AnariGoldCircuit
- 专家
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- 版本: 5.0
- 激活: 5
Overview
AGC (Anari Gold Circuit) is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automate trading using an advanced analytical framework that combines trend analysis, market structure recognition, and intelligent trade management.
Instead of relying solely on traditional technical indicators, AGC evaluates multiple aspects of market behavior to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system automatically opens, manages, and closes trades while applying built-in risk management to help maintain disciplined and consistent execution.
Although optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), AGC is suitable for a wide range of financial instruments.
Why Choose AGC?
Intelligent Market Analysis
AGC continuously analyzes price action, trend direction, and market conditions to identify quality trading opportunities while filtering out weaker signals.
Adaptive Trading
The system automatically adjusts to changing market conditions, making it suitable for both trending and ranging markets.
Consistent Trade Execution
Every trade follows predefined rules, ensuring objective and repeatable decision-making without emotional intervention.
Built-in Risk Management
Each position is protected using configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-even, and Trailing Stop functions.
Multi-Asset Compatibility
AGC can be used on various financial instruments, including:
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Gold (XAU/USD)
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Forex
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Stock Index CFDs
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Individual Stocks
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Other CFD instruments supported by your broker
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Fully automated Buy and Sell trading
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Advanced trend analysis
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Market condition detection
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Intelligent signal filtering
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Volatility analysis
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Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Break-even protection
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Trailing Stop management
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Spread protection
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Slippage control
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Maximum open trade management
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Magic Number support
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Multi-symbol compatibility
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Optimized for MetaTrader 4
The AGC trading engine follows a structured decision process:
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Analyze current market conditions.
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Identify the prevailing market trend.
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Evaluate market strength and volatility.
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Filter out low-quality trading opportunities.
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Confirm trade conditions.
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Execute trades automatically.
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Manage open positions using built-in risk controls.
This multi-layer approach helps reduce unnecessary trades while improving overall signal quality.Recommended Markets
AGC has been designed for use on multiple financial instruments, including:
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XAU/USD (Gold)
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Major Forex pairs
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Stock Index CFDs
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Individual Stocks
Performance may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, and trading parameters.Input Parameters
Trading Settings
Lots
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Fixed trading volume for each position.
RiskPercent
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Percentage of account balance to risk when automatic money management is enabled.
TradeDirection
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Select Buy only, Sell only, or Both.
MaxOpenTrades
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Maximum number of simultaneously open positions.
Risk Management
StopLoss
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Maximum loss allowed for each trade.
TakeProfit
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Profit target for each position.
TrailingStop
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Automatically adjusts the Stop Loss as the trade moves into profit.
BreakEven
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Moves the Stop Loss to the entry price after a specified profit level has been reached.
Signal Settings
Trend Period
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Controls the sensitivity of trend detection.
Signal Filter
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Minimum signal strength required before opening a trade.
Volatility Filter
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Prevents trading during unsuitable market conditions.
Market Condition Filter
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Enables adaptive trading during different market environments.
Execution Settings
MaxSpread
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Maximum spread allowed before opening new positions.
Slippage
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Maximum acceptable execution slippage.
MagicNumber
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Unique identifier used by AGC to manage its own trades.
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Fully automated trading
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Rule-based trade execution
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Intelligent market analysis
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Adaptive trend detection
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Advanced signal filtering
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Built-in risk management
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Flexible configuration
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Multi-asset compatibility
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Suitable for beginners and experienced traders
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Optimized for MetaTrader 4
Trading Forex, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of invested capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it in a live trading environment.