. Our software exploits the multithread/multicore capabilities of the latest cloud processing for model building and also to diminish the latency in real-time trading decisions.

PROFITABLE

Increase your profits in today's volatile markets using state-of-the-art machine learning techniques. Our software is capable of generalizing correctly the future unseen data, making the odds to be inclined to the profitable zone. Its pretty clear that human beings aren't improving, but computers and algorithms are only getting faster and more intelligent.

What about OVERFITTING?

Many commercial products advertised as being based on Artificial Intelligence, suffer big losses and lack the consistency required to profit in the markets. There could be a wide range of reasons, but one prevalent reason is the overfitting issue experienced while developing the models: too many linear dependent predictors, too much data noise, and lousy model creation could result in bad performance. Our team has taken all the necessary measures to prevent such risks by implementing methods like Regularization and Principal Component Analysis (PCA), among others. BACKTESTING RESULTS Astounding 3.000% return in just one year

This strategy will only take short positions

THE XEERU TEAM CREATED XEERU - SYNTHETIC INDEX BOT As a team, we have more than 15 years of experience working in technology startups that offer services and solutions in a range of industries, including financial markets, health care, and security systems. We have experts on our team who have backgrounds in engineering, artificial intelligence, math, data science, finance and other fields. Due to our contributions and developments, we have been recognized as an expert in artificial intelligence by major European and American journals.







