Crash Broom Index EA

Robot for the DERIV broker. Trade synthetic indices.

Crash 500 index, boom 500 index, Volatily 10, Volatily 10 (1s), volatily 100 and volatily 300 (1s)

Scalping operations. It has a hidden profit and loss limiter. You can set it in your parameters.

Recommended minimum balance to trade all indices is $1,000.





Follow our signal in real time:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1630173