WaveTechAI Current

WaveTech Current (WT-13) — M30





Main metrics:

Metric Value Backtest period 2024.01.01 – 2026.06.30 (2.5 years) Net profit +$2,375 (fixed 0.01 lot) Profit Factor 1.44 Sharpe Ratio 4.93 Recovery Factor 9.3 Max drawdown $255 (2.21%) Win rate 79.5% Total trades 1,109





Descrição completa (EN):





WaveTech Current — XAUUSD Consistency System (M30)

Current is built for one thing: consistency. A MACD momentum core filtered by a linear-weighted moving average on M30 produced a 79.5% win rate across 1,109 trades — nearly 4 out of 5 trades closed in profit over 2.5 years.





We have all information and analysis tools that you can use in our website, please check this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772707





LAUNCH PRICING — FOUNDING BUYERS

First 10 copies: $199 (next price $299, final price $999)

(next price $299, final price $999) Our public MQL5 live signal is currently being built. The price increases as verified live history accumulates — founding buyers get the lowest price this EA will ever have, and the live signal link will be published on this page.

Verified backtest — full transparency:

2.5 years (2024.01 – 2026.06), all Gold regimes included

99% history quality, real tick data, variable spread, costs included

+$2,375 net profit with fixed 0.01 lot

with fixed 0.01 lot Profit Factor 1.44 · Sharpe 4.93 · Recovery 9.3 · Max DD $255 · Win rate 79.5% · 1,109 trades

Honest note on win rate:

A high win rate means small, frequent winners and occasional larger losers — that is the structural trade-off, and we state it openly instead of hiding it. Every position still carries a hard stop loss, so a losing trade is always a controlled, pre-defined loss. No grid, no martingale, no averaging down — ever.





HOW THIS STRATEGY WAS BUILT:

Every WaveTech.IA system goes through the same three-stage process before it earns a name — designed and supervised by a trader with 15 years of hands-on market experience, using AI to explore far more ground than manual design ever could:

AI-generated — strategy logic is generated and refined with AI over XAUUSD price history, guided by 15 years of trading experience to steer the search toward setups that make real market sense, not just curve-fit numbers. Statistically validated — every candidate must survive a gauntlet of statistical tests: out-of-sample validation, parameter-stability checks and Monte Carlo stress tests, before it earns a name. Ruthlessly filtered — less than 0.5% of generated candidates make it through. The strategies we put on the market are the survivors, published with their full trade-by-trade record.

AI accelerates the search. 15 years of trading experience decides what's worth keeping.





HOW IT TRADES:

MACD momentum core + LWMA trend filter

Break-even management once in profit; weekend filter; fixed position sizing

Who it is for:

Traders who psychologically need frequent green closes to stay disciplined, and portfolio builders looking for a high-win-rate component to smooth the combined equity curve alongside lower-win-rate breakout systems (see WaveTech Breaker and Swell).

Not a scalper — built to last, not to rush:

Every trade is a single, independent position with a wide take profit and a wide stop loss defined at entry — no grid, no martingale, no averaging down, ever. Positions are held for hours to days, not seconds. Over the 2.5-year backtest this system placed roughly one trade every 0.8 day(s) — 1109 trades total, not thousands of micro-scalps.

Why this matters: low-frequency, wide-target trades are far less sensitive to spread, slippage and execution noise than high-frequency scalping — which means the backtest you see here is a much closer approximation of what you'll get live. Fewer, more deliberate trades also mean a structurally more robust system: no dependency on ultra-precise fills, no fragile edge that collapses the moment your broker's spread widens by half a pip.





Recommendations:

Symbol: XAUUSD · Timeframe: M30

Suggested minimum capital: $500 for 0.01 lots

Low-spread ECN/RAW broker recommended; VPS recommended for 24/5 execution

HEDGE account recommended





Automated delivery:

Files are delivered automatically. You will not need to send a private message to unlock anything. Support is available if you need it, but the product is complete out of the box.

Built by a trader, not just a lab. WaveTech.IA is run by a full-time trader with 15 years of market experience — AI is the tool that builds and tests at scale, but every strategy that reaches this store passed through a trader's judgment first.

Part of a 15-system portfolio:

Current is 1 of 15 uncorrelated XAUUSD systems engineered by WaveTech.IA, each on its own timeframe and logic, all validated with the same methodology. Combine 3–5 different strategies across timeframes to smooth your equity curve.





Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.