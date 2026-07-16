Nemo Statistical Bias Day of Week Win Rate

Does your market really lean bullish on Tuesdays? Stop guessing — measure it. Traders repeat weekday folklore for years without ever checking. Statistical Bias checks — on the actual history of the instrument on YOUR chart — and shows the result in a compact, always-visible panel.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

Over your chosen lookback, the indicator computes for each weekday (Monday to Friday) the percentage of days that closed up, and displays the full weekly profile in a clean panel — with today's weekday highlighted, so the relevant number is always in front of you.

  • THE LEAN — has this weekday historically closed bullish or bearish for this specific symbol?
  • THE CONTEXT — the whole week side by side, so you see which days carry a real tendency and which are coin flips.

Everything is computed from the symbol's own data, transparently. No curve-fit magic, no black box — descriptive statistics, honestly presented.

▶ KEY FEATURES

  • Per-symbol analysis — EURUSD's weekly personality is not XAUUSD's. Each chart gets its own real numbers.
  • Adjustable lookback — study the recent regime or the long-term character, and compare the two.
  • Today highlighted automatically — zero effort to find the number that matters right now.
  • Clean panel presentation, position and colors configurable.
  • Any symbol, any timeframe. Negligible CPU cost.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • Lookback depth — how many days of history feed the statistics.
  • Panel position and full color settings.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

  1. Load it on the instrument you trade and read its weekly profile once.
  2. Use the lean as a BACKGROUND weight: "this pair has closed up on 60% of Tuesdays" is one more small vote for long setups on Tuesday — never a reason to trade by itself.
  3. Re-check periodically: seasonal characters drift as market regimes change.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. This is descriptive seasonality — a measurement of historical frequency, not a forecast and not a guarantee. Past tendency does not predict tomorrow, and we make no profit claim. What we promise is honest arithmetic on real data, so YOU can judge. Use it as a soft bias filter alongside your own analysis. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

Combine with Nemo Quattro Semafori for live multi-timeframe directional context on top of the historical lean. See our profile for the full toolkit.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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