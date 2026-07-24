Auction Profile Pro

Auction Profile Pro – Advanced Market Profile for MT5

Overview

Auction Profile Pro is a professional Market Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders analyze market structure through Auction Market Theory (AMT).

The indicator builds session profiles, identifies important value references, and provides a structured view of how price is auctioning throughout the trading session.

It is intended for discretionary traders who use Market Profile concepts as part of their market analysis.

Main Features

Market Profile

  • Point of Control (POC)
  • Value Area High (VAH)
  • Value Area Low (VAL)
  • Developing Value Area
  • Developing POC
  • Session Profile Visualization

Supported Profile Sessions

  • Daily
  • Weekly
  • Monthly

Auction Analysis

The indicator automatically evaluates the current auction and identifies market conditions such as:

  • Balance
  • Imbalance
  • Value Acceptance
  • Value Rejection
  • P-Shape Profile
  • b-Shape Profile
  • D-Shape Profile

These classifications help traders interpret the relationship between price and value.

Market Statistics

The integrated dashboard displays important auction references including:

  • Current POC
  • VAH
  • VAL
  • Session Range
  • Profile Statistics
  • Value Relationship
  • Auction Status

Historical Analysis

Auction Profile Pro stores previous sessions, allowing traders to compare today's auction with prior market activity.

Historical references can be used to study changes in value and market structure over time.

Visualization

The indicator is designed with a clean chart layout and configurable colors.

Users can customize:

  • Profile colors
  • Dashboard appearance
  • Session settings
  • Display options

Suitable For

This indicator may be useful for traders who study:

  • Auction Market Theory
  • Market Profile
  • Price Action
  • Support and Resistance
  • Intraday Trading
  • Swing Trading

Important Notes

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5.
  • Designed as an analytical tool.
  • Does not execute trades automatically.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe supported by your broker.

Disclaimer

This indicator is intended for market analysis and educational purposes. Trading financial markets involves risk. Past market behavior does not guarantee future results.


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[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
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CandleTimerPro
Jad Abou Ltaif
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Candle Timer MT5 (FREE) Never miss a candle close again. Candle Timer MT5 is a lightweight and accurate countdown indicator that displays the remaining time until the current candle closes. It is designed for traders who need precise timing for entries, exits, and candle-based trading strategies. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this indicator helps you stay synchronized with the market without distracting you from your analysis. Features Accurate real-time candle countdow
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Smart Support And Resistance
Jad Abou Ltaif
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Support & Resistance MT5 Description Support & Resistance MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws support and resistance levels on the chart. The indicator helps traders quickly locate important price levels that may act as areas of buying or selling interest, reducing the need to draw levels manually. It is suitable for traders who use support and resistance as part of their technical analysis. Features Automatic support level detection Automatic resistance level
Precision Entry Signals
Jad Abou Ltaif
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Precision Entry Signals is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify potential market entry opportunities using a combination of trend analysis and price action. The indicator plots clear Buy and Sell arrows directly on the chart, along with a dynamic trend line that helps traders visualize the current market direction. Its clean design allows for quick decision-making without cluttering the chart. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Precisio
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