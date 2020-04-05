WaveTechAI Crest

WaveTech Crest — XAUUSD Precision System (H1)


Metric Value
Backtest period 2024.01.01 – 2026.06.30 (2.5 years)
Net profit +$2,623 (fixed 0.01 lot)
Profit Factor 2.08
Sharpe Ratio 6.46
Recovery Factor 13.7
Max drawdown $192 (1.58%)
Win rate 58.1%
Total trades 642



Crest is the statistically sharpest system in the WaveTech.IA portfolio: Sharpe Ratio 6.46 and a maximum drawdown of just $192 (1.58%) across 2.5 years of real-tick Gold data. It combines a Keltner Channel structure with an ATR volatility trigger and a linear regression trend filter on H1 — trading only when volatility, structure and trend agree.


We have all information and analysis tools that you can use in our website, please check this post:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772707


LAUNCH PRICING — FOUNDING BUYERS

  • First 10 copies: $199 (next price $299, final price $999)
  • Our public MQL5 live signal is currently being built. The price increases as verified live history accumulates — founding buyers get the lowest price this EA will ever have, and the live signal link will be published on this page.


Verified backtest — full transparency:

  • 2.5 years (2024.01 – 2026.06), all Gold market regimes included
  • 99% history quality, real tick data, variable spread, costs included
  • +$2,623 net profit with fixed 0.01 lot
  • Profit Factor 2.08 · Sharpe 6.46 · Recovery Factor 13.7 · Max DD $192 · 642 trades



HOW THIS STRATEGY WAS BUILT:
Every WaveTech.IA system goes through the same three-stage process before it earns a name — designed and supervised by a trader with 15 years of hands-on market experience, using AI to explore far more ground than manual design ever could:

  1. AI-generated — strategy logic is generated and refined with AI over XAUUSD price history, guided by 15 years of trading experience to steer the search toward setups that make real market sense, not just curve-fit numbers.
  2. Statistically validated — every candidate must survive a gauntlet of statistical tests: out-of-sample validation, parameter-stability checks and Monte Carlo stress tests, before it earns a name.
  3. Ruthlessly filtered — less than 0.5% of generated candidates make it through. The strategies we put on the market are the survivors, published with their full trade-by-trade record.

AI accelerates the search. 15 years of trading experience decides what's worth keeping.



HOW IT TRADES:

  • Keltner Channel structure + ATR volatility trigger + linear regression trend filter (H1)
  • Every position has a hard stop loss at the broker; fixed sizing, break-even management, time-based exit cap
  • Weekend filter and abnormal-spike protection

Why the low drawdown matters:
A $192 (1.58%) historical max drawdown means Crest is a natural candidate for prop firm challenges and conservative accounts where daily/total drawdown limits are the binding constraint. Smooth equity is the design goal, not headline return.

Not a scalper — built to last, not to rush:
Every trade is a single, independent position with a wide take profit and a wide stop loss defined at entry — no grid, no martingale, no averaging down, ever. Positions are held for hours to days, not seconds. Over the 2.5-year backtest this system placed roughly one trade every 1.4 day(s) — 642 trades total, not thousands of micro-scalps.

Why this matters: low-frequency, wide-target trades are far less sensitive to spread, slippage and execution noise than high-frequency scalping — which means the backtest you see here is a much closer approximation of what you'll get live. Fewer, more deliberate trades also mean a structurally more robust system: no dependency on ultra-precise fills, no fragile edge that collapses the moment your broker's spread widens by half a pip.



Recommendations:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD · Timeframe: H1
  • Suggested minimum capital: $350 for 0.01 lots
  • Low-spread ECN/RAW broker recommended; VPS recommended for 24/5 execution
  • HEDGE account recommended


Automated delivery:
Files are delivered automatically. You will not need to send a private message to unlock anything. Support is available if you need it, but the product is complete out of the box.

Built by a trader, not just a lab. WaveTech.IA is run by a full-time trader with 15 years of market experience — AI is the tool that builds and tests at scale, but every strategy that reaches this store passed through a trader's judgment first.

Part of a 15-system portfolio:
Crest is 1 of 15 uncorrelated XAUUSD systems engineered by WaveTech.IA, each on its own timeframe and logic, all validated with the same methodology. Combine 3–5 different strategies across timeframes to smooth your equity curve.



Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.


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4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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