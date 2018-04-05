Crash Broom Index EA
- Experts
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Adrian Arturo Cano MartinezTrader con 5 años de experiencia en Forex. Desarrollador de robots e indicadores para MetaTrader 4 y 5.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Robot for the DERIV broker. Trade synthetic indices.
Crash 500 index, boom 500 index, Volatily 10, Volatily 10 (1s), volatily 100 and volatily 300 (1s)
Scalping operations. It has a hidden profit and loss limiter. You can set it in your parameters.
Recommended minimum balance to trade all indices is $1,000.
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