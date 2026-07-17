Signals iFVG

The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) Indicator is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to identify and trade high-probability price-action reversals. By detecting when a standard Fair Value Gap (FVG) is "inverted" (breached by price), this indicator automatically maps zones where price often finds support or resistance upon retesting.

Engineered for reliability, the indicator provides non-repainting signals for completed bars, helping you make decisions based on confirmed market data rather than lagging or flickering visuals.

Key Features

  • Non-Repainting Logic: Once a bar closes and a signal is confirmed, the arrow is permanently locked into position, ensuring your historical analysis remains accurate and reliable .

  • Automated Inversion Detection: Automatically identifies when price breaks through a previous FVG, promoting the zone to an "Inversion Fair Value Gap" (IFVG) in real-time .

  • Dynamic Visuals: Clearly maps original zones, inversion zones, and future extensions on the chart .

  • Customizable Signal Preference: Choose between Close or Wick price data to filter entry signals based on your preferred aggression level .

  • Volatility-Adjusted: Incorporates an ATR-based multiplier to filter out noise and focus only on significant market gaps .

  • Fully Alert-Enabled: Never miss a retest with integrated Popup, Sound, Email, and Push Notifications .

  • Confirmed Alerts: Includes an AlertOnClose parameter that allows you to wait for the candle to finalize before receiving a notification, effectively eliminating the risk of signal flickering during the current, forming bar .

Why Use the IFVG Indicator?

Standard FVG indicators often fail to account for the "flip" in market sentiment when a gap is breached. The IFVG indicator captures this transition, helping you anticipate potential reversal setups before they fully develop. Because our signal logic is stable on closed bars, you can trust your entries and backtesting results without the interference of repainting .

Configuration Settings

  • Show Last: Define how many historical gaps to display on the chart .

  • Signal Preference: Toggle between Close and Wick for signal detection .

  • ATR Multiplier: Fine-tune the indicator to fit your specific instrument's volatility profile .

  • Visual Customization: Full control over Bullish, Bearish, and Midline colors, with adjustable opacity for a clutter-free chart experience .

  • Alert Options: Complete control over when you receive notifications, including the AlertOnClose feature for maximum signal stability .

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Asset Class: Suitable for Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto.

  • Indicator Type: Trend/Reversal/Price Action.

Maximize your price-action toolkit and start trading shifts in market sentiment with confidence.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
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Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Smart Momentum Flow by Amro Alnoor Smart Momentum Flow is a color-coded oscillator designed to visualize the relationship between short-term fund flow momentum and the underlying trend. It highlights moments where momentum pressure builds, fades, or reverses. How It Works The indicator plots two synchronized layers in a separate window: Momentum Flow Trend: A fast-reacting momentum line derived from a multi-stage stochastic smoothing process, designed to catch early shifts in buying and selling
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The MACD Overlay Pro brings the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator directly onto your main price chart . By plotting the MACD Line, Signal Line, and an additional trend-confirming SMA directly over price candles, this tool eliminates the need to constantly glance at a separate indicator window, allowing for more focused technical analysis . Designed for clean visualization, this indicator uses dynamic color-coding to highlight trend direction and a semi-transparent fi
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VWAP with STDEV Professional
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Overview The VWAP with STDEV Professional is a powerful institutional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) indicator for MetaTrader 5 . Designed for precision, this tool provides real-time anchoring and standard deviation bands to help traders identify liquidity, fair value, and reversal zones with unparalleled accuracy . Whether you are a day trader focusing on intraday sessions or a swing trader analyzing weekly or monthly volume, this indicator offers the structural flexibility needed t
Smart Funds Momentum
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Smart Funds Momentum is an advanced volatility-weighted Range Oscillator designed to isolate institutional momentum, eliminate market noise, and give you clear, color-coded entry and exit signals. By measuring price deviations relative to dynamic, ATR-adjusted range boundaries, this indicator reveals where smart funds are aggressively pushing price—and when a trend is exhausting. Key Features Volatility-Weighted MA Baseline: Replaces laggy traditional moving averages with a custom volatility-wei
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